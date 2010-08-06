Original ‘V’ star joins ABC’s new ‘V’

08.06.10 8 years ago 4 Comments
Original “V” series star Jane Badler is joining the cast of ABC’s new “V” in a recurring role.
ABC has announced that Badler will play Diana, mother to Morena Baccarin’s Anna on the second-year sci-fi drama, making her first appearance in the yet-to-be-announced fall premiere.
Badler is best known as hamster-devoring V-leader Diana in the original ’80s miniseries and subsequent TV series. She’s also known, in certain circles, as a former Miss New Hampshire.
ABC proudly boasts that “V” delivered time period improvement in two slots last year, even winning its slots among men 18-34 and men 18-49. The show was also nominated for a special effects Emmy.

