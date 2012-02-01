Oscar Guide 2011: Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

(The Oscar Guide will be your chaperone through the Academy’s 24 categories awarding excellence in film. A new installment will hit every weekday in the run-up to the Oscars on February 26, with the Best Picture finale on Saturday, February 25.)
A script is a film”s blueprint, making it unsurprising that most of the nominees in this category have historically also been nominated for Best Picture. This year was no exception, with three of the final five adapted screenplay contenders also chalked up as the year’s best films. Room was also made for a particularly challenging adaptation of a classic novel and a star-studded film with no other nominations.
Notwithstanding the Best Picture correlation, Tate Taylor failed to be nominated here for writing “The Help” after landing BFCA, WGA and BAFTA nominations. “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” also appeared solid after a WGA nomination, but, like another Best Picture contender, “War Horse,” it is likely to not be remembered for its words so much as its images. “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close” also managed to miss despite a surprising Best Picture berth. While three of the titles will have to be content with the nomination, the other two are in a horserace to win that I expect to remain close until the envelope is opened.
The nominees are…
“The Descendants” (Screenplay by Alexander Payne and Nat Faxon & Jim Rash)
“Hugo” (Screenplay by John Logan)
“The Ides of March” (Screenplay by George Clooney & Grant Heslov and Beau Willimon)
“Moneyball” (Screenplay by Aaron Sorkin and Steven Zaillian; Story by Stan Chervin)
“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” (Screenplay by Bridget O”Connor & Peter Straughan)
Of the plausible nominees, this is a very respectable lot. I was nonetheless disappointed that Moira Buffini’s adaptation of “Jane Eyre” never got more traction. I also found Jason Segel and Nicholas Stoller”s joyous take on “The Muppets” to be wonderfully fresh and funny. Though it would have been stunning if AMPAS had made room for it here.
Alexander Payne has seen an up-and-down career with Oscar, but most of it has been up. A nomination for “Election” was followed by a surprising snub for “About Schmidt.” A win here for “Sideways” (in addition to a directing nomination) made up for that. This year, he adapted, with Nat Faxon and Jim Rash, Kaui Hart Hemmings”s novel “The Descendants.” This NBR-winning script is the Academy”s best chance to award Payne, who is also nominated for directing and producing (a co-producer is Jim Taylor, with whom Payne shared his previous writing nominations). “The Descendants” is widely liked – it is the only title in this category to also be nominated for directing and acting – and giving Payne another Oscar before his main rivals makes a degree of sense. Even so, I wonder if the film has peaked, much like another Clooney effort, “Up in the Air,” two years ago. So a win is possible, if far from assured.
John Logan“s nomination for “Hugo” marks the third of his career. And like the previous two – “Gladiator” and “The Aviator” – it seems fair to conclude that overall respect for the film helped bring him to the final five. This is not meant to be a slight on his writing. On the contrary, the script was a clever adaptation of a graphic novel that defied genres, giving us a film that was a true tribute to cinema (even if I think it took too long to get going). However, like “Gladiator” and “The Aviator,” “Hug” will likely not be remembered for its words when compared to its extraordinary visuals. Logan will probably have to be content with the nomination, but the film did lead the field with 11 nominations and is the clear competition to the frontrunner, so don’t count it out.
What can I say? George Clooney is popular these days. In addition to starring in “The Descendants” this year, he co-produced, directed, co-wrote and starred in “The Ides of March.” This is his second writing nomination, and seventh overall, since 2005. That he earned these from three different branches and for six different films is even more impressive. I felt this film”s characters could have been better developed, but it is still a fine effort. It was gripping and its message was not as simplistic as some viewers have asserted. Clooney adapted Beau Willimon“s play “Faragut North” with Willimon himself, as well as producing partner Grant Heslov (also earning his second writing nomination after “Good Night, and Good Luck.”), into a modern morality tale. Alas, being the film”s only nomination, their odds of winning are about zilch.
