In Netflix’s Triple Frontier — briefly in select theaters before hitting Netflix on March 13th — Oscar Isaac, Ben Affleck, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal team up for a heist. We’re mentioning that because (1) it’s awesome, and (2) during an interview about the movie, Oscar Isaac may have landed himself the starring role in the in-development Metal Gear Solid movie.

In an interview published Sunday night, IGN asked the film’s stars what video game character they’d like to play in a movie adaptation. Adria Aroja already voices a well-known character (Ramirez in Fortnite). Most of her co-stars joked around about which characters they could play, with Pedro Pascal suggesting Dig Dug [yes, please], Ben Affleck suggesting “maybe the guy in Dragon’s Lair,” and Garrett Hedlund saying, “Maybe Mario Kart?” Oscar Isaac, on the other hand, took it seriously and asked for exactly what he wanted. “Metal Gear Solid, that’s the one. I’m throwing my hat in for that one.”

And this is where everyone has our permission to yell “SNAAAAAAAKE!” It’s cathartic.

A Metal Gear Solid movie has been in development since 2014, with Jordan Vogt-Roberts (Kong: Skull Island) directing and Derek Connolly (Jurassic World, Star Wars: Episode IX) writing. Director Vogt-Roberts heard about IGN’s interview and responded on Twitter, revealing that he suggested the fan-made poster of Isaac as Solid Snake that Boss Logic made last August.