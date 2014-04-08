Oscar Bait: ‘You’re Not You’ with Hilary Swank coming to theaters this year

Let's dust off the old part-time specialty feature “Oscar Bait” with some news on an acquisition, shall we?
Now, this time last year a lot of eyes were turned toward Naomi Watts in what seemed like a baity role as Princess Diana in “Diana.” Then the film waited for a distributor, and waited, and waited. The writing was on the wall by the time Entertainment One grabbed it and it went nowhere with critics, audiences and, certainly, awards-voting bodies.
This year, the upstart distributor has another play that may or may not work out on the circuit, “You're Not You” starring two-time Best Actress Oscar winner Hilary Swank. Emmy Rossum, Josh Duhamel, Loretta Divine, Ernie Hudson and Marcia Gay Harden also star. Here's the official synopsis:
“'You're Not You' centers on the relationship between Kate (Swank), a woman who has been immobilized by ALS – also known as Lou Gehrig”s disease – and Bec (Rossum), the aimless and self-absorbed college student she hires to be her caregiver in spite of her husband”s (Duhamel) objections. What was supposed to be a part-time job instead becomes a life-changing experience for Bec as her relationship with Kate transforms her into a young woman with newly-found confidence and ambition.”
The film is directed by George C. Wolfe (“Nights in Rodanthe,” “Lackawanna Blues”).
Swank's two Oscar wins, of course, came for 1999's “Boys Don't Cry” and 2004's “Million Dollar Baby.” She had a couple near misses otherwise in Fox Searchlight titles “Amelia” and “Conviction.” Which way will the needle drop on this one? Time will tell. She also has Tommy Lee Jones' “The Homesman” set for this year, which could end up overshadowing this modest play.
“You're Not You” has no official release date yet but it will hit theaters in 2014.
I agree that The Homesman is likelier to be a stronger contender.
Is Hilary Swank the Florida Marlins of actresses or are the Marlins the Hilary Swank of baseball teams?
Comment made my day lol
I was not aware that Annette Bening had a pony in the race this year
George C. Wolfe spells prestige, but Josh Duhamel cancels that out. I’m gonna say bait in name only.
I think the one to watch for here will be Emmy Rossum. She’s been doing some of the best work on tv in Showtime’s ‘Shameless’, and this sounds like it’s a big and potentially baity role. If she ends up having a leading role that they push as supporting, then really watch out.
Totally agreed! Was going to say that even though there’s Josh Duhamel, but the name that popped out for me is Emmy Rossum. She was especially strong this season in “Shameless”, an underrated show that no one watches. Should have at least an Emmy by now….
Wasn’t “Amelia” more like a total flop than a near miss?