For years, it seemed as though Aaron Sorkin simply could not earn an Oscar nomination. After snubs for “A Few Good Men,” “The American President” and “Charlie Wilson”s War,” he took home the gold last year for “The Social Network.” This year, he and Steven Zaillian (Oscar winner for “Schindler”s List” and nominee for “Awakenings” and “Gangs of New York”) worked separately on “Moneyball,” a script originally penned by Stan Chervin. They turned Michael Lewis”s book “Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game” into a film that was funny, engaging and poignant, despite potentially dry subject matter. They have already won the BFCA and NYFCC awards. Will Sorkin and Zaillian win their second Oscar before Payne? The film is broadly liked (see, for example, the sound mixing nomination). Moreover, the razor sharp dialogue and tight story are what most people seem to remember, while Clooney”s performance usually gets top praise from “The Descendants.” It could go either way between the two.
Filling out the category, we have “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy.” The husband/wife duo of the late Bridget O”Connor and Peter Straughan edited John Le Carré”s massive Cold War espionage novel into this two hour thriller. While I followed the plot well enough, I have some sympathy for those who felt it was confusing at times. Even so, I found it entirely engaging, capturing the feel of British intelligence in the Cold War. Much of that was due to the screenplay. Sadly, O”Connor died of cancer in September 2010, making this nomination posthumous. While a BAFTA win is possible, I feel the film hasn”t caught on in Hollywood enough to rival the two Best Picture nominees that have split the precursors.
Will Win: “The Descendants”
Could Win: “Moneyball”
Should Win: “Moneyball”
Should have been here: “Jane Eyre”
What do you think should be taking home this gold in this category? Who got robbed? Speak up in the comments section below!
Totally agree Jane Eyre should have been here.
“Moneyball”? I don’t think so. “The Descendants” or “Hugo” will get this Academy Award.
I’d say “Moneyball” is clearly the chief rival to “The Descendants.” Being the most-nominated film doesn’t make “Hugo” an automatic frontrunner here, especially when it’s not exactly a writer’s movie.
I think people underestimate Hugo here at their own peril.
I respectfully disagree, Kris. I think a win for “Hugo” in this category would be quite a surprise. I would agree that people may be underestimating “Hugo” overall, since I think it could easily win 4 to 6 Oscars, but I don’t think Adapted Screenplay will be among them. If I’m wrong, you get to say “I told you so,” but on this one, I seriously doubt I’m wrong. This is “The Descendants” vs. “Moneyball” all the way.
Like I said. At your peril.
I’m betting on “The Descendants” at the moment. But love for “Hugo” is deeper than many seem to think — or perhaps want to think.
Normally I would say the poor quality of the “Hugo” script would disqualify it, but this is a year in which Melissa McCarthy was nominated for being unfunny in a comedy and in which the most nominated film was an expensive box-office bomb that was difficult to sit through, so all bets are off.
I just feel like when a movie has 11 nominations including Picture Director, Editing, and Screenplay … it’s always gonna have a fighting shot at tha Screenplay win. With exception to some pacing.editing issues I have with it, I think it’s a stellar screenplay. The movie is loved. John Logan is well-respected (espesh this year, with Rango). For me, Hugo is a close 3rd right now. Logic dictates Moneyball or The Descendants. But Precious certainly surprised 2 years ago. And like Kris said, I also think there is a lot of Hugo love bubbling beneath The Artist; which may not even win it’s own category (Original Screenplay).
But with “Precious,” I seem to remember that always being second in terms of buzz in that category. The only reason it seemed like a surprise was because “Up in the Air” was looking like it was such a lock, but “Precious” had to be the alternate in most people’s minds. When was the last time the third-place screenplay (in terms of buzz) won the award? Possibly “The Pianist”?
I agree that Moneyball has certainly moved itself closer to the front with a solid showing in nominations, but I still think The Descendants will win. I think Moneyball is much more actor driven than the Descendants, and despite the praise and potential win for Clooney, I think Pitt’s role in elevating the source material was much better than Clooney, who gave a strong performance nonetheless.
I could be a bit biased in that I don’t want to see Sorkin’s smug face on stage. Albeit a well deserved smugness. But cockiness personified.
Looking forward to reading your Oscar Guide for Adapted. I hope The Artist tsunami does not drown out Woody!
BTW. My captcha is “heirdsF SCHMIDT” A sign?!?
