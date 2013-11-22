Oscar Talk: AFI Fest, ‘Out of the Furnace,’ ‘Lone Survivor’ and preparing for the critics awards

Welcome to Oscar Talk.
On the docket today…
– AFI FEST CROWDS THE SEASON: Tons of events and of course a number of premieres made the week of AFI Fest busier than ever this year.
– TWO JOIN THE FRAY: “Out of the Furnace” and “Lone Survivor” joined the Oscar race at the fest by finally bowing to the world.
– CRITICS ON THE WAY: The critics awards groups begin dishing out kudos in a mere two weeks. What impact will they have this year?
FYI, we go on and on talking about how the doc shortlist is being revealed today but…it’s not. BALLOTS were due today.
Gosh, I feel like you guys just touch upon everything you talk about and could be going so much more in depth. More insider stuff about the Governor awards, for example. Dont get me wrong. these podcasts are wonderful and much appreciated. But please give us more if you can. We want it. Were listening. :)
I think it’s because right now they are doing a podcast once a month. So they cover a month’s worth of topics and can’t get too in depth. But hopefully once the season gets in full swing they go back to the weekly podcasts and get more in depth on whatever topic they are covering.
Great to hear this again! Also great to hear: Kris’ southern accent bubbling just under the surface. “Ah think that’s fer sher a nominee…”
I kid because I love. But I’m from Kentucky anyways, so I’m sure mine slips out too.
I agree with you and Anne that the critics awards could have more of an impact than usual this year, and I also agree that all of the groups going for “12 Years a Slave” would be unfortunate in a year with this many legitimate contenders. Unfortunately, I have a feeling that that’s exactly what’s going to happen. I think Cuaron might get a few Best Director wins from some major critics groups, but the hunch I have right now is that “12 Years a Slave” will sweep through the critics prizes, which again, just doesn’t seem fair in a year like this. On the other hand, that could be all the ammunition people need to put a backlash into full swing, so even if the film sweeps the critics prizes, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going all the way to the Oscar.
I do think, however, that Best Actor will be really spread out this year. There’s not just one or even two contenders that seem like they could win. Honestly, there are four actors who I could actually envision winning the Oscar as of right now: Ejiofor, McConaughey, Redford, and Dern (though Dern is admittedly a dark horse in terms of actually winning). I think the critics prizes could easily be evenly split between the four of them, with an occasional prize going to someone else like Hanks, Phoenix, or Bale. Best Actor is really the race to watch this year, in my opinion.
I also agree that Actor will be spread across Ejiofor, Redford, McConaughey and Dern. Maybe the ocassional Hanks.
Actress, I see Blanchett an awful lot. And I see Exarchopoulos and Brie Larson splitting lots of Breakthrough Actress.
Kris, these podcasts are great, really enjoy them but I miss their former regularity — can’t you and Anne do them more often during the next few months?
Also, in discussing potential best actors neither of you mention Leo in WofWS, yet you say you know people who’ve seen it — is that an indicator?
Yeah, I have to agree with Brian. I love these podcasts too much to only have them once a month. I think you had good reasons for reducing the frequency–last season especially, I could tell that you felt like you were getting stuck in a rut. But maybe you could split the difference and move to a bi-weekly or tri-weekly basis?
Especially now that it’s almost December and the awards and nominations are going to start piling up. If you only do 40 minutes a month, I feel like you end up missing a whole lot of stuff that it would be interesting to hear you talk about.
Yeah, ditto. I too would prefer to hear from you two a little more often now…
Ditto. We just love you guys and your discussions. Hopefully come December we’ll be hearing more from you.
Kris, none of you mentioned DiCaprio as a possible threat to the forerunners in the best actor category. How come?
are you guys doing a top 10 podcast this year?