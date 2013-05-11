‘Orphan Black’: ‘Parts Developed in an Unusual Manner’ weaves a tall… tail

Okay, this one minor detail from tonight’s episode of “Orphan Black” is going to bother me for a while. Given all the amazing improvements Dr. Leekie promised his neolutionist followers, why would Olivier pick a tail? I mean, sure, it’s a conversation piece. It’s good for delivering some of the episode’s truly funny moments (and later, one horrifying one), but really, a tail? Why not just pick horns or a high-tech eyeball or at least a so-called “improvement” that won’t get stuck under the waistband of your pants?
Anyway, let’s move on. This week Helena was on deck to bring the crazy, though her reappearance also posed more questions than answers. Who is this mysterious Tomas, so intent on convincing Helena she’s the original — and that it’s her job to exterminate her clones? No wonder she’s so nuts, carving away at her own flesh as if it were a lump of chuck roast.
The good news is that Helena likes Sarah, and she’s clearly in need of a friend. Yes, Helena seems crazy for all sorts of reasons (not the least of which is dumping sugar in her Jell-O), but she also seems to have a will of her own despite Tomas’ efforts to brainwash her. That slightly stubborn streak runs through all of the clones, which clearly shows a lack of planning on the part of Dr. Leekie (or whoever masterminded the clones in the first place). If he or she had thought it through, a submissive nature would have been at the top of the cloning to-do list.
Speaking of Dr. Leekie (the always awesome Matt Frewer), I had been hoping he might represent an entity competing with Olivier to get in on the clone action, but it seems he’s really the brains behind the whole operation. How much he or anyone else knows about how these clones have run amok is unclear, though. While the monitors are clearly given limited information in order to maintain the double-blind nature of the experiment, clearly Tomas isn’t on board with the rules of the game and seems to be an interloper. Even Olivier seems at least partially in the dark, unaware that Sarah isn’t the clone killer. Really, he’s only a step ahead of Detective Bell, though that might be changing soon.
It isn’t likely that the police are going to embrace the idea of a bunch of clones galloping around town, though they’ll soon be met with some confusing and probably conflicting evidence the deeper they dig. I guess it’s a good thing that Sarah is already on the run from Olivier, since she also needs to worry about the cops, too. I guess she and Paul will be rooming with Felix, or at least should be. Though you can feel the writers stretching to find ways to keep Felix in the mix (he just happens to have his club outfit on hand when he needs to bust into Neolution), I don’t mind a bit. He’s an excellent foil for Sarah, who could easily become too earnest a character without him.
The idea that Paul has fallen head over heels in love with Sarah this quickly is also a stretch, but if I can accept a world (which initially seemed to be New York but now appears to be Any City, Canada) rife with clones I can accept a monitor falling desperately in love with his substitute subject, too, I suppose. It helps that Sarah seems equally committed to Paul, unwilling to run (there’s that stubborn streak again) but determined to rescue him and even take a chance on pulling in Helena to help.
Paul has great promise as a character when he’s pulled away from Olivier, which seems to be the plan. The show gets heavy handed when it comes to his mysterious stint in Afghanistan (every time Paul winces, it seems Olivier is plopping photos of him bloodied and beaten on the table, promising to make Afghanistan go away like it’s a flu bug instead of an actual country and, yes, a war). I could have used less of Olivier playing the role of the bully this week, given that he’s less than imposing when facing off against Paul and laughably creepy when “admiring” Sarah. What I would have liked to see more of was Neolution.
The club stuffed with “technoprogressives, body mods and biohackers” looked like a fascinating playground for Leekie’s followers, but probably one that was too expensive for the production to wallow in. I’m pretty sure Olivier’s tail probably ate up a fair amount of the budget this week. But the creepy world of ultimate self-improvement lorded over by Dr. Leekie is one I hope Cosima decides to explore by taking a trip to Dyad. It seems Delphine is going to have to work a little harder to be a convincing lesbian monitor, and I’m sure she has a backstory as troubled as Paul’s (although I will tear my hair out if it’s revealed to us by someone tossing incriminating photos on a table repeatedly to inform Delphine it can all go away if she follows orders).
