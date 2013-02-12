Oscar Guide 2013: Best Director

(Welcome to the Oscar Guide, your chaperone through the Academy”s 24 categories awarding excellence in film. A new installment will hit every weekday in the run-up to the Oscars on February 24, with the Best Picture finale on Friday, February 22.)
Though it’s the second most prestigious award in the Oscar race, Best Director all too often feels, oddly, like an afterthought — it’s generally so tied into the Best Picture race that it’s come to be regarded as half of a two-part award. Any director of a Best Picture winner who doesn’t get his own award is liable to feel somewhat slighted, and vice versa — blame the advent of auteur theory, if you will.
This year, however, the Academy’s directors’ branch made a stunning statement of independence, albeit one that may have been enabled by an unusually compressed voting calendar. For the first time since 1965, the DGA — traditionally the most reliably Oscar-aligned of all precursors — agreed on only two of the eventual Oscar nominees, as Tom Hooper, Kathryn Bigelow and, most surprisingly, Ben Affleck all missed the Academy’s cut. You know the rest: Affleck, who had arguably ascended to frontrunner status before the nominations were announced, has since won everything in sight, including the all-important DGA prize. It’s It’s an exciting twist that leaves the Oscar race almost unprecedentedly free of bellwethers, as the five men in the running have won scarcely any major precursor awards between them.
The nominees are…
Michael Haneke (“Amour”)
Benh Zeitlin (“Beasts of the Southern Wild”)
Ang Lee (“Life of Pi”)
Steven Spielberg (“Lincoln”)
David O. Russell (“Silver Linings Playbook”)
The first thing to be said about this field, surprising omissions notwithstanding, is just how interesting and representative it is, spanning the Hollywood old guard, world-cinema royalty and a bristly independent upstart. No one here feels like an insignificant filmmaker, or simply a journeyman who attached himself to the right project: these are five very distinct voices. The directors’ branch may have thrown us for a loop, but I think they did themselves proud in the process.
The first non-American director to score a nomination here for a foreign-language film since Fernando Meirelles nine years ago, Michael Haneke may have surprised some pundits in this category, but the truth is that he’d been a firm prospect since Cannes, when “Amour” won him his second Palme d’Or in four years, essentially elevating him to the top of the contemporary auteur pile — the Academy may not be that clued up on world cinema, but they’re not deaf to universal reverence either. Other directors in this category may boast flashier work, but Haneke’s is the most immaculate — not a frame in this tough-minded love story is wasted, and he conducts the film’s exquisite duet of lead performances with impeccable care and compassion. Could he be the first man to win this award for a foreign-language film? The “steak-eater” vote says no, but his followers are devout — and in this very strange year, it doesn’t seem entirely impossible, though his likelier reward (beyond an inevitable Best Foreign Language Film win) is in the writing race.
If you’d told me a year ago that Michael Haneke wouldn’t even be the most surprising of the Best Director nominees, I wouldn’t have believed you. But the inclusion of 30 year-old rookie Benh Zeitlin was one of the category’s biggest jaw-droppers in memory — his name was read out last on nomination morning, and who didn’t think that “Ben” sound would be followed by “Affleck?” With hindsight, though, perhaps we shouldn’t have been so shocked: it was clear throughout the year that “Beasts of the Southern Wild” was a film people felt very strongly about, Academy members included — and it’s nothing if not a director’s film. The film’s gutsy balancing of various vividly realized worlds, plus the impressive performances from its two non-professional stars, are a credit to the modest young New Yorker’s fearless vision. The category’s youngest nominee since John Singleton 21 years ago, he feels like the longest shot here: but even if he doesn’t become the first person since Sam Mendes to win for a debut feature, he still has the industry’s attention for whatever he does next.
The remaining three nominees have all been to the dance before, and Ang Lee‘s Oscar history is trickier than most: surprisingly left off the list for “Sense and Sensibility,” he failed to convert his first DGA win for “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” and, after finally winning for “Brokeback Mountain,” endured a painful defeat in the Best Picture category. The presumption for most of the season was that Lee would be an also-ran for “Life of Pi,” despite its formidable technical elan — until an unexpected haul of 11 nods for the well-liked but quietly campaigned fantasy, combined with those surprising shut-outs, had some of thinking he could take his second Oscar after all. But “Pi” hasn’t really capitalized on that surge in the post-nomination stage: his best shot to gain some heat, given the film’s popularity in the UK, seemed to be with BAFTA, but that didn’t pan out. Still, while we haven’t been given any foreshadowing of such an outcome — a few smaller critics’ awards notwithstanding — there’s every chance voters will respect the massive logistical challenges Lee pulled off in this film and vote for him anyway.
