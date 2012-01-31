Oscar Guide 2011: Best Animated Feature Film

(The Oscar Guide will be your chaperone through the Academy’s 24 categories awarding excellence in film. A new installment will hit every weekday in the run-up to the Oscars on February 26, with the Best Picture finale on Saturday, February 25.)
Early on in the season it was decided that a full slate of five nominees in the Best Animated Feature Film category would be allowed, as there were at least 16 qualifying titles. However, that didn’t necessary mean there WOULD be five, as the scoring system within the branch might still have yielded less that were deemed worthy.
In the end, five managed to surface, and a number of surprises bubbled up along with it. One formidable hybrid contender that was doing well on the precursor circuit failed to overcome inherent bias against it, while two fringe contenders from the indie world (and the same studio, no less) found their way in over other laureled studio efforts.
The nominees are…
“A Cat in Paris” (Alain Gagnol and Jean-Loup Felicioli)
“Chico & Rita” (Fernando Trueba and Javier Mariscal)
“Kung Fu Panda 2” (Jennifer Yuh Nelson)
“Puss in Boots” (Chris Miller)
“Rango” (Gore Verbinski)
And so it was that the animation branch said, “Sorry, Mr. Spielberg. We don’t need no stinkin’ ‘Tintin.'” It’s interesting because had “The Adventures of Tintin” been in the mix, it would have had a great shot at winning. That just goes to show the difference between branch voting and Academy-at-large voting. Also of note (though strangely it feels like an afterthought): this year marked Pixar’s first snub in the 10-year history of the category as “Cars 2” failed to register.
The biggest surprise of the field, for me, was “A Cat in Paris” from directors Alain Gagnol and Jean-Loup Felicioli sliding in. Many figured one of the indie titles might find some room, and while the OTHER one that made it sounded about right, I just never gave this one much of a fair shake. It’s animated in simple sketch designs and vibrant colors. But it’s also barely a feature, clocking in at a swift 65 minutes. The story isn’t really all that compelling, either, being a mystery yarn that doesn’t really stand out, but the consistency of the craft likely went a long way here as it is indeed unique amid the fray.
“Chico & Rita” was the second film called on nomination morning for the category, and it left my jaw open because that meant two of the indie titles made it — and neither of them the one I expected (Annie-nominee “Arrugas (Wrinkles)”). When I first saw Fernando Trueba and Javier Mariscal‘s film at the 2010 Telluride Film Festival, it felt to me like a film that could easily contend for a nomination. GKIDS finally picked it up but I had a feeling the film might get lost. Well, fortunately that wasn’t the case, as this colorful Cuban foray found some branch love and gets a big pop of exposure for its nomination.
On to more expected titles, DreamWorks’ “Kung Fu Panda 2” has delighted in the spotlight on female filmmakers this year as Jennifer Yuh even graced the cover of The Hollywood Reporter at some point during the season. The summer sequel is gorgeously animated, more so than the studio’s other nominee, in my opinion, and tells a rich story. Focus within began to tilt toward a certain feline, but never enough to split consideration away from this one. Sequels are by no means anathema here, but nevertheless, this one might just be battling it out behind the scenes on ballots for runner-up.
DreamWorks seemed to be gunning all the more for Chris Miller‘s “Puss in Boots” to land in this field. The “Shrek” spin-off was hand-in-hand with the studio’s other effort at the Annie Awards, nearly leading the field there. I personally liked the film well enough, particularly the craft of the animation, but felt like it lost steam maybe half-way in. At this point I can’t even recall much of it, but it’s here nonetheless and there is sure to be a healthy push behind it. But with the absence of what might have been its only competition, one film and one film only looks to be the winner here.
That film is “Rango,” from live action feature director Gore Verbinski. The in-house Paramount production will likely make a bold statement for the new animation division by lapping up this award, and how deserving it would be. The film is one of the year’s best in any medium, a reverential ode to cinema as much as any other film that has gobbled up that talking point this season. It landed in theaters nearly a year ago and still stands out as the dominant force in the field, so the smart bet remains on Johnny Depp’s lovable chameleon.
Will win: “Rango”
Could win: “Puss in Boots”
Should win: “Rango”
Should have been here: “Winnie the Pooh”
Actually, Shrek 1 was the film that won IIRC. I don’t think Shrek 2 won
Shrek 2 lost to The Incredibles, by the way. I haven’t seen A Cat in Paris and Chico & Rita, so I can’t comment on those. However, I agree Puss in Boots lost steam halfway through. Rio was my favourite animated film of the year, personally.
