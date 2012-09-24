Oscar Bait: Tom Hanks sports his ‘Saving Mr. Banks’ Walt Disney stache at the Emmys

I’ve been hearing more and more about John Lee Hancock’s forthcoming “Saving Mr. Banks” ever since Tom Hanks was signed on to play Walt Disney in the film and, therefore, the screenplay review community gobbled it up and dissected it and word got out that it had a heck of a lot of potential. Apparently it’s pretty damn good, and it presents a grand opportunity for Hanks, a five-time Oscar nominee who hasn’t been recognized by the Academy since 2000’s “Cast Away.”
Hanks was on hand at the Emmys last night, to collect his trophy for Outstanding Mini-Series or Movie as a producer of HBO’s “Game Change.” (He’s won five of those now, by the way, for “The Pacific,” “John Adams,” “Band of Brothers” and “From the Earth to the Moon,” in addition.) He showed up sporting, it would appear, the mustache he’s rocking out as Disney in the new film, and it got me thinking of a spit-ball sort of column we could throw up every once in a while to place unnecessary pressure on upcoming films and performances that, on paper, look like they could be awards contenders. This certainly seems like one of them.
Yes, “Saving Mr. Banks” is a classic example to kick off such a feature. Production just got underway four days ago and idiots like me are throwing these kinds of considerations around. But nevertheless, the film tells the story of the gauntlet Disney ran in securing the rights to adapting P.L. (Pamela) Travers’s children’s series for the big screen. It’s the first time this looming fixture of the moving image has been portrayed in a film before, and Hanks seems like a perfect fit for the part. Emma Thompson has been cast as Travers.
From the production announcement story:
“As the two wrestle over creative decisions, Travers flashes back to her early life in 1906 Australia, where she was first inspired by those around her to pen the book. Aussie newcomer Annie Buckley plays Travers in the flashback scenes, with Colin Farrell playing her loving father.”
In closing a rave for Kelly Marcel’s script some months back, Carson Reeves at Script Shadow had this to say (it’s SPOILERish):
“And then there”s the monologue. When I say ‘the monologue,’ I mean the best ending monologue I’ve maybe ever read in a screenplay…Walt then gives the most heartfelt convincing thoughtful meaningful plea as to why Pamela should give him the rights to the book. It’s so moving and so TRUE, that it grips your heart and won’t let go…It was just such a great final moment for this character and without question, the reason Tom Hanks signed on.”
Whether that last bit is true or not, who knows, but when a movie star gets the chance to knock out a scene like that, it can be tempting. Meanwhile, here’s what HitFix’s own Drew McWeeny had to say about the script:
“I hope they make the movie that Marcel wrote. She found a great contained story about creative passions, about the act of adaptation, and about a figure we all feel like we know because of his overwhelming media presence.”
I think it’s fair to say this is one to keep on the radar around these parts. Even Drew, who ignores the Oscars every year and certainly doesn’t trade in prognostication, couldn’t help but go there in that piece linked above.
But hey, guys, no pressure.
“Saving Mr. Banks” also stars Paul Giamatti, Jason Schwartzman and Ruth Wilson. It’s set for release some time in 2013.
What else is on the horizon that deserves the albatross of an Oscar Bait column? Give us some recommendations below.
I’m also hoping the Hobbit turns out well. Are you a fan of Lord of the Rings, Guy? If I remember correctly, Kris is not.
The films, you mean? Not especially. I mean, they amount to a job well done, but they don’t mean much to me personally.
*Not a non sequitur, I meant to post this on the Oscar news round-up, where the Hobbit was mentioned.
I think August: Osage County is a prime suspect for a column like this. And it also just started filming!
Whether it’s Oscat prospects survive this, I can’t be sure, but I’d be willing to wager that they do not make the movie that Marcel wrote, because John Lee Hancock is probably among the most boring and vanilla directors in the world and nothing he’s done has ever shown conviction or skill. On top of that it sould be noted that Walt Disney doesn’t seem like he was all that great a guy in real life, anti-semitism and whatnot, so this film might generate some unwanted controversy over lying. Or otherwise turn voters off to a person they love.
Philip Glass is working on a new opera about Walt Disney called “A Perfect American” and I believe it’s going to premiere next year as well. It will likely generate some controversy too. This may or may not help this film.
Actually, multiple people who worked with Walt Disney have stated he wasn’t the least bit anti-Semitic and he hired many Jewish people at the studio (including “Mary Poppins” songwriters Richard and Robert Sherman).
He did, however, hate Communists, which is shockingly not as widely reported.
Good grief…enough with the anti-semitic slander already. That rumor was put to rest ages ago.
I’m not confident about Oscars, but two of my most anticipated movies of next year are James Gray’s “Nightingale” and Steve McQueen’s “Twelve Years a Slave.” If nothing else, I think Marion Cotillard and Chiwetel Ejiofor could be in the running for their leads roles, respectively.
As for adaptations, there’s “Labor Day” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.” Good roles for Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio?
So excited for Labor Day!! One of my favorite novels in recent years. I hope Reitman does it justice.
Steve McQueen’s Twelve Years a Slave strikes me as a film that can get him Oscar recognition.
I agree that it has a lot of the makings of that: acclaimed director working in a generally unrecognized niche up until this point, American period piece, racism/social injustice themes (though they should probably hope “Lincoln” doesn’t do too well this year, given the somewhat similar subject-matter), etc.
I think Tom Hanks definitely stands a shot. It’s one of Hollywood’s most likeable actors playing Hollywood’s most recognised and beloved personalities. Though it would be interesting if they also decided to show his dark side such as his anti-Communist feelings, his heavy smoking (which was something he never did in front of children) and his occasionally dictatorial way of commanding his staff.
I wager Emma Thompson would be a possible candidate for Best Actres, too. She’s also been out of the Oscar game for a while now. I wonder if the screenplay also goes into after the film’s release, as Travers hated the movie (especially the animated segments and the songs).
By the way, Hanks actually isn’t the first actor to play Walt Disney. In the excellent HBO movie “RKO 281”, Disney has a brief part as one of the studio heads who try to buy Citizen Kane.
I read in an interview with Hanks, that Disney’s habit of smoking will be shown a lot in the movie.
That’s great, but he looks nothing like him!
For the current cast list on imdb, I noticed there is no listing for anyone cast in the role of Julie Andrews, or rather, the role doesn’t exist. While I understand this is far more about Travers story and her creative struggles with Disney over the character she created, will the young woman who brought Mary Poppins to life on screen would at least get a small appearance in the movie? Does anyone know if the role of Julie Andrews was written into the script?
I am so excited by this! I adore Tom Hanks, and if anyone can portray my beloved Walt, it’s him. I don’t know why it has taken so long for Hollywood to tell ANY of Walt’s stories…I guess this one is a good start, but the real prize will be Walt’s life story.
Tom’s monologue at the end really did nail it. I was hanging on every word.