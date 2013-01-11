Oscar Talk: Ep. 102 — Oscar nominations and the BFCA Critics’ Choice Movie Awards

Welcome to Oscar Talk.
In case you’re new to the site and/or the podcast, Oscar Talk is a weekly kudocast, your one-stop awards chat shop between yours truly and Anne Thompson of Thompson on Hollywood. The podcast is weekly, every Friday throughout the season, charting the ups and downs of contenders along the way. Plenty of things change en route to Oscar’s stage and we’re here to address it all as it unfolds.
The Broadcast Film Critics Association’s Critics’ Choice Movie Awards were held last night. We cover the carnage.
Oh, and not to bury the lead, but the Oscar nominations were kind of announced yesterday morning. So we spend the majority of the podcast chewing on those.
APOLOGIES IN ADVANCE FOR ANNE'S VACUUM CLEANER IN THE BACKGROUND.
So, has everyone completely moved off of Jessica Chastain, I feel like she is the only performance i that film that is truly centric to the film she’s in, which gives her a huge boost. Lawrence, Riva and Watts are all really secondary leads, and I don’t want to suggest anything is impossible, but I can’t really fathom Wallis winning either. And doesn’t winning BFCA last night give her some momentum?
Not completely. I still think she has a better shot than Lawrence.
I agree with that at the moment, but I believe Lawrence is in a very good position to pounce. And, not trying to give you a hard time about not liking “Silver Linings”, you’re certainly entitled to your opinion, but I wonder if you not being as keen on her performance is the only reason you’d put her so low on the totem pole in the category.
And though I understand the sentimental reasons for a Riva win, don’t you the SAG snub and the Globes snub make it hard for her to gain momentum in the race?
Riva’s SAG snub may end up working in her favor, since many members (SAG/AMPAS) are just now seeing the film. If they can’t give her the SAG, they may vote for her for the Oscar, given that she gives arguably the best performance in her category.
And what about watts? she’s already 44!! if only voters had actually watched the impossible, she’d be the clear frontrunner at this point, T. Holland and E. McGregor would be nominated as well and the film would be in for best picture. but no the movie has been flying under the radar all season and summit has completely failed its marketing and oscar campaign on this one.
Chastain is 35, she needs her Lead Actress Oscar now. I don’t want her to get a Judi Dench/Cate Blanchett makeup statuette in Supporting or worst fate (Glenn Close; Sigourney Weaver; Michelle Pfeiffer; Annette Bening; Julianne Moore; Laura Linney; Joan Allen) Oscar-less and dismissed.
85 > 35. I’d say Riva’s clock is a little more significant right now.
Not that this is a big deal, but Bale was at the awards last night. There’s a photo of him on IMDB sitting with McConaughey.
Thanks. I wasn’t sure.
Kris, Slumdog Millionaire and Return Of The King indeed won without acting nods, but they both also won the SAG ensemble. Unfortunately not the case for Life Of Pi.
Life of Pi was never going to get a SAG ensemble. It has a small cast and most of the acting is done by Sharma who should have gotten an acting nomination somewhere.
Daveylo, that’s the point. Slumdog and ROTK seemed like they didn’t have much actor support, but in fact, they had SAG-worthy ensembles. Life Of Pi is on a different boat (no pun intended).
I agree with this, I think we have to account for the fact that the acting branch is the biggest in the academy, and that “Lincoln” and “Silver Linings” are going to be much more popular with them. I think it will be those 2 squaring off for BP, though I could see “Silver Linings” winning nothing.
The first Lord of the Rings film was also nominated for best supporting actor. I always feel as though that warrants an asterisk on the “no acting nominations” thing.
Because we so rarely see presumed frontrunners dropped, I’m reluctant to believe in the “Everyone assumed others would nominate him” explanation of Ben Affleck’s snub. Instead, I think it goes back to the fact that as an actor-turned-director, people respected his work enough to vote for it, but perhaps not as #1 which is what he needed to get the nom.
And re: Best Actress, something that has not been brought up yet is the fact that the Oscars ceremony takes place on Riva’s 86th birthday. If I were a Sony Pictures Classic publicist, I might want to let that slip in my conversations with voters and the press. It can only help.
They’d be fools not to work that angle somehow.
Hey, Kris. There’s some problem with the podcast. It replays at the 8:05 mark and ends abruptly.
Odd. Doesn’t seem to be happening to me. Tried the download link?
Christian Bale was there, they showed him several times on camera.
Already noted above.
I don’t mean to be a crouch but I was not enchanted by Wallis’s speech and I would have loved to have heard from the other very talented slightly older young actors who were nominated in the category.
Oops…grouch, not crouch
I would have voted for Tom Holland.
I think best actress is between Riva and Watts, if the Academy voters all take time to watch those two performances.
I think Anne is right about Haneke just getting Best Picture.
She may very well be, but it’s foolish of her to think that the Academy *definitely* wants to give Django an Oscar somewhere and therefore Haneke can’t win Original Screenplay as well. There have been many less divisive films that have gotten even more nominations than Django and still ended up empty-handed.
Problem with the Shakespeare in Love and Silver Linings comparison — Shakespeare in Love was so much classier and was written by Tom Stoppard. And had lovely production values. Silver Linings Playbook, I don’t get at all.
Predictions
Picture: Silver Linings Playbook
Director: Russell? (Maybe not, but maybe he’s out of the loop. He acquired a 2nd directing nod. He seems well liked now. I just wish it was for something more deserving)
Actor: Day-Lewis
Actress: Riva
Supporting Actor: Hoffman(co-leadish role even if its for a flick they didn’t love. Great character actor who we take for granted.
