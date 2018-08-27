Getty Image

Oscar Isaac will soon reprise his Star Wars character, Poe Dameron, in Episode IX for director J.J. Abrams, but in the meantime, he’s still facing questions about angry fans who detested The Last Jedi. The backlash to that installment was so strong that it led to death threats against helmer Rian Johnson as well as brutal harassment of its stars. Isaac was no exception to feeling that heat, but he’s putting it all into perspective.

In fact, although Isaac didn’t have anything to say about fundraising efforts from those angry fans, he did offer them some good-natured advice (which may or may not be received well). Isaac believes that, rather than messing around with a remake, any lingering frustration would best be served through creating something different — that is, a (probably) non-Star Wars product of their own:

“What I think is really special about the whole thing — particularly for people that really didn’t agree with where the story went — is that it’s often a great inspiration to do your own stuff. Obviously, making your own Star Wars movie is a bit of a tough challenge, but at least from a narrative standpoint maybe you make your own thing and then show what you would want. Make what you would want to see.”

On a different note, Isaac was delighted to hear that his character was recently put on mock trial at San Diego Comic-Con for his acts of insubordination. The Ex Machina actor thought this was an “incredible” development because fans were “actually engaging with the ethical question of war and what leadership is,” which he believed presented a fan-based reaction about “actual things that matter.” As opposed to fans who continue to be upset about their unrequited theories and other arguably trivial grievances.

Isaac can be seen next in Operation Finale, which our own Vince Mancini has called “the thinking man’s Nazi retribution movie.” Read Mancini’s review here.

