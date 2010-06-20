Oprah Winfrey, Tina Fey and The Muppets awarded stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced 30 new recipients to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday. This year’s group will feature the first “family” induction with Bruce Dern, Diane Ladd and Laura Dern all laying down their stars at the same time. Other intriguing nominees include Oprah Winfrey, “American Idol” creator Simon Fuller, Tina Fey, Penelope Cruz and The Muppets. In general, all the nominees have five years to set an induction date or the honor will, um, “expire.”
All honorees are selected in one of five categories: Motion Pictures, Television, Recording, Radio and Live Performance/Theatre. No radio inductees made the cut this year.
This year’s winners include:
MOTION PICTURES:
Penelope Cruz
Bruce Dern
Laura Dern
Diane Ladd
Ed Harris
The Muppets
Kenny Ortega
Gwyneth Paltrow
Ridley Scott
Sissy Spacek
Donald Sutherland
Reese Witherspoon
TELEVISION:
Danny DeVito
Tina Fey
Simon Fuller
Neil Patrick Harris
John Langley
Ed O”Neill
John Wells
Oprah Winfrey
RECORDING:
Melissa Etheridge
Los Tigres Del Norte
Rascal Flatts
Go-Go”s
Slash
Will i. Am
and Bebe & Cece Winans
Posthumous:
Buddy Holly
Louis Prima
LIVE PERFORMANCE/THEATRE:
Joe Mantegna
And once again, Weird Al Yankovic is completely overlooked. The director of High School Musical gets a star, yet the single greatest comedy artist the music industry has ever known is still without his justly deserved recognition.
Individuals have to apply for and pay a fee to “receive” a star.
Yeah, we were disappointed that Al didn’t get his star this year, but at least the Go Gos did, and that was also a fan-spearheaded and fan-funded campaign, like Al’s. But he does indeed deserve it, so we’ll just keep putting in the application until the stars, so to speak, are correctly aligned.