Orlando Bloom dons tights again as Legolas in ‘The Hobbit’

One more “Lord of the Rings” veteran is officially headed back to Middle Earth for Peter Jackson’s upcoming prequel “The Hobbit.” Orlando Bloom, who played the elegant warrior elf Legolas in the Oscar-winning trilogy, will reprise his role in the two-part epic.

Writer/director Peter Jackson (“The Lovely Bones,” producer of “District 9”) made the announcement on his Facebook page.

Bloom will reunite with his “LOTR” co-stars Elijah Wood, Sir Ian McKellen, Andy Serkis, Hugo Weaving, Christopher Lee and Cate Blanchett. The newcomers include Martin Freeman (as the titular Hobbit, a younger version of the Ian Holm’s Bilbo Baggins as seen in the trilogy), Richard Armitage (BBCOne’s “Spooks”) and Stephen Fry (the upcoming “Sherlock Holmes” sequel).

“Ten years ago, Orlando Bloom created an iconic character with his portrayal of Legolas,” Jackson said on his Facebook page. “I’m excited to announce today that we’ll be revisiting Middle Earth with him once more. I”m thrilled to be working with Orlando again. Funny thing is, I look older- and he doesn”t! I guess that’s why he makes such a wonderful elf.”

Bloom also starred in the first three “Pirates of the Caribbean” films, and will soon be seen in “The Three Musketeers.”

“The Hobbit” is currently shooting in New Zealand, with Part 1 aiming for  December 2012 release.

