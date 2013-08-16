Oscar Talk: 2013 so far, fall festival preview and a look to the season ahead

Welcome to Oscar Talk.
In case you’re new to the site and/or the podcast, Oscar Talk is a one-stop awards chat shop between yours truly and Anne Thompson of Thompson on Hollywood. The podcast is broadcast in special installments throughout the season, charting the ups and downs of contenders along the way. Plenty of things change en route to Oscar’s stage and we’re here to address it all as it unfolds.
On the docket today…
– CHANGES: Oscar Talk is scaling back to a roughly monthly-ish schedule of 9-10 specials.
– LOOKING BACK: 2013 so far. It’s been months since last we spoke.
– FALL FEST PREVIEW: Venice, Telluride and Toronto are set to kick off the season.
– LOOKING AHEAD: An interesting and diverse season lies on the horizon.
Have a listen to the new podcast below. If the file cuts off for you at any time, try the back-up download link at the bottom of this post. You to subscribe to Oscar Talk via iTunes here. And as always, if you have a question you’d like us to address on a future podcast, send it to OscarTalk@HitFix.com.
I’d like to hear your thoughts on all the potential double-nominees this year: Amy Adams (American Hustle, Her), Tom Hanks (Captain Phillips, Saving Mr. Banks), Cate Blanchett (Blue Jasmine, Monuments Men), Matthew McConaughey (Dallas Buyers Club, The Wolf of Wall Street)
No, very possibly, no, maybe.
John G., I’m just curious as to why you were you so assertive that Adams and Blanchett couldn’t be double nominees this year. If “Monuments Men” becomes a big Oscar movie, I could see Blanchett getting a coattails nomination for it along with her already locked up nomination for “Blue Jasmine.” As for McConaughey, the early word is that Jonah Hill is the main supporting play in that movie, so if that’s true, then I’m not sure about McConaughey’s chances as a double nominee.
Just guesses on my part. As far as Adams goes, I don’t think the Spike Jonze film will appeal to the Academy. Blanchett’s role in Momuments Men looks slight in the trailer and may remind of The Good German. I agree with you about Hill, but I’m really looking forward to the film and taking a more wait-and-see approach as to who may stand out. McConaughey had some plum moments in the trailer. Happy to be proven wrong about any of this.
As for “$2,” I did see it, and it’s a competent biopic, but really nothing more than that. I’d doubt that it would get even one minor Oscar nomination.
Assume you mean “42.”
I feel like Harrison Ford would have the best shot at Supporting. He really as pretty great.
A long take midway turning into a POV shot is NOT Curon’s invention though it is not stated anywhere that it is. I would like to point to a magnificent shot in Max Ophuls Le Plaisir which turns into a POV shot in the middle of the take and I was just stunned by its brilliance. Of course Ophuls was one of the most dazzling movers of the camera we have ever seen.
Two of the best films of the year that I recommend would be Assayas’ Something In The Air and Resnais’ You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet.
“…though it is not stated anywhere that it is…”
And the rest, then, unnecessary.
However, this is a shot that moves inside an astronaut helmet and becomes POV. Different beast. After all, Spike Lee goes from omniscient to POV and back again in “Do the Right Thing.” None of this stuff we’re talking about deals in the wizardry of effects, however, which is my point in bringing it up.
It’s been reported: [www.hitfix.com]
Hm, no mention of “The Way, Way Back.” Too bad – I think that would have had some potential in a less stacked year. It’s got a great screenplay and Sam Rockwell and Toni Collette are amazing.
Really hope that Rockwell and Screenplay gets some traction
Great podcast guys. I’m still a fan of the weekly podcasts. :) I think you guys underestimate how much we movie/oscar geeks like hearing you guys talk shop.
I’ve been really surprised at the praise for Oprah in The Butler. And by praise, I mean genuine praise. Having said that, if she’s nominated, could she possibly lose? It would make for quite the spectacle I guess, but I’d feel sorry for anyone nominated in her category. Or maybe I’m overestimating her hold on the imagination of the voting body.
I was gonna say “well, she lost for The Color Purple, didn’t she?” but her fame came primarily after that, so that’s probably not much of an indicator.
Considering she’s a bit of an outsider, I’d be surprised if she became the front-runner. Octavia Spencer won the statue (in, arguably, a similar movie) partially because she’s so ingrained in the industry, y’know? I’m sure she’s well-respected, but not that many Academy types have had the chance to work with her, I assume.
