Oprah Winfrey, Sandra Bullock and Halle Berry named as 2011 Oscar presenters

#Halle Berry #Jeff Bridges
12.13.10 7 years ago

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced its initial slate of Oscar presenters for the 83rd Academy Awards and all five are either previous winners or nominees. 

Oprah Winfrey was nominated for best supporting actress for her work in “The Color Purple,” Sandra Bullock won best actress last year for “The Blind Side,” Jeff Bridges won best actor last year for “Crazy Heart,” Halle Berry won best actress in 2002 and Marisa Tomei received a best supporting actress Oscar for “My Cousin Vinny” in 1993.  All five have presented at past Oscar ceremonies.

The Academy rarely announces presenters before the New Year which implies producers Bruce Cohen and Don Mischer have been able to secure participants for the show much earlier than usual. 

Anne Hathaway and James Franco will host the 83rd Academy Awards which will be presented on Sunday, February 27, 2011, at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood and televised live on ABC at 8 PM EST, 5 PM PST.

