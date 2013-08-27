Oscar in August: 10 predictions for the 2013-2014 awards season

As awards season finally drags itself kicking and screaming back to Hollywood after a long well deserved vacation, there are two momentous events that officially signify its return. First, this pundit begins speaking in third person once again (oh, you know you love it) and, second, we present 10 predictions for the upcoming season. In August. In very early, er, late August.
Over the years this writer has been very right (calling “Precious” and “Inception” Best Picture nods) and he’s been so, so wrong (yikes, I guess that nomination for Steve Martin’s “Shopgirl” screenplay didn’t happen did it?). Of course, putting yourself out there this early is part of the game and the equivalent of Miley Cyrus showing up at a Parents Television Council meeting anytime soon. But, we’d expect nothing less. If awards season is anything it’s the most political, back-biting and euphoric yearly campaign west of our nation’s capital. Whether you’re trying to convince someone the Hollywood Film Awards has more legitimacy than the presiding regime in Syria or a member of the media dealing with feedback from your beloved fanbase.
That being said, we’ll know a lot more after many of this year’s contenders begin screening at the Venice and Telluride Film Festivals this week and the Toronto Film Festival the week following. In the meantime, are you ready to take a step into the future? This prognosticator is sure your knives are sharpening as you get ready to scroll down the page…
Sundance may go without a Best Picture nod this year
The Park City institution had something of an Oscar comeback this past season with the Best Picture and Best Director nods for “Beasts of the Southern Wild.” This after festival films were shut out of the Best Picture race in 2011 following nominations four out of the five previous years. After this year’s festival it looked like both “Before Midnight” and “Fruitvale Station” could crack the roll call for Oscar’s top honor. Obviously, you need a passionate following to earn a Best Picture nod, but will the love for either film still be that strong in December and early-January? “Fruitval” has a shot, but at this point we’re not feeling it (at least in the top category).
Prediction: Neither “Fruitvale Station” nor “Before Midnight” will be nominated for Best Picture, but both films will earn screenplay or acting nods.
You can’t stop Meryl
It looks like America’s greatest actress earned just one year off the awards circuit train. The buzz is Streep is back to her fantastic self in John Wells’ “August: Osage County” (shocker). And, even in what may be the most competitive Best Actress field in recent memory, the three-time winner is pretty damn close to a lock — unless she goes supporting after all.
Prediction: Meryl Streep will earn her 18th nomination for “August: Osage County.”
Don’t call it a comeback, Ron Howard’s been here for years
Howard earned a Best Director nomination for “Frost/Nixon” and the film found five nominations overall, but doesn’t it seem like he’s been out of the game since “A Beautiful Mind” or at least “Cinderella Man?” Perhaps it’s because the 81st Academy Awards were pretty much “Slumdog Millionaire’s” to lose after its festival premiere in September, or maybe it was Howard making sure “Frost” stars Michael Sheen and Frank Langella got most of the time in the spotlight. In any event, after the huge misfire “The Dilemma” (which certainly no one remembers) he’s back with the independently financed “Rush” (a film no studio wanted to make). Happily, the picture may be the best directing effort of Howard’s career and it will be shocking if the Academy doesn’t bestow some love on the amazing true story. Of course, whether that includes a Best Picture nod or not remains to be seen.
Prediction: “Rush” will earn at least five Academy Award nominations.
The age of the 3D Oscar picture
“Avatar,” “Hugo,” “Life of Pi” and, now, “Gravity.” 3D may be the mechanism studios are using to jack up ticket prices and keep the Hollywood machine going, but it’s also increasingly becoming a tool of artistic significance. “Avatar” and “Pi” are clearly not the same cinematic experiences without the immersive technique and we’ve seen enough of “Gravity” to know that’s also the case with Alfonso Cuarón’s passion project as well. We’re not willing to bet on the Best Picture nomination…yet, but direction? Let me pull out my wallet…
Prediction: Cuarón will earn his first Best Director nomination for “Gravity.”