It’s indicative of this very curious year that Steven Spielberg remains the de facto favorite in this category, despite not having won a single significant precursor for his direction of the year’s leading nominee. Certainly, the stately, sometimes even chamber-y “Lincoln” ranks among his lower-key directorial achievements, but that could actually count as a virtue for many voters: if you’re going to give someone a third Oscar, after all, you want it to be for something you haven’t seen from them before. The lingering question is whether Academy voters, who haven’t always embraced Spielberg over the years (remember that he, like Ben Affleck, was a DGA winner without an Oscar nomination back in the 1985 race), are ready to welcome him into this category’s three-or-more club — which, at present, comprises only John Ford, William Wyler and Frank Capra. Spielberg by now feels like enough of an American institution to rank alongside those names, but if he does, it’ll be partly because the directors’ branch cleared the path for him.
It’s a funny thing when Oscar voters finally latch onto a singular talent who previously seemed a little out of their range: certainly around the time of his ingenious “I Heart Huckabees,” you wouldn’t have bet money on David O. Russell eventually scoring nominations for back-to-back films. But with “The Fighter” and now “Silver Linings Playbook,” Russell has won over the Academy by playing fresh games with Hollywood formula, and exerting deft control over his bustling, hand-picked ensembles. It’s particularly easy to imagine a lot of actors checking off his name on their ballot — that nifty stat of the film being the first in 31 years to score nods in all four acting races reflects particularly well on him — but the spiky craft and distinctive rhythm of this acid-laced romantic comedy shouldn’t be underestimated. If everyone just saw it as an actor’s film, after all, the directors would have included him. Whether his work will be seen as quite substantial enough to surpass Spielberg’s gravitas or Lee’s formal wizardry is another question.
Will win: Ang Lee, “Life of Pi”
Could win: Steven Spielberg, “Lincoln”
Should win: Michael Haneke, “Amour”
Should have been here: Paul Thomas Anderson, “The Master”
What are your thoughts on the Best Director category? Offer up your predictions in the comments section below.
This is why I’m not so bothered by the so-called snubs in the category. I would have chosen Kathryn Bigelow over any of these nominees (as well as Ben Affleck), but how can I complain when a singular talent like Haneke and a notable upstart like Zeitlin made it in instead? There was no rubber-stamping Tom Hooper’s name here, and frankly, that’s enough for me to be satisfied with the lineup.
Will win: Spielberg
Could win: Russell
Should win: Haneke
Should have been here: Paul Thomas Anderson
I’d argue that O. Russell’s complete fumbling of his film’s third act (though that’s also the fault of the writing, for which he is also responsible) should disqualify him. Hard to remember another movie that so completely shoots itself in the foot in the third act. It’s terrible.
Everyone describes Haneke and Zeitlin as the two replacements for Bigelow and Affleck. But I’m not so sure about Haneke. I certainly saw more people predicting him before the Oscars than Russell and I can imagine that he might have been higher than many give him credit for.
Evan, I agree. I would not be surprised at all if Haneke came in third during the nominating process, and I think he might also come in third for the win. Of course, we’ll never know for sure, but you’re correct that Haneke had more buzz than both Zeitlin and Russell, and I think he’s probably got more passion than either for the win too.
I hate how the Oscar smear campaigns have undermined Ben Affleck’s astoundingly good direction of ARGO.
I guess it worked, as he missed his much-deserved nomination.
oh my god… what smear campaign. Maybe they simply thought Affleck was safe? Or maybe they liked other movies more? There was never a “Ben Affleck spot” like jeez
Oh shut up. I am so sick and tired of reading about Affleck being snubbed.
And he was smeared? What? How? You wanna see smeared go look and see what has happened to both Zero Dark Thirty and Lincoln this year.
Affleck and Argo winning all these awards is for one winner. Its the least offensive most entertaining agreeable choice. It doesn’t challenge you and it goes down easy. That’s what wins these days.
