Oscar producers: Neil Patrick Harris received the Academy's only formal offer to host

Responding to a Hollywood Reporter report that Harris was the 4th choice to host the Oscars, producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron released a statement saying: “After every Oscar show there is always a discussion as to who will host the next one. Many names are discussed and sometimes even floated without there being any formal offers. At times, these casual discussions take on a life of their own, and some are eager to break a story without knowing the facts. Neil Patrick Harris received the Academy”s formal offer. He is the perfect choice for the Oscars and will be the consummate host.”

Anderson Cooper ticks off a reporter by refusing to take a selfie with him at the Canadian shooting site

“No, I will not take a photo with you on a day where someone was killed! It seems wildly inappropriate!” the CNN star said.

“Hung”s” Rebecca Creskoff joins “Silicon Valley”

She”ll help fill the void left by Christopher Evan Welch”s death by playing an exec at the show”s startup company.

The Situation trial is set for Dec. 2

The “Jersey Shore” star and his brother pleaded not guilty at their arraignment this morning.

Mary McCormack is coming to “House of Lies”

The “In Plain Sight” alum will guest as a white knight investor in Season 4.

NBC settles “SNL” intern class-action lawsuit for $6.4M

Most former interns should expect to see $500 each as part of the settlement.

“Game of Thrones” is already starting to boost tourism in Spain

The HBO series is shooting in a location with a 34.7% unemployment rate. But thanks to the show, tourism is expected to jump 15%, and restaurants are getting ready by creating “Game of Thrones”-inspired menu items.

World Series rebounds with Game 2

In fact, after a lowest-rated Game 1, Game 2 had the best improvement between a Game 1 and a Game 2 in eight years.

MTV will honor young war veterans on Veteran”s Day with a special documentary

A one-hour “Got Your 6” documentary will focus on four soldiers and Marines returning home from active duty.

“Black-ish”s” spanking episode was its riskiest and best yet

As James Poniewozik notes, “The conversation was, for broadcast primetime, refreshingly direct: not just ‘spanking,' but ‘beating' and ‘whipping.' For all the parenting comedy on TV, corporal punishment rarely comes up as a question on sitcoms today–even though it certainly comes up in viewers” homes.” PLUS: “Black-ish”s” child actors have been impressive.

Check out “Fargo”s” Martin Freeman and Anthony LaPaglia in “The Eichmann Show”

Freeman plays the producer who put together the first global TV event in the ’60s, the trial of Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann.

Watch Kim Kardashian at age 13 talk about how famous she”s going to be

Here”s home video of teenybopper Kim K from 1994.

Lena Dunham now has green hair

After going platinum blonde, the “Girls” star dyed her hair for Canadian leg of her book tour. PLUS: A history of Dunham and Taylor Swift”s friendship.