Battle of five former winners
We’ve already predicted Ms. Streep to earn another Best Actress nomination, but what about the other four nominees? The field is impressive and sight-unseen you could argue two to three actresses may be robbed of a deserved honor. More intriguing, however, is the fact that so many former winners are in play. Streep, Judi Dench, Emma Thompson, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Kate Winslet, Nicole Kidman, Julia Roberts and Marion Cotillard Cotillard have all taken home an Oscar at one point or another. We’re calling it…
Prediction: Every Best Actress nominee will be a previous Academy Award winner. Something that has never happened in the history of the category.
“The Hobbit” ain’t no “Lord of the Rings”
Remember when everyone felt they had to consider “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” as a serious awards season contender? That’s what happens when you’re the de facto sequel (yes, it’s a prequel, we know) to the Oscar winning “Lord of the Rings” trilogy. “An Unexpected Journey” earned just three nominations in 2013 and we expect this year’s “The Desolation of Smaug” to find just one or two (make-up and visual effects most likely). “Smaug” may end up a very good movie, but the age of Middle Earth’s Oscar reign is quickly coming to an end.
Prediction: “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” will earn even less nominations than its predecessor.
Kiddie animated films can’t take home the big one
Uh-oh, it’s one of those years in animation. DreamWorks’ entry for Oscar glory? “The Croods.” Universal Pictures? “Despicable Me 2.” Sony Pictures Animation? “Cloud With A Chance of Meatballs 2.” Fox? “Epic.” Walt Disney Animation Studios? “Frozen” (which looks very, very kiddie). Pixar? “Monster’s University.” And the latter is the current frontrunner. Now, let’s stop to consider this. Is the Academy really going to honor a sequel that earned less critical and audience acclaim than its predecessor? The predecessor that lost in the same category 11 years ago? No, we think not. Instead, an independent animated film such as “The Wind Rises” by the legendary Hayao Miyazaki (a previous winner for “Spirited Away” in 2003) will rise to the top. I mean, John Lasseter doesn’t think Pixar has to win every year does he? Wait, don’t answer that question…
Prediction: Hollywood studios miss out on the Best Animated Feature Film Oscar in 2014.
The fight for the Documentary Oscar will be hardcore
The Academy changed the rules somewhat late in the game last season allowing all members to vote for the Best Documentary Feature Oscar. This time around the distributors with players in the doc category have much more time to strategize how to win what is now a wide open vote. Expect more documentary screeners to be sent to members than ever before, even before the nominations are announced. Granted, the nominating committee could surprise and leave out some popular choices, but no one is going to be allowed to ignore this category any longer.
Prediction: Early campaigning will make the year’s documentary Oscar race the tightest ever.
Woody Allen continues his domination of the Original Screenplay category
Yeah, yeah, yeah. It’s an easy one, I know. But hey! It’s not like “To Rome With Love” got a nod!
Prediction: Allen earns his 16th original screenplay nomination and 24th overall for “Blue Jasmine.”
Tom Hanks back in the Oscar circle but…
After some questionable choices and time spent producing Emmy-winning mini-series, Tom Hanks has started to get back into an awards season rhythm. It actually started with “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close” and then last year’s “Cloud Atlas” (don’t laugh). This season he has a potential supporting actor nomination as none other than Walt Disney in “Saving Mr. Banks” and an almost surefire nod as “Captain Phillips” in the Best Actor category. Even if both occur we’re still not convinced the Academy is ready to elect him into the three-time winner club. Remember, it took Streep forever to gain entry and even the supposed greatest actor of our time, Daniel Day-Lewis, had to wait 18 years for his second statue. Hanks’ best chance is in the Best Supporting Actor category, but we just don’t buy it. Not yet anyway. He may be a beloved member of the Academy, but…
Prediction: Tom Hanks won’t join the three-timers club for his work in “Saving Mr. Banks” or “Captain Phillips,” but he’ll be nominated for both.
Streep is supporting in August:Osage County
Not confirmed. As reported here, the studio hasn’t made the decision yet.
I think it’s just a rumor. If they want to put Streep in supporting to try and get an extra nomination for Julia Roberts, they might as well let Streep in lead to try and get an extra for Margo Martindale. And Margo is much more likely to get a nom then Julia.