So spare me the rage against the directors branch of the Academy for not following in the march to mediocrity.
Enough with the conspiracy theories. I’d wager that Affleck received a lot of votes within the directors’ branch — who knows, perhaps even more than someone like Zeitlin — but not in the crucial #1 slot. It happens. In any event, he’s been handsomely compensated.
He’s winning Best Picture, he’s a Producer. If there was a smear campaign, Argo wouldn’t be winning everywhere. Shut up.
I don’t think there was anything egregious about Affleck’s “snub.” As I have maintained, I think it’s a case of the bulk of the membership expecting him, and Bigelow even, to be safe and voting elsewhere. I don’t think it was willful.
That said, the weird antagonism against anyone who utters the word “snub” is a bit much and maybe even a little telling for some.
“It doesn’t challenge you and it goes down easy. That’s what wins these days.”
You’re not so ignorant as to miss why that is, right? And why that’s not necessarily a terrible thing?
I’ve got to wonder if, after all these weeks and results, Spielberg will always be asking himself, “Did I win this by default?”
whoever wins is winning by Default. There is ZERO reason to believe that if he had been nominated, Ben Affleck wouldn’t have won this award.
Yeah, Dylans right, this is a consolation prize. An Oscar is an Oscar, but I’m sure whoever wins will realize this. Still, rules are rules and you have to be liked by your branch enough to have a shot to win, Affleck wasn’t.
The Best Director would feel like a runner-up even standing there and accepting the statue. Hollywood has shown that they think Affleck is Orson Welles.
David O. Russell is the best person ever, so he should win this.
Love the irony. A year ago, David O. Russell was arrested for groping his transgender niece. He yells at and bullies actors. He pimps out the private life of his teenage son (who is autistic, not bipolar) for sympathy votes. But the worst offense is his nomination is undeserved. Give the whip pans a rest. Would be happy with any other winner, but rooting for Ang Lee.
@Rsgele: I’m half-kidding. I certainly do NOT think he is the best person ever, but I do think he deserves to win. How he showcased each actor in the large ensemble was brilliant. Then again, I haven’t seen Lee and Haneke’s work, and most people seem to want them to win.
Arrested for groping his transgender niece? Is that for real or are you just making shit up? I’m going with the latter based on your apparent distain for the man.
Kind of stunned the groping thing went away COMPLETELY this season. But yes, it’s absolutely true and reported upon. So know what you’re talking about before you blurt out something like that, Mark.
Well, I read up on it and he wasn’t ARRESTED nor charged, so maybe you shouldn’t go off on your reader?
Also, are we seriously bringing this up when Polanski won and WAS charged? Can we let the work speak for itself? If you don’t think he’s worthy (certainly wouldn’t be my pick) that’s one thing, if you’re looking for personal life details to bring him down, you’re no better than people that plant the smear campaigns.
You said he made it up. He didn’t. Let’s not split hairs.
And I’m perfectly fine letting the work speak for itself. Which is why I haven’t said a thing about it.
Fair enough.
Kris- Russell is lucky Harvey is on his side; I’ll bet as much as you want than if he wasn’t, this story, true or false, would “mysteriously” re-appear on the news.
The Dude-Yeah, you’re probably right, but that’s why this Oscar game has gotten silly. Too many goddamn smear campaigns. Russell seems like a an ass, but he at least seems like he’s trying to clean up his act.
I assure you Russell is not trying to clean up his act. He’s actually fairly sloppy but he’s got good people hiding it for him. The Dude nailed it. If it weren’t Harvey’s movie, this would be all over the place.
I’m so glad you guys are doing this again! Looking forward to all the other categories!
Glad you’re glad! We’ve been doing it for over a week now, so check back to see what you’ve missed.
Indeed! All installments (save the shorts) linked below every post at In Contention via the “Oscar Guide 2013” section in gold.
Big fan of Haneke and “Amour,” but not sure I can agree with the “not a frame wasted.” Did we really need to see Georges cutting flower petals for THAT long?
Why not?
Why not just have the movie go on for five hours?
