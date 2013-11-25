‘Orphan Black’ set to return in April

Finally, we have a return date set for “Orphan Black”!

Season two of the clone thriller premieres Saturday, April 19 at 9:00pm ET/PT. BBC America made the reveal by debuting a graphic (sorry, no Tatiana) trailer during the encore broadcast of Doctor Who”s 50th Anniversary Special, “The Day of the Doctor,” so all those Whovians who watched twice (or late) were richly rewarded. 

Season two of the (10 x 60) breakout original series is currently shooting on location and in studio in Toronto through February 2014. 

It’s seemed like an awfully long wait for season two, but with a show this demanding of its star and technically complex, I’m okay with it. But April can’t get here fast enough, can it?

Are you crazy excited? Have you missed “Orphan Black”?  

TAGSorphan blackTatiana Maslany

