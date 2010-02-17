Oscar debuts a shiny new set for the 82nd Academy Awards

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences debuted the new Oscar set for the 82nd Academy Awards invisioned by production designer David Rockwell today. Rockwell also designed last year’s stage and has incorporated the stunning, shimmering curtain that was a big hit.

In a statement from the Academy Rockwell said, “It has been fantastic to work on the Oscars again, particularly because we have been able to build and expand on so many of the design innovations we introduced last year. It has been a thrill to work with Adam, Bill and the rest of the team, dreaming up sets that embrace all the reasons we love movies: the glamour, the lights, the colors, the technique and the emotion!”

The Academy says the Swarovski Crystal Curtain will return with “new and unexpected features for an even greater theatrical effect.” The overall design is intended to evoke a classic but modern glamour, with white, platinum, topaz and smoky bronze hues.

This year”s set also features three circular, revolving platforms that work in combination with rotating LED panels and architectural metalwork screens for film projection. Fancy.

What do you think? Share your thoughts below.

For the latest in breaking entertainment news and commentary follow @HitFixGregory on Twitter.