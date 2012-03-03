Oprah Winfrey to interview Whitney Houston’s family members and manager

03.03.12 6 years ago

Oprah Winfrey will sit down with Whitney Houston”s daughter Bobbi Kristina, her sister-in-law and manager Patricia Houston and Whitney”s brother Gary Houston in an interview about the late singer that will air as a special episode of “Oprah”s Next Chapter” on Sunday, March 11.

The cable network will also re-air “Remembering Whitney: The Oprah Interview” before the new episode. Featuring Houston”s last in-depth TV interview from “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” Winfrey will recall her personal memories of Houston.

Additional upcoming “Oprah”s Next Chapter” episodes will include guests Lady Gaga (March 18) and Gloria Steinem (March 25).

The Whitney Houston episode of “Oprah”s Next Chapter” airs Sunday, March 11 at 9:00 ET/PT on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

