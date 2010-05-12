Oprah Winfrey, ‘True Blood’ creator developing HBO’s ‘Immortal Life’

Oprah Winfrey and “True Blood” creator Alan Ball are developing a telefilm based on Rebecca Skloot’s “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.”

The non-fiction bestseller has been optioned by HBO Films, with Winfrey, Kate Forte, Ball and Peter Macdissi attached as executive producers for Your Face Goes Here Entertainment and Harpo Films.

HBO offered no additional information regarding the adaptation, including production timetable or attached writers or directors.

The premium cable giant says that “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” “tells the true story of Henrietta Lacks, a poor black mother in Baltimore, whose cancerous cells – taken without her knowledge – enabled some of the most significant advances in 20th century medicine, but with devastating, and later liberating, effects on her family.”