Kris, I don’t believe “Shrek 2” won. It was nominated but lost to “The Incredibles.”
nevermind.
I’m annoyed at “Tintin” not getting nominated, but “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” is one of my favourites, so Verbinski winning an Oscar is fine by me.
Strange year. Rango will probably win but it was my least favorite of the five (and I prefered Tintin and Arthur Christmas too).
One major reason I’m excited for Rango winning this category is that maybe Gore Verbinski winning will inspire more live-action directors jumping into the animation pool. If you think about, so much live-action gets boring after a while. Imagine an animated film directed by Martin Scorsese or Nicholas Winding Rfen or Michel Hazanivious?
I 100% endorse this comment! I would love for more live action directors to switch to animated films (and vice versa as some of the Pixar people have started to do.) The ones you’ve listed are excellent suggestions and there about 100 more that would do just fine as well.
agreed
Well we had already had the likes of Wes Anderson doing so (albeit with stop motion), so it was already occurring…
Isn’t Rango a chameleon? (not a gecko…)
Guess I had Geico on the brain.
hopefully it saved you a ton of money on your car insurance :^P
Whoopsie on Shrek 2.
Why is everybody saying that cars 2 was snubbed. I thought a snub was when a good film wasn’t nominated. And forgive for saying this, but cars 2 wasn’t a good film.
Fair. And agreed.
there’s something kind of fickle about the Pixar snub though. I’m not defending the film or criticizing its lack of a nomination, but they’ve gone for less than critically adored films before, and I’d argue that they would’ve nominated the film if it had come from any other studio that didn’t have the esteemed pedigree of and weighty expectations put on Pixar. The film did do well at the box office and was gorgeously animated, which I assumed would be enough, as it would have been for other films.
I agree with your will win, could win, and should have been here. Among those nominees, I think Puss in Boots should win, though honestly, if Chico & Rita pulls of an out-of-nowhere victory I’ll be way happier!
I’m really sorry Fantastic Mr. Fox wasn’t released this year. One of the most wonderful animated films directed by someone who had never done an animated film before.
Rango will and SHOULD win. Great movie.
Kung Fu Panda 2 is gorgeous, and does a fine job with its story, until the ending shits on everything that happened before it regarding Po’s character
Yes to your Will Win and Should Win picks — I can’t even be bothered with a Could Win in this case.
Also, apologies to GKIDS for getting the distrib wrong on Chico & Rita. I recalled SPC showing some interest at Telluride in 2010 and that somehow bubbled up.
Which reminds, it really is impressive that the studio managed to get both contenders in. Congrats to them.
Aww, thanks! We’re really glad both got in – they are incredibly unique stories and both sets of filmmakers are thrilled. As are we.
Aw, I’m so glad that you listed Winnie the Pooh as your should have been there. I truly enjoyed that movie.
Does anyone know about a U.S. release date for A Cat in Paris? Is it even going to go into general release? I know Chico and Rita is scheduled for February 10.
Ummm, whoops.
Anyway, I meant to say, A Cat in Paris (in a very limited release) came out back in September, actually.
Thanks, Crossie. I can’t find a DVD release date for it. Oh well.
A Cat in Paris is continuing to play film festivals and will be released in theaters properly in late spring/early summer, with a DVD and Bluray release likely in the fall.
“Tintin” should have walked away with this easily. As is, “Rango” will be the worst winner since “Shrek” won the first Animated Feature prize 10 years ago.
Quite the unique take.
aka: it’s a “not pixar” film. ;)
ridiculous
Big fan of Rango and hope it wins. I’m curious about A Cat in Paris and Chico and Rita. They sound like they could be little gems.
Kris: Considering that you ranked “Tintin” higher on your top 10 list than “Rango”, yet you put “Winnie to Pooh” as your “should have been here”, I can only assume you dont consider “Tintin” animation. Obviously the animators agree with you, and they know what they’re talking about more than me, but I dob’t get how this film isn’t animation (and I understand the whole mo-cap argument), but can you break it down for me why you don’t consider it animation?
but that doesn’t even bother to consider all the animation work necessary for all of the background details, of which there were a lot in “Tintin”. And all of the actors were still animated, considering how they look like their comic book counterparts as opposed to animated versions of their real selves. When it’s something like “Avatar”, where the work is being incorporated into real world environments, that’s VFX, but when it’s free standing like that, without any reliance on real world environments, that’s animation.
Animation is absolutely employed in Tintin. Great work. But animation is also employed in any number of action films via CGI effects. Motion capture is a tool to record performance, so not in and of itself an animation technique. I side with the Academy on that perception. But if the added animation value to the film therefore makes it an “animated feature,” then we have to go back and start considering films like Transformers “animated features,” and I feel that’s a slippery slope.
