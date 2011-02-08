Oscar Bait: Meryl Streep channels Margaret Thatcher in ‘The Iron Lady’

Is it possible that a Meryl Streep movie doesn’t have a U.S. distributor yet? is it possible that a movie where Meryl Streep plays a famous historical figure doesn’t have a U.S. distributor? You betcha.

Streep has reunited with her “Mamma Mia!” director Phyllida Lloyd for “The Iron Lady,” a drama centered on Margaret Thatcher and how she saved her position as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom before and during the Falklands War in 1982. Jim Broadbent, an Oscar winner himself, is on board as Streep’s husband Dennis. “Lady” is currently shooting in the U.K.

Amazingly, the producers still haven’t made a deal for “The Iron Lady” in the U.S., but Pathe, which reps the film overseas, released the first image of Streep as Thatcher today as they get ready to make big sales at the Cannes Film Festival this May. In a statement from Pathe, Streep remarked, “”I am trying to approach the role with as much zeal, fervour and attention to detail as the real Lady Thatcher possesses – I can only hope my stamina will begin to approach her own.”

No one will debate that the subject matter and Streep and Broadbent’s pedigree make “Iron Lady” a major prestige and awards play. The question is who will jump on board? Fox Searchlight teamed with Pathe on “127 Hours,” but appears as though it will have a busy awards season with Alexander Payne’s “The Descendants” and Sundance pick up “Martha Marcy May Marlene.” Other potential players such as The Weinstein Company, Focus Features, Summit and Paramount Pictures, on the other hand, all have slots open which could create an intriguing bidding war. Well, as much of a bidding war as you can get for a drama that might top out at only $50 million domestically.

In the meantime, check out the image of Streep as Thatcher as a tease for awards season 2012 and share your thoughts below.