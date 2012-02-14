Oscar Guide 2011: Best Short Film (Live Action)

(The Oscar Guide will be your chaperone through the Academy’s 24 categories awarding excellence in film. A new installment will hit every weekday in the run-up to the Oscars on February 26, with the Best Picture finale on Saturday, February 25.)
Quick, what do Walt Disney, Jean-Claude Carrière, Taylor Hackford, Christine Lahti, Andrea Arnold, Martin McDonagh and that bloke who directed “The Devil Wears Prada” all have in common? If you wouldn”t have needed the headline of this post to tell you that they all won the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film, then you are a sage and dedicated Oscar scholar. If you didn”t know that, however, you might now realize that the winner of this humble award, used by many a viewer as a bathroom break opportunity, is often a name worth filing for future reference.
Whether any of this year”s nominees in the category have quite such bright futures ahead of them is open to question – well, except in the case of Terry George, twice Oscar-nominated in the past for feature film work. For my money, it”s a below-par field this year, with one clear standout – I hope the Academy agrees, and not just because I want to repeat my 3-for-3 prediction tally in the short races. If you fancy making your own educated guess, the films are currently in selected theaters, courtesy of Shorts International.
The nominees are…
“Pentecost” (Peter McDonald and Eimear O’Kane)
“Raju” (Max Zähle and Stefan Gieren)
“The Shore” (Terry George and Oorlagh George)
“Time Freak” (Andrew Bowler and Gigi Causey)
“Tuba Atlantic” (Hallvar Witzø)
As usual, it’s a pleasingly international slate, with one entry from the US pitted against two from Ireland, one from Germany and one from Norway. For the last two years running, the lone American nominee has triumphed — though this is an award the Academy is often happy to export, and I have a feeling that’ll be the case this year.
One of two 10-minute films in the running, Peter McDonald“s “Pentecost” is comfortably the slightest – and shabbiest. A cutesy, one-joke exercise in Irish whimsy, drawing strained parallels between the duelling religions of Catholicism and football, it tells the story of Damian, a rebellious pre-teen altar boy banned from watching his beloved Liverpool matches after causing trouble in mass. When the archbishop visits his local church, it”s a golden opportunity for the tyke to exact his revenge – but the punchline is a bit of a so-what, and the gags feel mistimed. Cute kids count for a lot with some voters, but this trifle is lucky to be here.
If any voters are feeling broody, they”re likelier to respond to German newcomer Max Zähle‘s “Raju,” a reasonably well-made, well-acted mini-drama covering the topical theme of international adoption, but weakened by its attempts to create moral conflict where none really exists. (It’s “Gone Baby Gone” all over again.) Taking place over a few days in Calcutta, the film follows a childless, clean-cut couple as they complete the process of adopting a saucer-eyed Indian orphan from the slums – or so they think, until the kid disappears and the husband realizes something fishy is afoot. It”s the plottiest and most serious-minded of the nominees, which could give it a leg up in the race, but the thriller element strains credibility, and the film rushes its emotional reversals in the final minutes.
This category is generally the domain of up-and-comers, but Irishman Terry George needs no introduction: the Irish writer-director was Oscar-nominated for the screenplays of “In the Name of the Father” and “Hotel Rwanda.” Things have since taken a turn south, however: after the disaster of 2007″s “Reservation Road,” perhaps downscaling to shorts was a good idea. Sadly, regardless of length, “The Shore” is no return to form: a pedestrian, sentimental story of an Irish emigrant returning to the Emerald Isle after a quarter-century”s absence, it feels distinctly televisual in form, and doesn”t give the great Ciaran Hinds much to chew on in the lead. The presence of familiar names may give the film an advantage with some voters, but others might feel newer talents deserve the exposure more.
For two years running, a quirk-laden American comedy has taken the prize ahead of more straight-faced contenders. If that pattern continues this year, the beneficiary will be Andrew Bowler“s “Time Freak,” an amiably goofy time-travel skit that plays a little like “The Big Bang Theory” for the indie set – but could probably stand to extend its conceit past 10 minutes. Not unlike “Groundhog Day,” the narrative pivots on a character given multiple opportunities to replay and perfect the same everyday situation, but the film leaves its central logistical paradox unaddressed, and doesn”t push the premise”s absurdities as comically as it could. Still, it”s bright, gamely performed and audience-friendly enough (as evidenced by prizes at several festivals, including Seattle) to be a spoiler in the race.
Still, it”ll have to get past a more layered comic contender in Norway”s “Tuba Atlantic,” by far the most narratively distinct and technically accomplished of the nominees. Hallvar Witzø“s debut effort is already AMPAS-endorsed to some extent: it won the foreign film category at the Student Academy Awards last year. Shot through with a typically mordant Scandinavian brand of black humor and taking full cinematic advantage of its icily desolate coastal landscape, the film portrays the unlikely bond between a crusty pensioner given six days to live and the perky teenage girl appointed as his “Death Angel” by the local authorities: together, they laugh, cry and learn inventive new ways of murdering seagulls. It”s an affecting oddity that also boasts more surface polish than any of its rivals in the category: I”ve a feeling voters will be tickled.