I like to think of Tintin as a hybrid or mixed media film, and of course, there’s nothing wrong with that.
I loved Tintin; but the Oscars are a peer award, and the animators branch has spoken. They obviously don’t believe mo-cap counts.
Kris: All very valid points, but my reasoning for why something like “Transformers” or the aforementioned “Avatar” is that their CGI (which I consider a tool that can be applied to animation and not an animation technique in and of itself) is being applied and blended into live action environments (Plenty of scenes in both films dont feature any CG work). I however, don’t consider the opposite of that, live action elements being incorporated into mostly CGI animated environments (as in “WALL-E, for example) to be live action. “Tintin” as a whole exists free from live action environments, so therefore I consider it an animated film. Thank you for your insight as always, Kris.
So much of the performance is actor-driven. So I have a hard time giving it up to the animators so much as to consider it an “animated” film.
I feel like you could make the same point with a pure voice actor animated performance (Robin Williams in “Aladdin”, for example). That’s certainly an actor driven performance, but I see what you’re getting at.
Though in the case of Robin Williams, so much of that was Eric Goldberg’s animation. In fact, the directors convinced Williams to sign on when they synced Goldberg’s original animation with one of his comedy albums. While Williams’ voice made the Genie funny, Goldberg’s animation added to that. In comparison to Captain Haddock, which is almost all Serkis.
Yeah, but Haddock doesn’t look like Serkis, he looks like Herge’s drawings. Which means an animator had to design it.
the adventures of tin tin is easily spielberg’s best film in years and it just won the PGA so it’s strange that it didn’t even get nominated. I thought rango was terrible.
The Pooh snub still hurts me. It was the better of the two 60+ min features, and it had a story that was actually engaging. Oh well.
But yeah, very weak field, although I haven’t see KFP2. Disney should have given Arrietty a qualifying run last year and then release the movie across the country in February like they are going to do. Then we’d have a race.
Yeah Winnie the Pooh was lovely :( Oh well
This is a really strange scenario where the branch and the general academy were kind of at loggerheads. The Academy at large would have surely handed the win to Tintin, but the branch would not even nominate it. I guess the latter know better, since they actually practice that art form in their professional lives.
And while Rango is a good movie, the Academy at large will vote for it because there is nothing else to vote for. Rango will be the strangest film to win this category.
I LOVE this category. I predicted two of the three indie films would be here and I’m pleased that I got it right. I thought ‘Arrugas’ would be in contention but after a screening of the film I understood why the Academy snubbed the film. It’s too hard for a branch used to soft stories. This one is really depressing. I appreciate the film but I wouldn’t vote for it because you really want to get rid of it after watching the film.
I still see ‘Rango’ as a critical darling. It’s a very divisive film. This is not a Pixar consensus movie. I really didn’t get the tone of the film. I really disliked it and found it very very boring. But I saw there’s plenty material to talk about in it so I’m just sure I really didn’t found what others might have seen in it.
For me, ‘Chico & Rita’ is a clearly the alternative. It’s an animator’s dream, good story, entertaining, wonderful design and colors. It is also a foreign film from Spain, even if the story is placed in Cuba. That’s why I’m calling it the animated ‘The artist’.
Well, at least you’re sorta, kinda coming around to Kung Fu Panda 2. “Rich story” isn’t exactly light praise.
That, and basically Kung Fu Panda 2 is essentially the Eastern version of Rango’s Western; funny animal parodies of genres developed by specific cultures (kung fu and Westerns) with title characters in a self-consciously Campbellian quest for identity.
I never had bad words for Kung Fu Panda 2.
I guess it’s more you didn’t have much to say for Kung Fu Panda 2, period, now that I think about, it, other than “pretty,” which came off as dismissing it with faint praise, I guess. That, and vaguely remembered podcasts suggested you weren’t very excited about getting around to it, which I can’t blame you there.
However, you were the only pundit I can remember who had it in your predictions the longest, now that I think about it.
Yes, I’m the guy who liked Cars 2. It wasn’t as good as most of Pixar’s movies, but it made me laugh a number of times and was beautifully animated. I honestly think if any other studio had put it out, the reviews would have been much kinder.
Agree. I don’t like Cars 2 but the reviews were way too harsh
Will Win: “Rango”
Could Win: “Puss in Boots” (I guess?)
Should Win: “Rango”
Should Be Here: “The Adventures of Tintin” (though “Arthur Christmas” deserves consideration, it’s a shame that film couldn’t get in purely because it was a bomb)