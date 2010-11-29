Oscar goes in a new direction with hosts Franco and Hathaway

And now for something completely different…youth. Yes, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences took a bold and very intriguing step today by announcing that James Franco and Anne Hathaway will host the 83rd Academy Awards this February. And after last year’s dismal turn by Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin all we can say is a big old “whew.”
In a release issued by the Academy, Franco, 32-years-old, and Hathaway, a mere 28-years-old, were touted by Oscar producers Bruce Cohen and Don Mischer as representing “the next generation of Hollywood icons- fresh, exciting and multi-talented.” And it’s hard to argue with them. Both actors have critically acclaimed dramatic work on their resume (Hathaway even has a best actress nomination for “Rachel Getting Married”), live theater experience, have hosted “Saturday Night Live” twice (to rare acclaim for an “SNL” host these days) and have starred in massive franchise hits. Franco is probably still best known to most moviegoers for playing Harry Osborn in the first three “Spider-Man” films and Hathaway has “The Princess Diaries,” “The Devil Wears Prada” and “Alice in Wonderland” to her credit.
Curiously, the announcement comes while Franco is considered by most a lock for a best actor nomination this year for Danny Boyle’s inspirational drama “127 Hours.” Hosting puts a strange spin on that campaign. Is Franco personally conceding the win to last year’s runner-up Colin Firth? Or does the maverick just not care how it affects his chances? We’re betting on the latter. Franco is turning into a generational icon whose artistic endeavors are putting his peers to shame. Not only has Franco filmed roles in six movies over the past two years (“Howl,” “Date Night,” “Eat Pray Love,” “127 Hours,” “Your Highness” and “Rise of the Apes”), but he appeared in 41 episodes of “General Hospital” last fall (and is planning on making a return appearance), shot a documentary on hosting “SNL,” has an already announced installation piece on the American sitcom set for January’s Sundance Film Festival and is still studying for a PhD in English at Yale University. And to think that some hosts complain of having to just get ready for the show with nothing else on their plate! And yet, with Hathaway around, he might not have to prep that much.
The genius of pairing Franco with Hathaway, as opposed to Hugh Jackman who she stole the 2009 show from, is Franco can easily and humbly play the “straight man” role and let Hathaway get all the laughs. No disrespect to a comic legend, but Hathaway should delight the audience and viewers as a more lovely Carol Burnett. Hathaway has shown no fear in mocking herself or displaying a goofy persona. Add in a few musical moments here and there (perhaps with some surprise guest stars?) and Franco might just be happily along for the ride.
And while the hosts are the youngest in quite some time, anyone thinking this means some sort of MTV style Oscars is sadly mistaken. Instead, expect co-producer and director Mischer to return a bit more to the glamor and style of the 81st show but with a completely different set.
Needless to say, I’m pretty excited about Franco and Hathway. How about you?
The 83rd Academy Awards will take place on February 27, 2011 and air live at 5 PM PT and 8 PM ET on ABC.
Hathaway was in the Princess Diaries, not the Princess Bride
Thank you! Everyone else seems to be freaking out, like this is some end of the war plot. Oh no, he might be nominated (will seven other’s have hosted and been nominated, Oh no, they aren’t comedians (like comedians immediately bring the funny). Or, oh no, they are too young! Get over it. These are our hosts. Next subject.
If the goal is higher ratings, then it doesn’t matter if the UK’s newest royal couple host the Oscars. They, and let’s be blunt here, NEED TO NOMINATE MOVIES THAT AVERAGE AMERICAN MOVIEGOERS HAVE HEARD OF. For frak’s sake, thereâ€™s a vast disconnect between what bloggers love and what the ordinary average moviegoer does. 2009â€™s results in picture and director damaged the Academyâ€™s reputation, maybe beyond repair. There needs to be a balance between what critics like and what the people like. You think millions of us are rooting for Sally frakkin’ Hawkins to get a nomination for Made in Dagenham? Heck, no.
Who gives a damn about ratings. The Oscars are about rewarding the best talent, not the most popular. If it was only about crowd pleasing then we might as well give Oscars to Transformers and Twilight.
It’s just that 2010 was a bad year for film. There’s barely five movies worth nominating. Forget ten. I think TS3 should remain in Best Animated Film. But what choice does the Academy have? Otherwise it’s Inception (and even THAT’S not a gimme), the Facebook movie and a bunch of artsy-fartsy, hardcore indie festival choices that were (or will be, in True Grit’s case) nuked into the stone age at the boxoffice.
I’m with Shitgeist on this one. The Oscars are supposed to be recognizing the best in motion pictures. If the average person doesn’t seek out indy films that’s their own fault. It’s sad to me that the major studios have lost their mojo to the degree that none of them even tries to produce great films any more. There are countless award shows that allow the general public to pick the winners. Shows like the People’s Choice Awards that exist to tell John and Jane Q. Public that it’s okay for them to have terrible taste. Hell, the American Music Awards just last week named Justin Bieber their Artist of the Year. Let the soak in for a minute. Justin Bieber. Artist of the Year. That’s an utter and complete joke of an award. How did The Hurt Locker winning Best Picture damage the reputation of the Academy? You know what would really hurt the reputation of the Academy? Lowering its standards to appease the terrible taste of the average moviegoer. And I have to take exception to your “nuked into the stone age” comment. So if a movie makes a lot of money that means it has to be good, right? Sometimes good movies make money. That doesn’t mean that movies that don’t make money are all unworthy of recognition. The AMPAS should draw a line in the sand and stand for quality.
Paul. You think the kids are all right, the king’s speech, black swan and 127 hours are “artsy-fartsy”? I suppose you think they should nominate Tangled, Harry Potter, Easy A, Alice in Wonderland, Iron Man 2 and Clash of the Titans? Thank God you’re not an Academy member.
Chris first; the reason The Hurt Locker damaged Academy cred in the eyes of the public because it was an FU to the entire planet, pretty much. I’m reminded of a line in the movie 13 Days (the 2000 film about the Cuban Missile Crisis w/Kevin Costner) that sometimes there’s one simple choice to handle things and you thank God when it’s crystal clear. Avatar wasn’t just a popular film, a cultural phenomenon; it will change the way movies are made. The Hurt Locker didn’t even win an Film Independent Spirit Award when it was up for 2 of them in 2008. But there was enmity toward Cameron for his success, the actors branch of the academy drank the kool-aid Avatar’s detractors fed them (that performance capture would be Hollywood’s version of a death panel). And so THL became the least-viewed Best Picture winner of all time.
Jonny; I preach a balance between indie/critics favorites and mainstream/critics favorites. That’s the ideal sweet spot for an Oscars-type movie awards. This way, both wildly diverse factions are satisfied, and may the best film win. :)
I’m actually delighted by this. Totally unexpected, but I think they’ll do a great job.
Franco’s also published a volume of short fiction called Palo Alto.
curious choice….
sorry but Jackman was a great host and hathaway was mediocre…
and franco is not funny at all (understatment)..
Hollywood’s entertainers are “legion”…
The Hurt Locker is a great movie,btw.