I think they’re trying to get Roberts in Lead and BOTH Streep and Martindale in supporting. There are double nominees in supporting actress all the time, but not as much in Lead actress.
Marion Cotillard deserves the oscar nom with The Immigrant, she is fantastic and wonderful
I know the predictions are not constantly updated, but do you think Amy Adams is out of the running for Best Actress in “American Hustle?” She’s been nominated four times but has yet to win (which is a real shame). And she looks to be playing really deliciously against type in this one, in a similar but far more vampy way than “The Master.” Thoughts?
I know I’d love to see Julia Roberts and Streep both nominated, along with Cate Blanchett and Emma Thompson.
Rush isn’t happening.
Agreed. It’s still a movie about racing. Just doesn’t seem important or appealing enough.
BP/ BD nod or not, it does look like the type of film that might get acting and/or several tech nods.
I thought it was amazing best film theatrically released so far this year.
You say that Cuaron will earn his second Best Director nomination with “Gravity,” but he’s never been nominated in the category before.
Cuaron has yet to earn his first Director nomination. He’s been up for Adapted and Original Screenplay and Film Editing, but never for Director.
Calling Inception and Precious for nods….didn’t like…everyone do that?
Sure. For you to have an idea, the first Gurus o’Gold that year featured Inception in first place.
No reason to laugh. I think “Cloud Atlas” is one of the best movies ever. It will achieve cult status in a few years and (some) critics will realize they missed out on this one.
You beat me to it. I don’t think ANYONE who has seen Cloud Atlas will be laughing, and Hanks did solid work; don’t see the point on the comment.
The comment was simply referring to the fact the movie ended up going nowhere with the Oscars. It’s not a quality judgment.
Well I hated the movie, just so we’re all clear that it was likely more than a marketing problem. Not that my opinion matters a whole lot, but it wasn’t unanimously loved by all who saw it at all. I’m loving Hanks’ chances this year though.
“Cloud Atlas” was my favorite movie of last year. And Hanks was great in it; he would have deserved a nomination, as would have Doona Bae and Jim Broadbent. (and screenplay, editing, score…sigh…)
Looks like it may already have cult status, seeing how deeply loved the film is by a passionate minority, and isn’t that kind of the definition of cult status – or is there a waiting period that must be applied before one may lay claim to that term?
You’re a touch off about Cuaron and might have overlooked Amy Adams, but others have already pointed that out. I agree pretty strongly about everything else.
Funny thing is, Rush doesn’t even need Picture and Director nods to land 5 nominations. Editing and both sound categories is three. Cinematography is by Anthony Dod Mantle an incorporated complicated chase scenes, that’s four. Daniel Bruhl looks good for a supporting actor nod. Five. Original screenplay is competitive this year – but this is a script by perhaps Hollywood’s strongest working writer. I predict Nebraska misses out to Peter Morgan. That’s six. Best picture, in an expanded field, is seven. This is all before we even get to Ron Howard, which makes eight. And I haven’t even counted the makeup, with Niki Lauda’s burns, or the music by Hans Zimmer. This movie has potential to be a massive nomination hog. Skeptics beware.
excuse the typo
Kris, do you think Brie Larson has any chance of breaking in the top 5 for short term 12? I watched it last weekend and she was fantastic.
She could either be this year’s Amy Adams (Junebug) or this year’s Linda Cardellini (Return)…it’s hard to tell
Cinedigm need to ensure they’re the first screener out the gate (see Damien Birchir and Amy Adams for examples of how that can work out).
“Is the Academy really going to honor a sequel that earned less critical and audience acclaim than its predecessor? The predecessor that lost in the same category 11 years ago?”
Judging by last year’s results, I wouldn’t say having less critical and audience acclaim is much of a big deal. Brave had the least critical acclaim of all movies, but it was far and away the most seen of the five — it’s the one Pixar movie. The one that voters would be more inclined to see only out of brand recognition.