What works so well, though, is Mrs. S (Maria Doyle Kennedy). As evil as she was as Vera on “Downton Abbey,” Kennedy is much more nuanced and sympathetic here. This week we actually saw that, despite Sarah’s initial distaste for her, Mrs. S isn’t so bad after all. She not only took in refugees during a tumultuous time in Ireland, she went to great lengths to protect Sarah after her associate Carlton told her she needed to leave town in order to keep the girl safe. While at first it seemed that Mrs. S was just a curmudgeonly roadblock barring Sarah from her daughter, it now makes more sense — she wants to protect Kira and knows in her gut that trouble is following Sarah around, even with Vic out of the picture. I hope we get to meet Carlton, as I’m pretty sure the story of how these clones got scattered around the world (Helena was dumped in a Ukranian convent?) will be good fun. But really, just watching Tatiana Maslany chew her way through an actor’s paradise of characters is enough to keep me tuned in.
What do you think Dr. Leekie is up to? Do you think Helena will follow orders? And how long do you think it will take for the cops to unravel this mess?
The tail was cleverly foreshadowed in the previous episode. You know this is sci-fi so it shouldn’t have shocked but it did! Didn’t realize Mrs S was on Downton (or maybe her clone dumped in the 1900’s from the Tardis!) Still intriguing after 7 episodes. There should be Emmy talk around Maslany after the last two episodes not to mention an FX award for her hairdresser.
She was Vera, Mr. Bates’ evil wife. Yes, an Emmy for Maslany!
I also thought that wanting a tail was rather odd and hardly an enhancement, but it’s discreet and harmless. Yeah, I got nothing.
I know Helena is a dangerous crazy killer, but I felt so sorry for her this episode! It looks like Thomas has been abusing her physically and mentally.
Tatiana Maslany deserves, at least, an Emmy nomination.
Maybe the tail is not a want but an effect of testing. If you are a scientist, you are exploring unknown territories, especially in genetics. If Leekie gave a “cocktail” to Olivier who knows the side effects. Olivier was probably one of Leekie’s first trials.
And by the by…just because Olivier was told there were 10, doesn’t make it true. Tatiana had better start brushing up on her accent skills, Irish and South African may not be far behind.
Just wanted to point out the location of the show is in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. They make many references (and jokes) about Scarborough where Allison lives.
Apparently they finally gave in to the fact of where they were shooting — the first episode had NYPD vehicles.
Actually, the show was never supposed to to be set in New York, in the first scene, at the train station, the loudspeaker is announcing a train leaving FOR New York, so obviously they are somewhere else. The props were shaped like the shield of the NYPD, but if you look closely they are generic movie props that just say “POLICE” with no mention of a jurisdiction. It’s just a props department screw-up, the script makes it very clear they are in Canada.
My husband and I are completely enthralled with the performance of Tatiana Maslany. She totally makes anything else that might not work worthwhile for us. Saturday nights are so much fun and we always wish we had one more episode to watch. We never see the actress, only her characters. So refreshing! We are certain we will be seeing more of Ms. Maslany in the future!
In response to your question, “no,” I do not foresee Helena doing anything she does not believe in. I suspect what she sees in Sarah is that they are different sides to the same coin. Both of them are on the outside and they are both warriors of sorts. Perhaps last night’s espisode was a foreshadowing of the two of them joining forces to take on and free their sisters from their captivity. I wonder who Tomas is as well; perhaps he is a rogue monitor who discovered the truth and feels these clones are abominations, so he believes it is his mission to cleanse the world and set things right. It will be very interesting to learn more in the coming weeks. Love This Show!
I find myself thinking, “See, Joss Whedon? THIS is how you do a show with multiple personalities!” I marvel at how I see the characters and not the actress no matter how many of her are on screen at once.
Interesting article. I do find Paul falling for Sarah in such a short time frame completely credible. He really did care about Beth and even though he had questions he believed Sarah to be Beth at first. Having to live with Beth in a comitted relationship without any physical interaction on a regular basis prepared him to come to love her quickly when he thought at first it was merely a broadening of his relationship wih Beth. It must really be messing with his head that he is in love with Sarah and not Beth. :)