I actually had some issues with the way Haneke approached the visual direction of “Amour”. I love the performances and the script, and I’m usually down for the passive observer approach he uses with his camera (loved “The White Ribbon”), but here, I don’t know, it felt stodgy, aesthetically redundant and almost like he was trying to make every static shot go on for so long that you couldn’t help but drift. If he had used the technique somewhat more sparingly, I think “Amour” would be an even better film. I understand what Hankeke was TRYING to do, but unfortunately for him, film is a visual medium, and “Amour” often felt too much like it could have just been a play.
I admire all of these films — and I’ll be pleased if Spielberg wins, as I expect — but none of these directors would have cracked my ballot, especially with more audacious work from Kathryn Bigelow, Rian Johnson, Christopher Nolan, and Joe Wright sitting out there. Oh well.
All deserving and even though it’s essentially a petty comsolation prize, an Oscar is an Oscar. You ask me, I’m about a billion times more putoff by Bigelow than Affleck’s snub. I’d take all 5 of these guys over Affleck.
Agree!
“Steak-eater” made me laugh.
If Ben Affleck was Nominated for Argo he would of won. Because of there bad call, Steven Spielberg should win for lincoln
Argo should win best picture.
Finally got to see AMOUR last night (in Australia) and loved it. With all the focus on who was NOT nominated for Director this year, it’s easy to forget how mindblowing it is that Michael Haneke is nominated for Best Director and that an austere, European art film about mortality is up for Best Picture.
AMOUR is not a crowdpleaser like CROUCHING TIGER or a heartwarming Miramax tearjerker like IL POSTINO or LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL; you probably have to go back to Bergman’s CRIES AND WHISPERS (1973) for a similarly bleak (and surprising) foreign language nominee in Picture.
Please, not David O. Russell. I can’t forget his face after Riva’s win in the BAFTA:
[img.photobucket.com]
As disgusting as this is, no one in the media cares about this. Online commenters are the only outraged ones.
As juvenile as this was, no one should be ‘disgusted’ by this, if you are, you’re taking this shit too seriously (like Mr. Russell clearly is). It’s not like he murdered a small child.
Well if you put it that way, what’s the point in getting upset about ANYTHING. “It’s not like I murdered a small child!” How’s one supposed to react to that?
“The directors’ branch may have thrown us for a loop, but I think they did themselves proud in the process.”
Agreed. The “snubs” weren’t so much snubbed as replaced by more interesting choices. I think that several years from now, this will be looked at as one of the stronger Best Director fields in history. Although some would argue that this made them look kinda stupid.
If Ang Lee or Benh Zeitlin wins, it would be deserved. If Russell wins, I’d be happy too (although it would be for his past work, not necessarily for “Silver Linings”).
David O. Russell is closer than third and I honestly think he might win. That BAFTA screenplay win is telling and the entire SLP crew has been working it lately. It might be a Mike Nichols situation where the actors put him over the top.
Mike Nichols won the Globe, the DGA and pretty much anything in that very distant season.
Also, The Graduate wasn’t the movie with the most acting noms.
I think the Nichols comparison may relate to the fact he had 7 actors nominated between Virgina Woolf and The Graduate, same number as Russell. The DGA snub is what’s really killing Russell right now. Then again, this year has been messed up in terms of precursors, so can we really rely on stats anymore?
Russell was snubbed by DGA AND Bafta. And the Globes, for whatever that’s worth.
And like I said, Nichols didn’t win on the actors vote alone.
Will win: Ang Lee
Could win: David O. Russell
Should win: Michael Haneke
Should have been here: Joe Carnahan
You think Spielberg is 3rd Kris? I think it’s a 3 horse race, but I think Russell is a longshot 3rd. He didn’t get a DGA Nod, but the actors clearly loved his film and don’t have THE actor Affleck on the ballot, so I do think there’s an avenue, however small it is, if the actors rally behind him and not Spielberg, per say. That BAFTA Screenplay win was a shock, especially considering they didn’t very much take to the film otherwise. I have also sensed a lack of passion for Lincoln, it seems like it can’t win anything aside from DDL.
Yeah, I don’t see most people looking to Steven Spielberg, Michael Haneke and Ang Lee and marking someone else’s name, unless this was a very clear frontrunner.
When there’s a BP/BD split, the winning director is never the less known director.
