Oprah Winfrey, Tina Fey and The Muppets awarded stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced 30 new recipients to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday. This year’s group will feature the first “family” induction with Bruce Dern, Diane Ladd and Laura Dern all laying down their stars at the same time. Other intriguing nominees include Oprah Winfrey, “American Idol” creator Simon Fuller, Tina Fey, Penelope Cruz and The Muppets. In general, all the nominees have five years to set an induction date or the honor will, um, “expire.”

All honorees are selected in one of five categories: Motion Pictures, Television, Recording, Radio and Live Performance/Theatre. No radio inductees made the cut this year.

This year’s winners include:

MOTION PICTURES:

Penelope Cruz

Bruce Dern

Laura Dern

Diane Ladd

Ed Harris

The Muppets

Kenny Ortega

Gwyneth Paltrow

Ridley Scott

Sissy Spacek

Donald Sutherland

Reese Witherspoon

TELEVISION:

Danny DeVito

Tina Fey

Simon Fuller

Neil Patrick Harris

John Langley

Ed O”Neill

John Wells

Oprah Winfrey

RECORDING:

Melissa Etheridge

Los Tigres Del Norte

Rascal Flatts

Go-Go”s

Slash

Will i. Am

and Bebe & Cece Winans

Posthumous:

Buddy Holly

Louis Prima

LIVE PERFORMANCE/THEATRE:

Joe Mantegna

Anyone you think shouldn’t have made the list? Share your thoughts below.