“Looking forward to reading your Oscar Guide for Adapted”
Original, you mean? I’ll be doing that tomorrow.
An excellent group of nominees, each with their weaknesses.
Payne’s film brings great comedy and quirky characterization to its rather sobering tale, but the writing is marred by the entirely unnecessary voiceover that nearly sinks the film within its first fifteen minutes.
Moneyball crackles with energetic dialogue, but at least one WGA-screenwriter friend, who knows nothing about baseball, told me “I had no idea what was happening through the entire film,” and I wonder if that will work against its chances.
John Logan had a great year—he also wrote “Rango” and “Coriolanus”—and also the only solo writer on this list. If that counts for anything, he could have the edge.
That is quite a year. I had no idea he wrote those two. Coriolanus really should have received more of a push. I guess Butler in a film disqualifies you.
I haven’t yet committed to a Will Win between “Moneyball” and “The Descendants” — the latter seems to be cooling off a bit to me, but calling an “Up in the Air”-style choke may be premature. If the WGA go for “Moneyball,” that could be telling.
Should Win is easy for me: “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy.” As for Should Be Here, I’m really glad Gerard stumped for “Jane Eyre,” but if I had to pick one, I’d say “We Need to Talk About Kevin,” which is just a model of formally inventive but spiritually faithful adaptation.
We Need to Talk About Kevin is the definition of good “adaptation.” It takes a book that is not very cinematic in origin and transfers it perfectly to the screen. The film didn’t do that much for me but I can’t deny the brilliance of the script.
Spot on about Kevin. When I’ve spoken to people who have read the book but haven’t seen the film yet, I’ve told them that it very much captures the mood of the book despite dumping quite a lot of the plot. The feeling of watching the movie is almost the same as reading the book, which is quite an achievement in adaptation.
“Formally inventive but spiritually faithful” says the same thing with a whole lot more elegance.
Sadly I haven’t seen Kevin yet. It comes out next week or so in Toronto. But I totally agree with you on Tinker Tailor and I’m also glad Gerard picked Jane Eyre.
I agree invoking “Up in the Air” may be premature, though it has enough parallels that I thought I’d flag that.
“Tinker Tailor” would definitely be my second choice in this category, though I felt it was a *tad* cryptic for its own good.
I do get the feeling that “The Descendants” isn’t as popular as we originally thought, and I don’t think there’s anything premature about invoking “Up In The Air”. I’m not going to put too muh stock into that notion, but I actually had the same thought today.
I’ve started to think that “Moneyball” will in fact win this category, because it’s probably more up the Academy’s ally anyway and appears to be a more popular film. I agree with Kris that “Hugo” shouldn’t be tossed to the wayside, but they have plenty of other categories to reward it in and more obvious and still popular alternatives within the category, so I’m not ready to fully jump on board that one.
Saw ‘Kevin’ today. Damn. Brutal. But very well written and acted. Tilda certainly nailed it again. It’s not my fave perf. of the year, but out of the 5 actresses nommed, I think she should have made it in. And by the way, I don’t see how the movie was so inaccessible (is that a word?) that the Academy wouldn’t go for it. It’s brutla, but it’s extremely watchable. {shrugs} In other words, I think it’s somewhat of an easier sit than, say, Dragon Tattoo.
In other words, the film seemed easy enough to watch for even the Academy to respond to it (Tilda, screenplay, etc).
Moneyball was pleasant enough, but I don’t think it did a convincing job of proving its argument, thanks to some plotting issues in the late-middle. Best screenplay? I certainly disagree.
Of these choices, I’d have to say The Descendants.
What argument? I don’t think it was trying to prove an argument. It’s thematically dense and a fantastic screenplay.
^ Was just about to ask the same question. If anything, I could understand some slight pacing issues in the “late-middle,” but I don’t see where it’s trying to make an argument.
In any event, “Moneyball” should walk away with the category.
Kris basically took the words out of my mouth. “Moneyball” was filled with deep and interesting themes, characters we cared about and razor-sharp dialogue that could be amusing when appropriate.
