Orlando Bloom drawing his sword for ‘The Three Musketeers’

Orlando Bloom may have put his “Pirates of the Caribbean” days behind him, but his swashbuckling skills still come in handy now and then. The 33-year-old actor hasn’t appeared in a studio film since 2007’s “At World’s End,” but that’s all about to change as he joins the cast of “The Three Musketeers.”

Variety reports the latest adaptation of Alexandre Dumas novel will find Bloom playing the Duke of Buckingham. The rest of the cast has already been announced. They include Christoph Waltz as Cardinal Richelieu, Logan Lerman as D’Artagnan, Matthew MacFadyen as Athos, Ray Stevenson as Porthos, Luke Evans as Aramis, Milla Jovovich as M’lady De Winter and Mads Mikkelsen as Rochefort.

The Summit Entertainment 3-D production will be directed by the notorious Paul W.S. Anderson (“Death Race”) and is set for a summer 2011 release. Surprisingly, Warner Bros. is continuing to move forward with its own version of the classic tale with director Doug Liman on board. That production is expected to begin shooting this fall.

Bloom recently finished work on the indie film “The Good Doctor” which he also produced.