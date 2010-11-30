Oscar narrows fields for Live Action and Animated Shorts

The Academy released the shortlists for best live action short and best animated short this morning with few surprises on the list. Of course, the number of people in the industry or media who actually track the live action short race could probably be counted on one hand, so it’s unclear if there actually were any surprises yet. The animated short field, on the other hand, is much more recognizable.

The 10 finalists for best animated short are:

“The Cow Who Wanted to Be a Hamburger,” Bill Plympton, director (Bill Plympton Studio)

“Coyote Falls,” Matthew O”Callaghan, director and Sam Register, executive producer (Warner Bros. Animation Inc.)

“Day & Night,” Teddy Newton, director (Pixar Animation Studios)

“The Gruffalo,” Jakob Schuh and Max Lang, directors (Magic Light Pictures)

“Let”s Pollute,” Geefwee Boedoe, story-design-animation (Geefwee Boedoe)

“The Lost Thing,” Shaun Tan and Andrew Ruhemann, directors (Passion Pictures Australia)

“Madagascar, Carnet de Voyage (Madagascar, a Journey Diary),” Bastien Dubois, director (Sacrebleu Productions)

“Sensology,” Michel Gagne, director-producer (GAGNE International LLC)

“The Silence beneath the Bark,” Joanna Lurie, director (Lardux Films)

“Urs,” Moritz Mayerhofer, director (Filmakademie Baden-Wuerttemberg)

Most moviegoers saw “Day & Night” in front of “Toy Story 3.” It’s pretty much a lock to make the field. Bill Plympton’s “The Cow Who Wanted to Be A Hamburger” should also make the five. It would also be sweet for viewers if Warner Bros. return to Looney Tunes’ Road Runner and Coyote, “Coyote Falls,” made the final five, but that’s probably not a given.

The 10 finalists for best live action short are:

“Ana”s Playground,” Eric D. Howell, director (StoryForge, LLC)

“The Confession,” Tanel Toom, director (National Film and Television School)

“The Crush,” Michael Creagh, director (Purdy Pictures)

“God of Love,” Luke Matheny, director (Luke Matheny)

“Na Wewe,” Ivan Goldschmidt, director-producer (CUT!)

“Seeds of the Fall,” Patrik Eklund, director, and Mathias Fjellstrom, producer (Direktorn & Fabrikorn)

“Shoe,” Nick Kelly, director, and Seamus Byrne, producer (Zanita Films)

“The Six Dollar Fifty Man,” Mark Albiston and Louis Sutherland, directors (Sticky Pictures Ltd.)

“Sma Barn, Stora Ord (Little Children, Big Words),” Lisa James Larsson, director and Andreas Emanuelsson, producer (Bob Film Sweden AB)

“Wish 143,” Ian Barnes, director, and Samantha Waite, producer (Swing and Shift Films/Union Pictures)

According to AMPAS Short Films and Feature Animation Branch members will select three to five nominees from among the 10 titles on the shortlists. Branch screenings will be held in Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco in January 2011.

The 83rd Academy Awards nominations will be announced live on Tuesday, January 25, 2011, at 5:30 AM PT/ 8:30 AM ET.

Follow Gregory Ellwood and Awards Campaign on Twitter @HitFixGregory



http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Awards Campaign with Gregory Ellwood Email Address By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix. Follow Gregory Ellwood and Awards Campaign on RSS Facebook Twitter

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/578/ac_alert_newjs.js