Oscar Guide 2013: Best Cinematography

A modern epic on the Pacific Ocean. A historical epic in 19th Century Russia. A historical epic in 19th Century America. A Presidential biopic in 19th Century America. And Roger Deakins. Sure sounds like a group of Academy Award nominees for Best Cinematography!
The ASC and BAFTA cited the same five films this year, and AMPAS followed by nominating four of them. This left Danny Cohen of “Les Misérables” as the most obvious “snub.” But some major critical favorites have every reason to feel shafted after outstanding critical notices for films that earned multiple nominations. History, both recent and more historic, strongly points to what nominee will win, notwithstanding my sincere wish for an upset.
The nominees are…
“Anna Karenina” (Seamus McGarvey)
“Django Unchained” (Robert Richardson)
“Life of Pi” (Claudio Miranda)
“Lincoln” (Janusz Kaminski)
“Skyfall” (Roger Deakins)
Interestingly, these five exceptionally talented gentleman originally hail from five different countries – Northern Ireland, Chile, Poland, England and, yes, the United States. But this branch failed to nominate any new nominees for the first time since 1976! This left three contenders I sorely desired to see in the final five on the outside looking in. Let”s start with Mihai Malaimare Jr’s gorgeous 65mm lensing of “The Master.” Following him closely is the continually self-improving Aussie Greig Fraser, who was responsible for “Snow White and the Huntsman” and “Killing Them Softly,” but his work in the climax alone of “Zero Dark Thirty” could have secured a nod. Finally, Dariusz Wolski”s continuously superb work continues to be left behind, likely because it is so genre-heavy. But I can”t imagine “Prometheus” without his distinctive look.
Northern Ireland native Seamus McGarvey has been working with Joe Wright for two decades, starting when Wright was making only short films. “Anna Karenina” marks the second time, after “Atonement,” that he has earned an Oscar nomination for a Wright film. I loved the look of this feature and while I”m not convinced the lensing was as difficult a feat as some non-nominees, I”m quite happy for McGarvey. However, I can”t see him winning. The film isn”t loved enough, nor do people necessarily come out wowed by the cinematography, especially when compared to the production design and the costumes. If the category goes for a non-Best Picture nominee, there seems a far more plausible choice.
Three-time winner Robert Richardson snuck in after all for “Django Unchained” regardless of ASC and BAFTA snubs. He is the only American born-and-raised DP in the final five. I was predicting Richardson until the day before the nominations were announced, when I swapped him out for “Les Misérables””s Danny Cohen. I didn”t think there”d be a perfect match with ASC and BAFTA but I had Fraser instead of McGarvey. Oops. I”d consider this Western (or “Southern” according to many of the filmmakers) to be a greater threat for the win if I felt it was firmly in the hunt for the Best Picture win. But if I had to bet, it was likely number nine of nine. And while I doubt the Academy at large cares, the precursor omissions give me further pause. Last year’s winner for “Hugo” will be able to simply enjoy the show this time around.
Let”s not beat around the bush – “Life of Pi” was a visual marvel that left even detractors saying “wow” with respect to its visuals. And however much of that was due to the visual effects team, it couldn”t have worked without Claudio Miranda”s photography. The fact that “Avatar” and “Hugo” have won this category in recent years for 3D marvels suggests that second nomination (he earned his first nod four years ago for “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”) will prove lucky for this Chilean, especially given that “gorgeous” seems to be a word applied even more frequently to this film than those. Now with BAFTA and BFCA victories, the stage seems set for a victory. Even so, the grumbling from many circles that this is an accomplishment more of visual effects than of cinematography does give me a tiny bit of pause, especially with a ludicrously overdue nominee having also done great work this year.
Janusz Kaminski is a living legend among cinematographers, and justly so. His reputation is such that he is the only cinematographer in history to have actually presented an Oscar! “Lincoln” represents his sixth nomination, his fifth for a Steven Spielberg film. The lighting truly helped create the mood, and the starkness of the film”s few forays onto the battlefield was eerily appropriate. If “Lincoln” pulls a “Braveheart” on us, I wouldn”t entirely rule Kaminski out. But I doubt it. The film”s visuals aren”t as memorable as “Life of Pi” nor does the film seem loved enough to pull a mini-sweep.
Oh Roger Deakins. The 10-time nominee (more than any other working DP) is still waiting for his first statuette. I really thought he”d win two years ago for “True Grit.” But perhaps Wally Pfister”s guild and Oscars triumphs for “Inception” show the branch is becoming open to cinematography that complements practical special effects in a prestigious action movie like “Skyfall?” I ask you – could anyone other than Deakins pull off the scenes in Shanghai so effectively? Or in the Scottish Highlands bouncing between fog and fire with equal beauty? His fellow cinematographers recognized this, giving him his third ASC win yesterday. Even so, the ASC doesn’t have the best prediction record. In any event, his fellow cinematographers likely recognized how accomplished his work was in a way I doubt the Academy as a whole will. Plus, non-Best Picture nominees rarely win this category and Miranda seems to have such a lead.
Will Win: “Life of Pi”
Could Win: “Skyfall”
Should Win: “Skyfall”
Should Have Been Here: “The Master”
Will Deakins ever win? Who got robbed this year? Chime in below!
I’d add my 2 cents on my own will win, could win, ect., but I agree on all 4 accounts with Kris. Though I’d offer Wally Pfister’s stunning step forward with the IMAX photography in “The Dark Knight Rises” as an alternative “Should Have Been Here”
This is actually Gerard’s piece, FYI.
