Katy Perry’s “Roar” has taken a folksy turn in the hands of “Inside Llewyn Davis” star Oscar Isaac.

The acclaimed actor took a stab at the No. 1 pop hit with nothing more than an acoustic guitar on Monday night’s “Jimmy Fallon,” putting his musical training for the Oscar-buzzed Coen Bros. film to good use as Fallon broke in with a harmony. Check out all the magic in the video below.