Watch: ‘Orange Is the New Black’s’ Taystee, Black Cindy and Janae twerk it from prison

08.19.13 5 years ago

If there’s one thing “Orange Is the New Black” could’ve used more of in Season 1, it’s obviously twerking. Luckily for us, Taystee has heeded the call with help from Black Cindy, Janae and a contraband smartphone.

TAGSCRAZY EYESdanielle brooksJanae WatsonOINTBOINTB Season 2ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACKOrange Is the New Black Season 2TaysteeTWERKINGUzo AdubaVicky Jeudy