Which is why I don’t think The Wind Rises is such a sure thing yet. A single week run, and only in japanese, sounds like an uphill climb against Pixar, even if it’s Miyazaki who we’re talking about. The same can be said of all movies that fit the “Hollywood will miss out here” statement, because even wide release duds like Frankenweenie and, to a lesser extent, Paranorman got nominated here, so stuff like Turbo might have a more reasonable shot at a nod if only because they were easier to find around and see.
Also, even if Monster Inc. didn’t win back in the day, I don’t think they completely hated it so it’s unlikely that Monster University could win. Before Sunrise wasn’t nominated, but Before Sunset was, after all. If they like it, they’ll find a spot (or an Oscar) for it, and so far things seem to point out that way, in my opinion.
FRANKENWEENIE and PARANORMAN were critically acclaimed and relatively low budget. TURBO is either of those things.
Hobbit is a dud and they should stop nominating it for tired, been-there-done-that make-up and costumes and SFX that lives off mo’cap fame and even there they are getting their ass kicked by other SFX studios (Richard Parker last year, nuff said). So just snub them altogether. No loss at all.
Hearing lots of good buzz on Rush. Any word on Chris Hemsworth’s performance/awards season prospects? I’m rooting for that guy.
Yeah but it only took 5 years for Daniel Day lewis to win his third
And it was following his second win
And how long has it been since to Tom hanks was nominated
Why did you put “don’t laugh” when you mentioned ‘Cloud Atlas?’ That a brilliant and criminally undervalued film, one of the last year’s best and brave beyond words. Hanks also crushed his seismic lead, anchoring 6 characters.
“the nominating committee could surprise and leave out some popular choices”
Hasn’t this changed? I thought the nomination procedure for the documentary shorts has been revised so that the entire branch votes to nominate just like any other branch like Costume or Acting.
Everyone here will love the James Franco Spring Breakers campaign – although it will lead to nothing.
And once the nominations are announced there will be a outpouring of commentary about the glass ceiling in Hollywood (apart from the actresses how many women are going to get nominations this year?)
The next four months will have to be AMAZING for Before Midnight to be snubbed. I know it’s a sequel but COME ON.
It’s really not that great.
It really is that great.
It is really that great!
Marion Cotillard has to be nominated
Sounds like you have seen Rush…?
Has Disney indicated that it will campaign Tom Hanks in the supporting category?
I am fan of Emma Thompson. My attention is for category actress in a leading Role. Thompson is absent since 1996, year Sense & Sensibilty. Of course, I hope that She goes in nomination. My predictions nominations actress in a leading role are (Streep is in supporting role):
Cate Blanchett, Blue Jasmine.
Judi Dench, Philomema.
Julia Roberts, August: Osage County.
Emma Thompson, Saving Mr Banks.
Kate Winslet, Labor Day.
best picture: 12 Years a Slave
best actor: Matthew McConaughey
best actress: amy adams
best supporting actor: tom hanks
best supporting actress: Lupita Nyong’o (she’ll be the anne hathaway this year)
best origina score: frozen (I have great faith in this movie)
I like Tom Hanks winner in supporting actor. Other probable Oscar for Saving Mr Banks is for Original Score. Emma Thompson goes in nomination.
I am very happy to see Daniel Bruhl has real chances to be consideres for Oscar Race. He is one of my favorite actores since Good bye Lenin -film for which he won as Best European Actor- and a role model. He has had small roles in Hollywood with Inglorious Basterds and The Bourne Supremacy. This year he got to mayor roles in Hollywood with The Fifth State and Rush. Don’t underestimate his chances, just remember how was that Juliette Binoche won. ( Great European actor, with a career out of Hollywood, having won as Best Acting in Europea Community -Trois Coleurs Blue- a Leading role nominated as supporting among Anglo Stars)
Best Picture- American Hustle or 12 Years a Slave
Best Director- Alfonso Cuaron- Gravity
Best Actor- Hugh Jackman- Prisoners
Best Actress- Meryl Streep- August: Osage County
Best Support Actor- Michael Fassbender- 12 Years a Slave
Best Supporting Actress- Jennifer Lawrence- American Hustle
Eight of your 10 Best Picture nominees aren’t even in theaters yet. Do you only base your predictions on trailers? Go out and see a flick and then let us know your predictions.