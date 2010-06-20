Oprah Winfrey, Tina Fey and The Muppets awarded stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced 30 new recipients to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday. This year’s group will feature the first “family” induction with Bruce Dern, Diane Ladd and Laura Dern all laying down their stars at the same time.  Other intriguing nominees include Oprah Winfrey, “American Idol” creator Simon Fuller, Tina Fey, Penelope Cruz and The Muppets. In general, all the nominees have five years to set an induction date or the honor will, um, “expire.”

All honorees are selected in one of five categories: Motion Pictures, Television, Recording, Radio and Live Performance/Theatre.  No radio inductees made the cut this year.

This year’s winners include:

MOTION PICTURES:
Penelope Cruz
Bruce Dern
Laura Dern
Diane Ladd
Ed Harris
The Muppets
Kenny Ortega
Gwyneth Paltrow
Ridley Scott
Sissy Spacek
Donald Sutherland
Reese Witherspoon

TELEVISION:
Danny DeVito
Tina Fey
Simon Fuller
Neil Patrick Harris
John Langley
Ed O”Neill
John Wells
 Oprah Winfrey

RECORDING:
Melissa Etheridge
Los Tigres Del Norte
Rascal Flatts
Go-Go”s
Slash
Will i. Am
and Bebe & Cece Winans

Posthumous:
Buddy Holly
Louis Prima

LIVE PERFORMANCE/THEATRE:
Joe Mantegna

Anyone you think shouldn’t have made the list? Share your thoughts below.

 

