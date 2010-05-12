Oprah Winfrey, ‘True Blood’ creator developing HBO’s ‘Immortal Life’

05.12.10 8 years ago
Oprah Winfrey and “True Blood” creator Alan Ball are developing a telefilm based on Rebecca Skloot’s “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.”
The non-fiction bestseller has been optioned by HBO Films, with Winfrey, Kate Forte, Ball and Peter Macdissi attached as executive producers for Your Face Goes Here Entertainment and Harpo Films.
HBO offered no additional information regarding the adaptation, including production timetable or attached writers or directors.
The premium cable giant says that “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” “tells the true story of Henrietta Lacks, a poor black mother in Baltimore, whose cancerous cells – taken without her knowledge – enabled some of the most significant advances in 20th century medicine, but with devastating, and later liberating, effects on her family.”

Around The Web

TAGSALAN BALLOPRAH WINFREY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP