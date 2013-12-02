Taystee and Crazy Eyes from ‘Orange Is the New Black’ made the best Christmas video

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you did what I did and binge-watched the entire season of “Orange Is the New Block” the day Netflix released it, then a) there’s probably still a you-shaped dent in the cushions of your couch, and b) you’re likely fiending for more OITNB content. And while this Christmas medley made by Taystee and Crazy Eyes (aka Danielle Brooks and Uzo Aduba) may not be set in a prison, it does have that same great fun-at-camp vibe.

Which is the show’s message, right? That prison is like summer camp, but with more shanks and nudity?

Merry Christmas either way.

Follow RIOT on Twitter