In this category, its neck and neck for me personally between “Moneyball” and “Tinker, Tailor”, as I appreciate both as successful adaptations of complex, potentially dry and uncinematic source novels. In the end, I’d give the edge to “Moneyball”, as I second Gerards notion that “Tinker, Tailor” is a tad bit too cryptic for its own good.
For what it is, this a handsome line-up of nominees. There are three screenplays I wouldn’t be sorry to see at the winner’s podium and that’s a first. All 3 are listed below in one of the categories.
Will Win: “The Descendants”
Could Win: “Moneyball”
Should Win: “Tinker Tailor Solider Spy”. Or even “The Descendants” would be fine by me. Its an exceptionally good script.
Should have been here: “Mysteries Of Lisbon”
The Academy certainly went with much higher brow nominees this year which I think will lose them a large portion of their young audience. After doing better at being in touch with the public the past two years, these stiff nominees just fall flat. I usually have something in common with the choice but not this year- if the contenders seem stuffy to you, check out my own Top 10 Movie Picks of 2011 at [dregstudiosart.blogspot.com] where you won’t see a single of the Academy’s nominees for Best Picture but you will get some movie artwork I drew up as well as the reviews!
Should have been here: The Muppets (I know, I know)
I think The Descendants deserves this. The dialogue, voiceovers, and the last two scenes alone were beautiful.
In my opinion, that ‘Ides of March’ nomination is absurd. What about that script hasn’t been written and executed before?
…to much BETTER results, I might add.
I strongly believe that if anyone but Clooney (and collaborator) had been behind that screenplay, they would have been crucified for one of the most nonsensical female characters in recent years (Molly). A blatant example of woman-as-plot-device-only.
Are women too good to be plot devices?
If there’s not a single female character that’s interesting or well developed in the movie to off-set that character while every male character gets meaty material to chew on, then it’s a problem.
Comic book movies get dinged for this all the time. “Serious” movies don’t get exemptions.
You must have not met cut throat journalists like Marisa Tomei (who was scarily spot-on).
At the end of the day, though, it’s not a story about women. So I don’t know what you wanted from it.
You mean the cutthroat journalist who never gets within shouting distance of an interesting break in the story and whose entire strategy seems to be begging people for information? Indeed, what a badass!
And yes, I wanted all the characters in the movie to be well developed. Silly me. If arguably the pivotal character in the story (Molly) is nothing more than a device to move the (stale) plot along, then that’s only a small part of why this screenplay’s nomination is so ridiculous.
I guess I shouldn’t say that she only begged people for information. Sometimes, she tried to flirt her way into a scoop. Cutthroat indeed.
Begging? I found her a little more on top of it than that, though “begging” is hardly anathema to journalists.
Anyway, I see you feel strongly about this. At least it’s a unique takedown of the film, though to me no less dubious than the “it’s naive about politics” stuff that most leaned on.
This is one of those categories (and I think there are a few, actually) that it feels like a 50/50 shot between 2 contenders (Moneybvall, Descendants). I honestly haven’t a clue how this will fall.
Will Win: Moneyball
Could Win: The Descendants
Should Win: Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy (the screenplay is dense and makes for a good, if not better read than viewing)
Should have been here: Drive
Shame Taylor didn’t have a hand in the Descendants screenplay like he usual does for Payne’s work. I had some problems with some of the writing. Be nice to spread the wealth rather than Sorkin and Zaillian winning again, but for me its the best in this category easily. Hell its my favorite adaptation of the year.
Ides of March, Hugo, and Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy are worthy nominees too. I can’t imagine adapting John Le Carre’s novel was easy.
Be nice had Drive slipped in with its stripped dialogue and stronger characterizations. The question is what does best adapted mean? Closest to the material or one putting his/her own spin on it?
Yeah, I’m now kind of wondering how much of the good stuff from Payne’s previous screenplays came from Taylor.
1. “Moneyball”
2. “The Descendants”
3. “The Ides of March”
4. “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
5. “Hugo”
Will Win: “Moneyball” (I’m feeling an “Up in the Air”=”Decendants” parallel)
Could Win: “The Descendants”
Should Win: “Moneyball”
Should Be Here: “We Need to Talk About Kevin”