Will win: “Tuba Atlantic”
Could win: “Time Freak”
Should win: “Tuba Atlantic”
Should have been here: (abstain)
I hope this is the case. Tuba Atlantic was far and away my favorite, with Time Freak coming in a close second.
I realize that saying something was ‘far and away’ my favorite, and then saying something was ‘a close second’ makes no sense now that I look at it.
Is there some reason that Shorts International doesn’t release these online? These came to my theater two years ago a month after the Oscars so my, and surely many others, interest was gone. I’d think online streaming/downloading would be the way to go for shorts.
Sometimes they become available on iTunes, but it’s usually not all of the entries. There may be licensing issues at work.
Raju and Pentecost will be available internationally on Itunes within the next few days
Find them here…
RAJU: [itunes.apple.com]
PENTECOST: [itunes.apple.com]
Agreed. Tuba Atlantic is the only one that has some substance AND life to it. Time Freak is fun, but the rest were just a snooze to me. Off year. I think, though, that Raju could be the one to watch for as a spoiler. At least, it has PR muscle behind it, in any case. And some emotional beats (I guess).
Just watched all of them and I think you’re spot on with all of this.
I was laughing my ass off at all the seagull murdering.
Time Freak was the most enjoyable, but I’d be happy with Tuba Atlantic winning, as well. Raju just made me want to watch After the Wedding again.
I’m really surprised by your take on these, Guy. First of all, I’ve seen all the shorts of 2010 and 2011 and this cohort of live-action nominees is my favorite out of all six groups of nominees that I’ve seen. I thought it was a really strong bunch.
As for the films themselves, I loved Raju most of all. You’re right that there is no real moral quandary, but there is the conflict between doing what you’ve always wanted and doing what’s right, which was really heart-breaking to me. I’d love to see the film adapted into a feature with more attention paid to the various perspectives of the husband and wife, both before and after their final decision.
Because Raju left me wanting more, I felt like Pentecost was probably the best at the medium. It told a fun story well (with beautiful lighting) and then wrapped up without leaving you wanting for more details. I was pleased.
Tuba Atlantic was pretty hilarious, but it was my least favorite. I thought the effects were distractingly bad and I didn’t get into the story as much as some of the others.
That said, I’d take any of these five over the live-action films from last year. Looking over the 2010 bunch, I’ve forgotten what three of them were even about and the two I do remember were my least favorites.
I look forward to reading about the other shorts!
Well, I thought last year’s nominees were, on balance, a far stronger bunch than these. And I’d vote for “God of Love” over “Tuba Atlantic” in a heartbeat. Different strokes, obviously.
Of course. It’s just that I agree with you more often than not so I was surprised when we had such a different take on this year’s field.
It could be a language thing I guess, but I didn’t find the acting in Tuba Atlantic very convincing. The girl who played Inger just didn’t seem very natural.
Still, I enjoyed them all and wouldn’t really be disappointed if any of them won except Pentecost, which while funny felt like a particularly good sketch on a tv show. I think my favorite was The Shore, but maybe just because I enjoyed seeing two Rome actors on screen together.
Naturalism isn’t exactly the objective in Tuba Atlantic, no? Though, as you say, language inevitably makes a difference in how we interpret these things. Are you Norwegian? I’m interested.
No, I’m not Norwegian, I just meant that sometimes performances in unfamiliar languages can seem differently calibrated–I’ve always had trouble getting into Kurasawa films,for example, because the acting style of the Japanese actors (particularly Toshiro Mifune) is much more broad and theatrical than I’m used to.
And I guess “natural” maybe wasn’t the best word. But I thought the actress that played Inger didn’t seem 100% comfortable on camera. But as I said, I still enjoyed it quite a bit.
The New Tenants was Danish, not American.
I also appreciated the aesthetic appeal of Tuba Atlantic: the lighting, the “windy” music, the detailed set pieces. Unfortunately, from what I can tell elsewhere on the internet, others don’t agree. They think it’s too cute and quirky to be taken seriously by most voters. It seems it’s not quite as witty as God of Love and not quite as daring as The New Tenants. Remember two years ago another quirky, well-made Scandinavian comedy failed to win despite being (arguably) the most polished and having the cleverest script. The voters opted to go for the more daring of the bunch that year, even though it was a little sloppy.
I think Raju has enough production value and sufficient acting and writing to go along with its “social relevance” to make it a winner.
My original favorite was “Tuba Atlantic” (I was giggling madly while the end credits were rolling), but the group I went with was so up with “The Shore” (which I also liked) by the end of the evening I was in “The Shore” camp, too. Ciaran Hinds is just so good, and The Debt was one of my favorite films of the year. But “Tuba Atlantic” has stuck with me. I hope it wins, if only because my friend keeps saying “Black Beauty” to make me start giggling again. “Raju” seemed like the short film version of “Gone Baby Gone”.