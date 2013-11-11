‘Originals,’ ‘Reign’ and ‘Tomorrow People’ get full CW seasons

And it has come to pass just as Hunky Nostradamus prophesied.
The CW announced on Monday (November 11) afternoon that it has given full-season orders to “Reign,” “The Tomorrow People” and “The Originals.”
For The CW, this reflects a positive fall 2013 that has seen the network rise nine percent year-to-year in total viewers and 10 percent among adults 18-49, while remaining flat in its target demos of adults 18-34 and women 18-34.
With the back-nines for “Reign,” “Tomorrow People” and “The Originals,” all of The CW’s new fall shows have been extended into the spring, with the network still holding the dramas “Star-Crossed” and “The 100” for midseason TBD premieres.
Since I wasn’t actually sure, I asked and was told that “Beauty and the Beast,” currently struggling on Monday nights, was renewed for a full 22 last spring. “The Carrie Diaries” was only ordered for 13 episodes, but that’s a capped 13, unconnected to the “Sex and the City” prequel’s difficulties on Fridays.
“In just a few seasons, we have built a much stronger primetime schedule. Our on-air ratings are up year to year, and our digital viewing continues to grow exponentially,” blurbs CW President Mark Pedowitz. “We’re excited about the creative momentum the producers have established for all three of our new series, and now our fans will have the chance to see the full stories unfold for them this season. With the additional episodes ordered, plus two new dramas and new reality for midseason, we”ll be able to continue our commitment to adding more original programming all year long.”
None of the pickups was exactly a surprise, though the rationale behind the orders wasn’t identical.
“The Originals” has been a rousing success for The CW this fall. The “Vampire Diaries” spinoff has opened Tuesday nights without a lead-in and, in recent weeks, it has been basically equalling its lead-out, the established “Supernatural.” In its most recent airing, “The Originals” did a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49 in Live+Same Day ratings, same as “Supernatural,” beating “Superatural” among women 18-34.
“The Tomorrow People” got out to a strong start with “Arrow” as its lead-in on Wednesday nights, but in recent weeks the gap between the two dramas has grown. Last week, “Arrow” averaged 2.8 million viewers and a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49, only to see “Tomorrow People” slip to 1.56 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating. The drop has been even steeper in female demos. Last week, “Arrow” did a 0.9 rating among women 18-34 and women 18-49 and “Tomorrow People” fell to a 0.3 and a 0.4 respectively.
And those drops look almost quaint compared to the weekly declines for “Reign,” a semi-historical drama that represented a major change-of-pace for The CW airing out of “The Vampire Diaries” on Thursdays. Last week, “The Vampire Diaries” averaged 2.59 million viewers and did a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49, while “Reign” slipped to 1.64 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating. Again, the drops have been even steeper in female demos. Last week, “Vampire Diaries” did a 2.1 rating among women 18-34 and a 1.7 rating among women 18-49, with “Reign” dropping to a 1.0 and a 0.9 respectively.
While “The Originals” is a CW-standard, CW-sized hit, “Tomorrow People” and particularly “Reign” reflect attempts to vary demo focus and tonality for The CW, so it makes sense for The CW to want to stick with both dramas at least for 22 episodes.
Have you been watching the three new CW shows? Any thoughts? Surprised by any of these renewals?
Wasn’t the point of merging both UPN and WB to combine both networks demographics. Couple years in their starting from scratch. Instead of taking the quality over quantity approach to their content. They’re just assuming the current audiences won’t look for alternatives.
I really like Tomorrow People and how to see it renewed for another season.
I’m psyched about the pickups for The Originals and Reign, though I don’t care much for The Tomorrow People. The 100 and Starcrossed have potential (especially Starcrossed’s hilarious intentional connections to the Brown v. BOE case), and I want there to be room for then. I doubt Carrie will get anymore than the 13 and then there is another spot, but the network shouldn’t launch a new show on Fridays if it can avoid it, and with 10 episodes still to air it’s certainly not going to be done by the end of 2013.
Still shocked Carrie and BatB got renewed at all, let alone BatB being renewed for 22 eps!
I can’t see Regin staying put on Thursday nights but outside of maybe Mondays at 9 have no idea where the net could even try it out at another time.
Also Beauty and the beasst got a FULL 22 eps order??? HOW??? I;m not a Carrie Diaries booster but how on earth did that only get a 13 but Beauty got 22??? how’s that even make sense financially??? i’m guessing carrie is more expensive since it shoots in nyc but c’mon man!!!
Is carrie running in tandem with the last 6 Nikita eps starting next week or is nikita supplanting Carrie til Jan??? I wonder if Tomorrow People gets shifted over to Fridays next fall should it come back since they’ll undoubtedly wanna use that post Arrow slot for another show launch. Combine it with Supernatural for what will likely be Supe’s last season. Ahhh!!! I love pointless speculation!
They got 22 eps last year not this year
Love REign!!!!
I am in LOVE with Reign!! So amazing!!
Reign is my all time favorite show hope it gets at least one more whole season I’m addicted
Reign needs another season after this! The Originals is a stupid spinoff, I say that Klaus and his siblings just come back to Vampire Diaries and the Originals gets cancelled so that Reign can move to tuesday and get a better shot because it’s such a good show!