Of course, it’s possible that they are crazy about SLP, but if the SAG wasn’t…
Well, the name’s themselves aren’t on the ballot and I mean SLP lost to Argo at SAG, which isn’t on the Director ballot. There’s definetely an avenue for Russell to win, it’s just a lot smaller than Spielberg and Lee’s IMO.
One key question you have to ask is this: Who are the Argo-supporters and the people who would have voted for Ben Affleck going to vote for? Are they going to vote for Ang Lee with its digital production and zero acting stars? Could Spielberg benefit more from these votes? I see populists (and a huge number of actors) likely to choose Silver Linings and Russell, which might speak to your “avenue” for him to win.
“Who are the Argo-supporters and the people who would have voted for Ben Affleck going to vote for?”
Again, Argo and SLP are the two films I have heard across-the-board praise for throughout the season.
I don’t get how Spielberg is higher than third. The only major prizes Lincoln has won have been for DDL and it doesn’t seem like any awards body wants to award it much of anything. I wouldn’t be surprised if Lincoln won ONLY best actor.
(That comment isn’t aimed at Kris)
“Again, Argo and SLP are the two films I have heard across-the-board praise for throughout the season.”
EXACTLY–that’s why I’m surprised next to no one at Gold Derby or Gurus of Gold sees a possible Russell win coming
I really think O.Russell has little hope. I’m no fan of his film but we all know the Oscars are a popularity contest. Does he really engender any love from the Academy? I’d suggest he’s most disliked of the five nominees. I think Spielberg gets it by default.
If no one in the Academy liked him he would not have 2 director noms, 1 writing nom, and 7 acting noms. He’s “cleaned up” now.
Will Win: Steven Spielberg “Lincoln”
Could Win: Ang Lee “Life of Pi”
Should Win: Steven Spielberg “Lincoln”
Should Have Been Here: Wes Anderson “Moonrise Kingdom”
I haven’t realized until I watched media coverage and TV coverage of entertainment news how ingrained it is that Lincoln is boring, and slow. At the BAFTAs, both BBC America and several online videos had commentators who outright said the film was a drag, worth seeing if only for Daniel Day-Lewis’ performance. Not just a British response: even Access Hollywood and E! have people saying the same thing. Though tabloid media is certainly not the best insight for how the Academy will vote, I feel those feelings are not isolated cases. More significantly, Lincoln just doesn’t play well on screeners, which could be the killing blow for the top awards: Director and Picture.
Also, I think Spielberg’s heavy-handed and misguided campaigning, overpackaged screener, multiple 60 Minutes specials, Bill Clinton stumping, the Oprah special, etc. will preclude him from winning Best Director. My God, did anyone see 60 Minutes on Sunday–completely unnecessary. It contributed nothing new, and the focus of the Lincoln campaign still seems to be on the importance of Lincoln, of bringing him to life, and the importance of the film in recreating history. This has been, and continues to be, the wrong position to take with the film. Voters do not want to hear the importance of Lincoln, this DOES NOT inspire votes. Where was the Kathleen Kennedy connection? Where was that something that will spark votes for Spielberg and the film?
I have a feeling that Silver Linings being the #2 film on the preferential ballot after Argo may make it very likely that it’s not Spielberg’s name that is called on February 24, but rather David O. Russell’s.
I agree Lincoln’s campaigning’s heavy handed but is this the first time a tv ad for a movie (SLP) has said “For Your Consideration” on it? Weirded me out
I just saw one aimed only for Robert De Niro. It outright said he hasn’t won an Oscar in 32 years. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a TV spot like that before. I guess Weinstein’s playing the Meryl card he played last year, when the Weinstein Co had that infamous e-mail sent out through the trades saying she hadn’t won in 30 years. And we all know how that turned out.
There are no words to express how much Haneke does not deserve to be in this field.
Yes, and you certainly don’t appear to have them if they did exist.
There are no words to express how much Haneke does not deserve to be here. Should win? Ridiculous.
So, in the absence of words, you’re simply going to repeat the few you have.
Touche. Simply pressing the “submit” button will do that to a person.
That being said, I just cannot figure out what he is doing in the field. It’s an honest opinion, and that’s what we’re all discussing here. I managed to catch every nominated film this year, and Amour was the only one that I simply didn’t care for in the slightest. Perhaps I’m not in the age-range (I’m 26), although I doubt the majority of it’s praise is being given by elderly people anyways.
