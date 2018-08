In conjunction with his latest Oscar nomination for “Crazy Heart,” Walt Disney Studios has taken the publicity opportunity to release the first official image of Jeff Bridges in “Tron Legacy.”

Briges is returning as Kevin Flynn, a character he originated in the first “Tron” way back in 1982. The new incarnation stars Bridges, Olivia Wilde, Garrett Hedlund and Michael Sheen and will be released in 3-D and IMAX on Dec. 17.