I thought Gerard would be doing it, but it had your name next to the Byline before. But nonetheless, I stand corrected.
Yeah my bad.
I feel like the consensus has been that Pfister’s Dark Knight Rises Imax photography paled in comparison to The Dark Knight and Ghost Protocol. Most of the blame probably falls on Nolan action sequences and the choosing unattractive/monochrome sets and locations (sorry Pittsburgh residents).
Will Win: Life Of Pi
Could Win: Skyfall
Should Win: (ambivalent, don’t care one way or another)
Should Have Been Here: Tabu
How do you NOT come out of “Anna Karenina” wowed by the cinematography? Those long, swirling takes, acrobatic camera movements, orgasmic lighting and color, striking compositions making full use of the elaborate sets and costumes. It’s unbelievably gorgeous, more visually stunning than even “Life of Pi,” for my money.
I know what you’re saying and clearly the cinematographers do. But I suspect many will primarily attribute that to the director whereas the prettiness of “Life of Pi” and the coolness of “Skyfall” seem to me the sort of things that will stand out.
There Will Be Blood was and looked fantastic, but Roger Deakins should be a winner by now for the amazing Assasination of Jesse James.
Maybe he split his own votes with his other nod for No Country, but if that was the case, everbody should have gone with the obvious and vote for his best work that year which was Jesse James.
Jesse James is one of the most beautiful films ive ever seen.
The ballots for tech categories like cinematography just have the names of the films nominated, not the actual nominees, and I suspect many/most of the voters don’t look much beyond that. So I doubt Deakins split his own vote or anything like that.
Kris, did I miss your 10 best shots column? I didn’t want to bug you because last year you were asked over and over again, but I haven’t seen it this year. thx
It’s still coming.
Tomorrow. Noted at Twitter and in yesterday’s ASC coverage.
Roger Deakins is unquestionably the greatest cinematographer around, and I would be happy if he won. But strangely, I’m kind of rooting against him because I don’t think “Skyfall” was his best work. Sure, he/Mendes/et all classed up the joint. But there wasn’t much to class up, you know?
I also think “Life of Pi” had better cinematography. It’s not just effects-driven; many of the compositions in that movie are beautifully set up. I would love for Deakins to win an Oscar some day; but I’m not sure “Skyfall” should be his Oscar legacy, and I think there are better options. (I’d probably even put “Anna Karenina” ahead of “Skyfall”.)
By the way, I would’ve said exactly the opposite in 2010. Too bad he didn’t win that year.
I feel like this category is so strong every year, and any of the five nominees would be deserving winners.
I hope Deakins finally gets his Oscar, but the fact that Skyfall would have to win over three Best Picture nominees gives me pause. So I think Life of Pi is the best bet.
Also, I see Django Unchained as a very possible spoiler here.
Should win/Should have been here:
Ben Richardson for ‘Beasts of the Southern Wild’
Somebody needed to say this. Exquisite work.
Is this a joke?
Uh… no? Why? You disagree?
Ben Richardson’s work in Beasts of the Southern Wild was fantastic.
Good in moments but too shaky overall.
I think it was shot in 16 mm. It looked very cheap in places. But the cinematographer is talented.
It’s a great-looking film. And worth noting that Richardson was nominated for the Technical Achievement Award at both the London Critics’ Circle Awards and the Evening Standard Awards, so Rentrobuff isn’t alone on a limb here.
Should be here: THE DARK KNIGHT RISES!
Strong work from the Academy in this category — I’d put “Anna Karenina”, “Life of Pi,” and “Skyfall” on my ballot as well. I also would have considered the exquisite framing of “Moonrise Kingdom” and the hypnotic nighttime beauty of “Once Upon a Time in Anatolia”.
I agree that “Life of Pi” will win, but if I’m voting, “Anna Karenina” takes this one in a walkover.
If the prize was for “best cinematography of half a film” then I’d say give it to Deakins, but half the film looks boring compared to the several stand out sequences that everybody knows.
However, my choices were typically out of step with the Academy so whatever. I’d have nominated Killing Them Softly, The Dark Knight Rises, The Master, Wuthering Heights, and The Turin Horse (LORE wasn’t eligible last year, but that’d be in my top five most definitely).
If we were REALLY to be real here, Gohkan Tiryaki’s photography for ONCE UPON A TIME IN ANATOLIA would be in the running. But as the film was up last year for the foreign film Oscar (and did not make the cut), then this could not happen. Except that CITY OF GOD was up for foreign film one year, and was then nominated for four Oscars the next year. So what gives? Anyway, Mihai Malaimare Jr. should have been nominated (and should have won) for THE MASTER. Good for Gerard for recognizing this. As it is, I’m rooting for Deakins, who performed amazing feats for SKYFALL. And he deserves to finally win. Enough of the GGI-assisted wins!
“But as the film was up last year for the foreign film Oscar (and did not make the cut), then this could not happen.”
Actually, this is incorrect — only if a film is shortlisted is it ineligible for the following year’s awards. And no, City of God was not up for Best Foreign Language Film the year before it received four nominations — it was submitted, but not shortlisted. So that’s what gives.
I’m not saying the system is at all fair, but it’s more consistent than you think.
this is a really tough decision. im leaning towards life of pi but dat deakins and dat guild win.