I don’t think I’ve called the film by it’s title since I’ve seen it (save for the instance in the last paragraph), I’ve been calling it “Old People Dying… Slowly”. Haneke’s observer style may be interesting to many, but to me it was plodding and pointless for much of it’s runtime, padded with instances of me literally leaning over to my guest and asking them, “why did I just watched that scene?”
Maybe I don’t “get it” or “understand” the film, and that’s fine. It happens. But I would love for someone to tell me why the film had a 30 second sequence of the maid vacuuming. Or why I watched a brief slideshow of unrelated artwork. Or why I watched a man snip flowers for 3 minutes. Or why I watched a man try to catch a bird for what seemed like an eternity, then in the very next scene, watched him write about catching the bird.
Despite all my qualms, there are a few things I really liked. The acting was fantastic, and anyone who says differently is foolish. The shot near the start of the film of the entire audience I thought was very interesting, and I found my eyes wandering and enjoying the composition. It was a very REAL, ugly portrayal of the utmost example of TRUE LOVE. I can at least acknowledge that.
But in the running for best picture? So much no. Best director? Just, it’s not there for me, not remotely close. There are at least 5 or 6 other directors that deserved the spot over him, starting off with the directors of each film nominated for Best Picture (excluding Les Mis, one of the most poorly directed films this year). Affleck. Bigelow. Tarantino, Rian Johnson, The Wachowskis, Sam Mendes, Wes Anderson, and Joe Carnahan would all be names that I’d put above him.
So, in summary, yeah, I guess there are plenty of words to express how much he doesn’t fit in with the field. I was just being a lazy ass.
That’s a much more interesting comment, thanks.
Will win: Steven Spielberg, “Lincoln”
Could win: Ang Lee, “Life of Pi”
Should win: Michael Haneke, “Amour” of course
Should have been here: Markus Schleinzer, “Michael”
Should not have been here: Ben Affleck, “Argo” (oh wait, lollollollol)
But the director branch’s members absolutely shocked us this year by showing a thoughtfulness almost unprecedented. They have given the old fuckoff to general audiences many times before by not nominating Nolan. But this they were really daring and basically told entire Hollywood to argofuckthemselves by not even nominating Affleck who the industry seems to think has scaled new heights in magisterial auteurship and dazzling displays of formal film-making at the very cusp of greatness.
Yeah, I agree they actually thought for themselves for a goddamn change. Spielberg and Lee were expected and deserved. Haneke and Zeitlin were inspired. I see a lot of hate directed at Russell, but SLP is a movie that shouldn’t work whatsoever and does. He also got De Niro to act for a change and showed the world Bradley Coooper could actually act. Plus, comedies rarely get director nominations, so I’ll give this nomination a thumbs up too.
At this point, the two directors whose win would make me happy are Ang Lee or Michael Haneke.
The article already mentions that Spielberg might become the fourth member of the three-directing-Oscars club, which hasn’t admitted anybody since Wyler won in 1959.
Also from the 50s, if Lee wins, he’ll be the first person to get two Best Director Oscars without a Picture win since George Stevens, who won in 1952 (“A Place in the Sun”) and 1956 (“Giant”).
Actually, Spielberg winning would do that too, though he has one Picture Oscar.
I hope Spielberg somehow does the impossible and wins BP/BD. I don’t think I can handle the flood of “he won BD by default” comments on Feb 25th. A win is a win.
Will win: Steven Spielberg, “Lincoln”
Should win: Benh Zeitlin, “Beasts of the Southern Wild”
Should have been Nominated and Win: Paul Thomas Anderson, “The Master”
Yep, the Anderson snub was egregious and simply shows that the Academy is still deathly scared of challenging material.
lol. Well the Academy did nominate the challenging works of Zeitlin and Haneke; not to mention there nomination for The Tree of Life last year. So I wouldn’t say they are deathly scared of challenging. But I do wish they extended their love to Anderson and The Master.
Will win: Ang Lee, “Life of Pi”
Could win: Steven Spielberg, “Lincoln”
Should win: Ben Affleck, “Argo”
Should have been here: Joe Wright, “Anna Karenina”
Who do you think should win from the nominees? You’ve effectively given two ‘Should have been here’ choices. ;)
Will win: Steven Spielberg
Could and should win: Ang Lee
Should be here: Paul Thomas Anderson or Wes Anderson or Christopher Nolan or Leos Carax or Joe Wright or Kathryn Bigelow or Ben Affleck or even Sam Mendes – basically: a lot of people who deserved the spot of Steven Spielberg
My will/could/should/should have is the same as Guy’s except I’d vote for Lee. Something about “Amour” didn’t sit well with me (and beyond the fact that it’s not supposed to sit well with you). I think all five achievements (save Russell’s, which I think is just okay) are very good though I don’t love any unreservedly. Lee’s achievement is what impresses me most though I’m going for Spielberg as a prediction for reasons similar to Guy.
I am a bit bemused by the Argo momentum. Sometimes I wonder if it is a vote for George Clooney, the producer (who I also respect and admire). Although Ben Affleck is doing his best to put on a Clooney persona in gracious winning, he seems to wear thin quickly with too much media attention, like in his J.Lo period. I wonder if it’s the best thing for his artistic growth.
I am also amazed at how protected Argo has been from smear campaigns. Lincoln and Zero Dark Thirty have been through the mill on fact checking, etc. while Argo, which dispenses with fact entirely and goes into fiction, seems buffered from criticism. Even The Impossible got criticized for replacing Hispanic characters for English ones, but Argo didn’t get any criticism for the same thing? How did Argo find such a calm island of being beyond criticism in such a nit-picky world?
Will win: Ang Lee
Could win: David O. Russell
Should win: Steven Spielberg
Should have been here: Bigelow, the Andersons
Will Win: David O. Russell
Let me explain my reasoning. I’m just imagining a voter marking out the ballot: “Oh, no Affleck. Damn. Well, who else is there? Spielberg and Lee already have Oscars. Who’s Haneke? Oh, that French guy. Nah. Zeitlin’s too young. What about Russell? Yeah, Russell! I liked “Silver Linings”. And he’s never won before. I liked “The Fighter”, too. Okay, Russell.”
As Kris has been saying, other than “Argo”, “Silver Linings” has the widest support and praise. I don’t think Spielberg’s work on “Lincoln” was flashy enough for voters to think that they should give him a third Oscar, especially when there is another nominee for a film they like who doesn’t have any: Russell.
Seems plausible to me. I’m also leaning towards O. Russell these days.
A win for Russell is probably more likely than most people are acknowledging, but I still don’t think it will happen. I agree that a lot of voters probably aren’t eager to give Spielberg a third Oscar, especially when his film is most likely not winning Best Picture, but as Kris pointed out in this past week’s Oscar Talk, Ang Lee is the star of his movie. Even if he’s won before, the fact that it’s very much a “director’s movie” could be exactly what carries him to the award this year. Some people have also pointed out that there may be some leftover guilt within the Academy for not giving “Brokeback Mountain” Best Picture, and even though I don’t really buy that theory, it’s something worth considering.
Oh, and any Academy member who thinks of Michael Haneke as “that French guy” needs to have their membership revoked. In addition to being one the most acclaimed filmmakers in the world, he’s also not French.
I personally love the fact that we’re (most likely) getting a Picture/Director split this year. I wish the Academy would go for splits more often, in fact. I think Cannes actually has the right model: the Palme d’Or goes to the jury’s favorite film, and the Best Director prize goes to a film they felt was also worthy of a major prize, almost like a runner-up award. Cannes only seems to give the Palme d’Or and Best Director to the same film when the jury was unanimously and overwhelmingly taken by one film in competition, and even then, people don’t seem to like when they do that. If I’m remember correctly, “Elephant” was the last movie to win both the Palme d’Or and Best Director at Cannes, and there were people in audience who were upset by that.
Anyway, the point is that splits are a good thing, and I’ll actually be disappointed if we don’t get one this year. Wouldn’t it be interesting, however, if we got a split that DIDN’T involve “Argo,” like “Lincoln” winning Best Picture and Ang Lee getting Best Director? Very unlikely, but it’s a thought.
Jeez. That should say “if I remember correctly,” not “if I’M remember correctly.”
Indeed. After all, when the Venice jury wanted to give Paul Thomas Anderson the Golden Lion AND their Best Director award last year, they weren’t permitted to do so.