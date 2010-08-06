Original ‘V’ star joins ABC’s new ‘V’

Original “V” series star Jane Badler is joining the cast of ABC’s new “V” in a recurring role.
ABC has announced that Badler will play Diana, mother to Morena Baccarin’s Anna on the second-year sci-fi drama, making her first appearance in the yet-to-be-announced fall premiere.
Badler is best known as hamster-devoring V-leader Diana in the original ’80s miniseries and subsequent TV series. She’s also known, in certain circles, as a former Miss New Hampshire.
ABC proudly boasts that “V” delivered time period improvement in two slots last year, even winning its slots among men 18-34 and men 18-49. The show was also nominated for a special effects Emmy.
That’s what I’m talkin’ about! Is topped watching this reboot after episode two. While the casting is welcome, it smells of desperation to drag the old-school geeks to the show. The only good casting in the new show is the Anna character, but when I looked at a later episode of the show out of curiosity, they had Anna talking about her “bliss,” so I changed the channel. This will work – I’ll tune in to see Diana again, but I doubt if the show can keep me tuning in every week.
First season was terrible. Just replace the whole cast with Singer, Badler, Ironside, and Englund. More importantly, replace the writers.
Kill off the whole cast, especially the fucking kid and Supergirl and just start over with most of the old cast and a few new people and go back and I don’t know…..actually develop a character or two? This show is total ass. At least it can nowhere but up.
Episodes 7+ got better and better. if you missed those go back and catch up. I loved the original and held on and it was worth it