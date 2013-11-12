Oprah Winfrey to receive Santa Barbara fest’s Montecito Award

11.12.13 5 years ago

It almost seems too perfect for the Santa Barbara Film Festival to recognize “Lee Daniels” The Butler” star Oprah Winfrey with the annual Montecito Award this year. Winfrey lives in Montecito and doesn”t offer up too many chances for film awards lately, so festival director Roger Durling and company have struck while the iron is hot.

The multi-hyphenate will be honored with the prize on Feb. 5 at the Arlington Theater in Santa Barbara during the festival”s 29th edition. Previous recipients have included Daniel Day-Lewis, Geoffrey Rush, Julianne Moore, Kate Winslet, Javier Bardem, Naomi Watts and Annette Bening.

“Ms. Winfrey, the actress, inhabits Gloria Gaines with such gusto – she makes you forget Oprah the impresario,” Durling said. “Her performance is career-defining and reason to rejoice.”

Winfrey is in the thick of this year”s Best Supporting Actress Oscar race, aiming for just the second nomination of her career following recognition for her performance in Steven Spielberg”s 1985 drama “The Color Purple.” She was honored with the Academy”s Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 2011.

This is the second bit of Santa Barbara recognition The Weinstein Company has wrangled for “Lee Daniels” The Butler.” Previously it was announced that Forest Whitaker would receive this year”s Kirk Douglas Award at the festival”s annual fall fundraising dinner.

The 29th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival runs Jan. 30 – Feb. 9, 2014

Around The Web

TAGSACADEMY AWARDSIn ContentionLEE DANIELS' THE BUTLEROPRAH WINFREYSANTA BARBARA FILM FESTIVAL

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP