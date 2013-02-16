Oscar Guide 2013: Best Writing – Original Screenplay

(Welcome to the Oscar Guide, your chaperone through the Academy”s 24 categories awarding excellence in film. A new installment will hit every weekday in the run-up to the Oscars on February 24, with the Best Picture finale on Friday, February 22.)
Best Original Screenplay is perhaps my favorite of all Oscar categories, and I know I’m not alone in that. So often it has been a sanctuary for adventurous, important and, yes, original films that are just a little too fresh to triumph in the top categories: it’s thanks to this award, after all, that the likes of “Pulp Fiction,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” “Chinatown,” “Talk to Her,” “The Red Balloon” and, of course, “Citizen Kane” all get to call themselves Oscar winners.
While for the last three years, the category has housed the eventual Best PIcture winner, Best Original Screenplay is back on outsider duty this year. While the adapted category will be breathlessly scrutinized for Best Picture signals, none of the frontrunners here are likely to triumph in the top race. It’s still an equally competitive category — and, despite many pundits’ odd assertions that it was a “thin” field, was far more contested than its counterpart at the nominations stage, where at least two slots remained consistently in flux between an array of mainstream and independent outliers.
The nominees are…
“Amour” (Michael Haneke)
“Django Unchained” (Quentin Tarantino)
“Flight” (John Gatins)
“Moonrise Kingdom” (Wes Anderson & Roman Coppola)
“Zero Dark Thirty” (Mark Boal)
Running the gamut from slick studio drama to handmade indie quirk to an intimate, international auteur piece, this is the kind of thoughtfully diverse field we can usually count on the writers’ branch to assemble, though I’m sure everyone has a film or two they’d like to swap out for another. For fans of Paul Thomas Anderson’s “The Master,” the WGA-nominated film’s omission came as a brisk slap in the face, especially considering PTA’s three previous nods from this branch. Others, meanwhile, had hoped the WGA’s other divergent pick, Rian Johnson’s “Looper,” would represent for genre cinema here. Meanwhile, my own favorite original screenplay of the year, from a former Oscar nominee in this category, never gained any ground in the season.
The last time a foreign-language script won in this category, when Pedro Almodovar and “Talk to Her” mercifully saw off Nia Vardalos a full decade ago, it was at least partly compensation for his ineligibility in the Best Foreign Language Film race. You have to go all the way back to “A Man and a Woman” in 1966 to find a film that took both prizes, yet I like Michael Haneke”s chances of repeating that trick for “Amour.” The only writing award he”s taken all season has been from the London critics, but the script”s combination of gravitas, writerly precision and emotional pull should impress many voters, particularly those who find the Best Picture-nominated alternatives too remote or too undisciplined. With Emmanuelle Riva also gaining in Best Actress, the film is on an upward trajectory in the final stages of voting.
On paper, the leader in this race appears to be “Django Unchained,” for which Quentin Tarantino has scooped wins at the BAFTAs, the BFCA Critics” Choice Awards and the Golden Globes – though, like Haneke, he”s ineligible for the WGA. It”s easy to see why he keeps winning, given the strength of the film”s authorial voice, most obviously in its reams of singularly flavorful dialogue – it couldn”t have been written by anyone else, and it was that recognition factor among voters that won Woody Allen a third award in this category last year. Whether or not voters feel Tarantino, who was likely the runner-up in this category three years ago, is “due” a second win 18 years after “Pulp Fiction,” the script itself – despite its divisively haphazard structure and controversial historical revisionism – will win plenty of votes on its own merits.
He may have received a WGA nomination, but it was still a surprise to see John Gatins – whose previous credits include “Real Steel” and “Coach Carter” – pop up here for “Flight.” When in doubt, this branch has recently had a tendency to fill out the category with independent fare, but Gatins has received much credit (and much press) over the season for reviving the kind of high-concept but character-based storytelling that hasn”t recently been fashionable in studio cinema; “Flight” has been widely pegged as a throwback, and the writers” branch was clearly in the right kind of nostalgic mood. I personally found the script, problematic in many areas, with a number of characterizations abruptly curtailed, but it”s nonetheless full of commendably testy moral angles for a Hollywood drama. Still, Gatins is surely in fifth place here.
Wes Anderson and Roman Coppola (joining his family”s long line of Oscar nominees) pretty much nailed down this nomination when their wistful, whimsical, woozy teen romance “Moonrise Kingdom” charmed the pants off most critics on the first night of the Cannes Film Festival. While there seemed a possibility, later in the season, that the film could even crack the bigger races, this is ultimately where it remained – though I”d venture that the screenplay itself isn”t as literate or as formally complex as, say, “The Royal Tenenbaums,” which earned Anderson his only previous nomination in this category. Just as “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” managed to triumph without a Best Picture nomination, there”s a slim chance that the widespread affection for the film could concentrate itself into a win here, but it really needed the heat to cool on its more-nominated rivals for that to happen.
When “Zero Dark Thirty” came strongly out the gate at the beginning of precursor season, it looked like Mark Boal could gallop to a second Oscar just three years after triumphing for “The Hurt Locker” (and again beating Tarantino in the process). It”d certainly be easy to vote for the script based on the density of its research, and the “Zodiac”-style exhaustiveness of its procedural structure. But Boal”s momentum, like that of ultimately un-nominated director Kathryn Bigelow, took a severe hit when the controversy over the film”s depiction of torture clouded its other achievements for a few crucial weeks in the first stage of voting. It seems the film has ultimately come out on the other side, and with substantial box office to boot, but I”m not sure Boal can recover the distance – though he may well win the WGA prize.
Will win: “Amour” (Michael Haneke)
Could win: “Django Unchained” (Quentin Tarantino)
Should win: “Amour” (Michael Haneke)
Should have been here: “Damsels in Distress” (Whit Stillman)
Do you think Tarantino or Boal can win a second statuette? Will Michael Haneke trip them up, or does a non-Best Picture nominee stand a chance? Tell us in the comments section!
It would be sweet poetic justice to see a Trintignant film repeat “A Man and a Woman”‘s Original Screenplay/Foreign-Language Film feat forty-six years later. I too have a hunch it will.
But I also don’t think “Django” will go home empty-handed, and I just don’t see Waltz winning.
I’m guessing either Waltz OR Tarantino win, and then either Haneke (here) OR Riva win.
The normally when I think like this I overanalyze. I’ll likely just play it safe and go with Tarantino, despite reservations.
My personal choice in this category is definitely “Moonrise Kingdom,” and I’m cautiously optimistic Coppola and Anderson will be able to pull off a WGA win tomorrow. Not that that will mean anything come Oscar time.
“The problem is normally”…
It may indeed be overanalyzing, but I see De Niro winning Supporting Actor, Tarantino winning Adapted Screenplay, and Riva winning Actress too. It’s admittedly silly to think all those wins could fall apart simply by Tarantino losing here, but I’d also argue there’s nothing normal about this awards season, so overanalyze away!
Great analysis. The only thing I would disagree with is the inclusion of Damsels in Distress. I’m a huge Whit Stillman fan, and I thought the first thirty minutes of Damsels is as funny as his other three, but the rest of it fell apart..
Damsels was so well written, except the repeated jokes from the men’s house: not knowing colors, etc. It might have been his best script if those were excised, I think. Just a glaring bad joke that keeps popping up.
No should have been here love for Mirror Mirror? Or would that be considered Adapted…
Adapted, clearly! It was on my longlist when I compiled my personal ballot, but there are other scripts that are more artful.
Well, there are certainly many, many scripts more awful than Mirror Mirror.
After this branch last year did us the huge favor of not rewarding The Artist’s copycat screenplay (even if they went with Paris and not Bridesmaids), it would be nice to see them do a the right thing again and go for Tarantino.
I know Amour is the obvious choice here, but Django should win and if not, then go with Moonrise Kingdom, yet another very original writer that deserves to call himself an Oscar winner.
Finally, Damsels in Distress??? Pretty annoying film.
What do you expect? He likes bad movies.
While I’m definitely more on Kris’ side of taste than Guy, I think Guy has pretty excellent taste in movies, plus I’ve been able to “discover” movies thanks to Guy.
Everybody is allowed a couple of “are you serious?” movies a year, and this year I think Guy’s is Damsels in Distress while Kris went with The Grey, a movie that I see as average at best. But again, we all have “that” movie the majority won’t agree with.
You write about ‘Damsels in Distress’ as if I’m its lone fan. Plenty of critics are on its side. Ditto ‘The Grey.’
Actually I don’t. That’s what I mean with “the majority of people won’t agree with”.
Both ‘Damsels in Distress’ and ‘The Grey’ would make my dream Best Picture line-up, for what it’s worth.
The difference with “Eternal Sunshine” is that it also had a Best Actress nomination. “Moonrise Kingdom” is severely set back by the fact no film has won Best Original Screenplay when that was its only nomination since 1957.
In this of all years, precedents are there to be broken. Obviously I don’t think it’s winning, but I don’t think that’s its principal setback. (Viewed another way, it means all the film’s fans — and there are many — only have that category in which to reward it, so at least its support is concentrated in one place.)
Will win: “Django Unchained” (Quentin Tarantino)
Could win: “Amour” (Michael Haneke)
Should win: “Amour” (Michael Haneke)
Should not have been here: “Django Unchained” (Quentin Tarantino)
Should have been here: “Tabu” (Miguel Gomes and Mariana Ricardo)
A very very weak effort from Tarantino. Everything after a second act ending confrontation is down hill and it is just bizarrely conceived and the disparate elements just don’t come together.
Anything remotely lovely about Moonrise Kingdom (and there’s plenty) comes from Anderson’s direction and not the script.
Amour is indeed magnificently well written. I wish I could write that way. It is a very Haneke script, perfectly composed of scenes and what they want to convey, and paired up obviously with his magisterial direction, it really plays on the screen. I wish it would win but I think Tarantino has the momentum.
Wow, I couldn’t have said it better. I agree with everything you just said. And it kinda pains me to think Tarantino has such a good shot with “Django”, because I consider it just so inferior when compared to the last time he was nominated. I really liked “Hurt Locker”, so I was ok with Boal winning then, but I would’ve been more than ok with Tarantino winning for “Basterds”. With “Django”, oh, no. It’s actually my least favorite of all 5.
Will win: “Django Unchained” (Quentin Tarantino)
Should win: “Moonrise Kingdom” (Wes Anderson, Roman Coppola)
Should have been here: “Looper” (Rian Johnson)
“Meanwhile, my own favorite original screenplay of the year, from a former Oscar nominee in this category, never gained any ground in the season.”
Wow, I was sooo sure you were referring to Sarah Polley’s script for “Take This Waltz”. It was even on your top 10 list!
‘Damsels in Distress’ was in my Top 10 list for 2011, the year I saw it.
Though ‘Take This Waltz’ would be a great nominee here too.
Sarah Polley wasn’t nominated in this category anyway. (Sorry, I know I’m being picky.)
very true, I was thinking as the screenplay categories being somewhat interchangeable with each other.
Will Win: “Django Unchained”
Could Win: “Amour”
Should Win: “Moonrise Kingdom”
Should Have Been Here: “The Master”
I’m still holding out hope that ZD30 can get some luvvin’ come Oscar night. Actress and Screenplay? That would be the least this masterful movie deserves.
I’ve come to believe its best shot is Sound Editing.
I just want to say that I’m really glad the Academy seems to be returning to its days of being at least semi-inclusive to foreign films. Back in the 60’s and 70’s they used to nominate foreign films in the big 8 categories almost every year, but they’ve been sadly reluctant to do so in recent years. I remember being very happy last year when “A Separation” got nominated in this category, and obviously I was thrilled with the 5 nominations given to “Amour” this year. I really hope that it wins something outside of Foreign Language Film, whether it be Original Screenplay or Actress. I’m keeping my fingers crossed for both, which would be outstanding.
Does anyone know offhand what the record for a foreign language film winning Oscars is? Didn’t “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” win 3 or 4? I’m just asking to see if “Amour” is in a position to break any records this year.
“Fanny and Alexander” and “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” hold the record, with four wins each.
Yep, what JLPatt said. And “Crouching Tiger” holds the record for nominations, with ten.
So, while “Amour” is unlikely to break that record, it could be the first foreign-language film to win more than two above-the-line awards (aside from Foreign Language Film, all the wins for “Crouching Tiger” and “Fanny and Alexander” were technical).
I really loved Damsels in Distress. I was very surprised it didn’t find a larger indie audience.
Will win: Moonrise Kingdom (yep, I’m going out on a limb)
Should win: Moonrise Kingdom
Should have been here: Wreck It Ralph, Safety Not Guaranteed, Hope Springs.
this is a pretty open category. flights the only one with no chance. i think zero dark will take it, especially now its won the wga