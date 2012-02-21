Oscar Guide 2011: Best Music (Original Song)

(The Oscar Guide will be your chaperone through the Academy’s 24 categories awarding excellence in film. A new installment will hit every weekday in the run-up to the Oscars on February 26, with the Best Picture finale on Saturday, February 25.)
So, 39 songs were qualified for eligibility in this year’s Best Original Song race. 39. That’s one short of 40. But apparently 37 of them just weren’t good enough for the music branch, as the category turned up two — yes, two — nominees. One of them, at least to my mind, is dubious at best, while the other would at least appear to be in a cakewalk for the win (judging by consensus).
Is it not just patently obvious that the music branch can’t be bothered with this category anymore? Just get rid of it if that’s the case. I happen to like the category (many would like to see it die a quick death), but seeing something like this go down, after countless screw-ups in better fields over the last few years, it’s just painful to watch.
The nominees are…
“Man or Muppet” from “The Muppets” (Music and Lyric by Bret McKenzie)
“Real in Rio” from “Rio” (Music by Sergio Mendes and Carlinhos Brown; Lyric by Siedah Garrett)
The big snub here, surely, is “Star Spangled Man” from “Captain America: The First Avenger.” If something like that isn’t good enough, when it’s so clearly what the category is supposed to be about, then, again, just hang it up.
In any case, barring something unexpected happening, Bret McKenzie might want to go ahead and dust off a space on his mantle for his new Oscar, because “Man or Muppet” is kind of the no-brainer choice here. (Then again, “no brain” is the operative language here.) It’s bitter-sweet, though, because I actually thought “Pictures in My Head” was the best track from “The Muppets,” certainly the most emotional. And I’ve never been quite as taken with this one as everyone else has. Additionally, it was too bad the music branch shot the Oscarcast production in the foot by nominating the ONE song that isn’t performed by the classic Muppets, but now Jasen Segel and Walter can’t even carry the torch for Kermit and the rest, as the performances of this year’s nominees have been nixed altogether. Sigh…
Meanwhile, “Real in Rio” from 20th Century Fox’s animated effort “Rio” was the WTF nomination of the field. It’s a great little song with all the energy you’d expect of Sergio Mendes and Carlinhos Brown‘s music. It’s used in the context of the narrative as a big number (just like the snubbed “Life’s a Happy Song” from “The Muppets,” actually) with perfunctory lyrics from Siedah Garrett. I’m listening to the song while I write this and I’m still running out of things to say about it, but I guess that big show-stopping moment was enough to sway opinion when they screened the various clips, because I don’t think there’s anything inherently award-worthy about the track itself. I guess it’s cool Mendes is an Oscar nominee now, though. Nevertheless, watch out. Seriously. While we’re all expecting “The Muppets” to prevail, this one could easily slide in for the gotcha moment of the evening as the Academy isn’t exactly the most pro-Muppet group of people on the planet. Indeed, I may change this prediction before long.
Will win: “Man or Muppet” from “The Muppets”
Could win: “Real in Rio” from “Rio”
Should win: “Man or Muppet” from “The Muppets”
Should have been here: “Star Spangled Man” from “Captain America: The First Avenger
Keep track of our current rankings in the Best Music (Original Song) category via its Contenders page here.
What do you think should be taking home this gold in this category? Who got robbed? Speak up in the comments section below!
(Read previous installments of the Oscar Guide here.)
For year-round entertainment news and awards season commentary follow @kristapley on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
Kris: I admire your professionalism, but I’m being sincere when I say that you really didn’t have to bother with this one.
:)
I’m just imagining you rolling your eyes when you had to arbitrarily write in “Rio” for “could win”. please tell me that’s exactly what happened.
Believe it or not, there’s a possibility for an upset here. Not a lot of Muppet fans in the Academy.
