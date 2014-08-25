‘Orange is the New Black’ stars arrive at the Emmys

The cast of Netflix's breakout hit “Orange is the New Black” must've all gotten early parole together, as they all showed up bright and early to the Emmy awards ceremony this evening in Los Angeles. Stars Taylor Schilling, Uzo Aduba, Natasha Lyonne, Taryn Manning, Danielle Brooks, Laura Prepon, and Laverne Cox all hit the red carpet beore most of the other nominees and stars arrived. The pretend prisoners showed up in outfits that are much more fashionable than those they get to wear on the show; they sure do clean up nicely.