Haha, that’s not what I meant. I’m sure that “Rio” very well could upset. I just meant that it must have been arbitrary because it’s not like there was another option for a “could win”
Oh, right. Certainly. :)
Well, isn’t this just a flip of a coin or what. It’s pretty pointless to do a “will/could/should win” list for this one, so here’s my “should have been here” list:
Gathering Stories, from We Bought A Zoo.
Pictures In My Head, from The Muppets.
Piledriver Waltz, from Submarine.
So Long, from Winnie The Pooh.
Star Sprangled Man, from Captain America: The First Avenger.
don’t forget Mary J. Blige’s tuner from The Help, which was among my top 3 movie songs of the year next to SSM and So Long
Well, I wanted to list five so it could match the category itself, and I was debating myself over her and Jónsi for the fifth spot, but I gave him the upper hand as he also was responsible for Zoo’s score.
Still, yeah, she should have been here too.
I laughed out loud when I read the «Could win» line.
Good analysis Kris..well, you deal with what you’ve got.
Unfortunately, the Academy have seemed to slowly, but surely kill this category the last 3 years, evacuating every ounce of popular tastes and leaving…Rio.
That’s all.
Great piece, and I agree with everything you say. I used to love this category – look at the nominees in the ’80s! – but it’s just been baffling in recent times. As for this year, two nominations is inexplicable. I think the point system must be part of the problem.
OK, onto this year’s paper-thin field. I am a big Muppets fan, but I don’t think ‘Man or Muppet’ is much of a song, I’m afraid. ‘Pictures in My Head’, ‘Life’s a Happy Song’ or my favourite from the film, ‘Me Party’, were all more deserving of nominations. That said, I wouldn’t mind it winning, as it would go some way of correcting the snubs to previous Muppet films that got nominations but no wins.
But I’m rooting for ‘Real in Rio’. I haven’t seen the film, and I didn’t know anything about the song until nomination day, upon which I listened to it and felt it to be…forgettable. And then promptly found I couldn’t forget it! Now, after, oh, a dozen listens, it’s really grown on me. So that’s where my (hypothetical) vote must go!
It pains me to say it, but The Muppets don’t stand a chance. With exotic and bombastic sounds and a legendary musician behind it who may be familiar to the older members, Rio just can’t lose.
And some people may choose no vote for Rio just because they think The Muppets are below them. What a shame.
that should read “to vote for Rio”
I like that Rio although admittedly when I found it was a nominee, I scratched my head because I can’t remember what the song is (and I watched and loved Rio) but upon checking it out and remembered how it sounded, I think it has the bigger shot to win over Man or Muppet.
Anyway, I hope Life’s a Happy Song gets the Grammy next year like I See The Light :D
I’m still betting on Star Spangled Man for the upset.
“Lay Your Head Down” (my favorite) and “The Living Proof” should have been surefire nominees. What a damn shame.
Is three the maximum number of songs one film can enter into the Oscar race? I just saw The Muppets yesterday and wondered why “Me Party” wasn’t even in the list of eligible songs. Would have been awesome to see Amy Adams perform it at the Oscars, she’s such a great fit for the Muppets.
I remember how disappointed I was that she didn’t perform That’s How You Know a few years back and just performed Happy Working Song which was devoid of any production values whatsoever and she was just alone on the stage
Three songs per film.
Should have been here: ‘Me Party’ from ‘The Muppets.’
Also, if only the Academy had nominated the right song from ‘Rio’ — that’d be ‘Pretty Bird’ — we could have had a Flight of the Conchords showdown. What a missed opportunity.
Since they nominated all those innocuous songs by Randy Newman over the years, I don’t know how Life’s a Happy Song missed getting nominated. I really hope The Muppets song wins because I want to see Miss Piggy and Kermit accept the award with Bret McKenzie.
Easiest “could win” of the year.
Though, could “Rio” actually win? Me thinks not, but I also thought Eminem and 3 Six Mafia had no shot.
I’ve been predicting “Rio” for the win since the nominations were announced. AMPAS members don’t wanna know from Muppets or elves of Middle-Earth but Sergio Mendes has been an international music superstar since the 1960’s…