Supporting Actress: Hathaway
Original Screenplay: Amour
Adapted Screenplay: Lincoln
I don’t see Williams getting Score. He’s won so many times. I hope Life of Pi gets score. Image and music was so well connected in Pi.
Kris and Anne, please see The Lifeguard, directed and written by a fellow Wes alum, Liz Garcia, at Sundance. She’s an incredibly talented writer who worked on Cold Case and created Memphis Beat for TV.
I know it’s not likely at all, but going off of your predicted “Amour” showing, I’m genuinely wondering if we could have a “Pianist”-like situation where it just comes out of nowhere to pick up three major wins (well, four in the case of “Amour,” if we assume it’ll win Foreign Language Film). As of right now, I’m just predicting it for Foreign Language Film and Original Screenplay, and I think you’re right that Riva at least has a chance, but I’d also suggest that Haneke has the smallest sliver of a chance at winning Best Director. For one thing, even though “Lincoln” is now presumed to be the frontrunner, I’m not sensing a lot of enthusiasm for giving Spielberg a third Oscar. Also, what you mentioned at the end of the podcast about having 6 more weeks until the ceremony will probably benefit “Amour” more than any of the other nominees. Again, I’m not saying it’ll happen, but I’d at least like to entertain the possibility.
Sadly Kris Tapley is turning into the irrational Sasha Stone, advocating based in their favorites and using emotion instead of logic. Also underestimating and undercutting films they have a problem with. Taply had undercut Silver Linings Playbook. Any support Amour showed was trumped by Silver Linings Playbook being the firsr film in over 30 years to get acting nominations in ALL 4 acting categories.
Does Rive have a shot? Sure. I think she’s 3rd. But after the Globes and SAG and Lawrence and Chastain win and charm it will be Emmanuele who? by Oscar night.
And I love the logic that Riva will win because how do you not vote for the best in the category? LOL Have you even watched the Oscars the last 80 years? Best doesn’t win. I personally don’t see what was so amazing about Riva anyways. She sat in a bed and died for 2 hours. Her age means nothing. Ask Gloria Stuart. Her film will gross 5 bucks at the box office. She won’t win. You can move on now Kris.
“And I love the logic that Riva will win because how do you not vote for the best in the category.”
This is not present anywhere in the podcast.
“I personally don’t see what was so amazing about Riva anyways. She sat in a bed and died for 2 hours.”
I’ll just quote yourself back to you:
“Sadly [Sasha Stone Hates Tom Hooper] is turning into the irrational Sasha Stone, advocating based in their favorites…”
Well, that was easily handled.
What about Dario Marianelli winning for “Anne Karenina?” It’s easily the most memorable (and hummable) score of all the nominees, and also has the appropriate “exotic” flavor the Academy takes to so often.
Life of Pi is more memorable.
Even though I wouldn’t vote for it myself … I feel like Argo still has a great shot to win best picture. Here’s why:
Only 200 or so directors make up the 5700 in the academy. Many of the other 5500 may have loved Argo and not only could pick it for favorite movie of the year, but also find it to be a way to honor Affleck who missed out on director. I see a lot of actors and craftspeople saying, “hell yeah, I’ll vote for Argo and Affleck for BP. Loved that movie”. Etc.
Oh, I don’t know. I keep hearing now people say “Argo still has a shot because so and so…”, but I don’t really get why is this being stressed. I don’t think it particularly has a better shot than ZDT, Les Mis or even Beasts and Amour, now. The Academy didn’t nominate Affleck, so why would they be so compelled to turn the other way and say “No, but we really did like Argo best.” ?
I don’t think this is as if the movie was the clear frontrunner some expected it was and now there’s a hidden meaning to uncover about it not being as strong as people imagined.
I get this is an odd year, but I always thought Lincoln was the frontrunner, not Argo. So, to make a case about Argo at this point is the same as trying to predict a split between BP and BD: you don’t expect it’ll happen, it just shocks you. Then, why make the case about Argo and not about ZDT or Les Mis, for instance? Why is Argo still so special?
Adrian, it wouldn’t be as though they’ve changed their minds on anything if they were to vote for “Argo,” because as JJ1 pointed out, it was only the director’s branch that snubbed him. The movie was nominated everywhere else it was expected to be, and it even got unexpected nominations in both of the sound categories. There’s clearly a lot of people in the Academy who loved “Argo.” I agree that “Lincoln” is probably the frontrunner, but I nonetheless also think that “Argo” is not necessarily off the table yet for a Best Picture victory. I can easily see the PGA going for it, and I’d even say Affleck can still win the DGA. It may even win the BAFTA and/or the Golden Globe. And if any of those things happen, you can bet there will still be people predicting “Argo” to win the Oscar, Best Director snub or not.
You can make the case for those films, too, Adrian. I think the race is more wide open than we think.
And I’m still scared of SLP and I’m not counting Life of Pi out at this point. The only nominee that has no chance in my opinion is Django, and that’s fine by me.
I would love Life of Pi to win something big because I think most feel it doesn’t have a chance. Except maybe for director somewhere.
@daveylo
as much as I like Life of Pi, I actually hope it doesn’t win anything big, bc Ang Lee has Cleopatra with A. Jolie coming right around the corner and that could finally be his BIG oscar success. If he wins for Life of Pi, that would reduce the “overdue” factor.
@Christophe I don’t know. I think Cleopatra could be a huge bomb especially with Jolie in the title role. I could see Lee recasting unless Jolie is a co-producer.
in the podcast you discuss how many of the 5700 ampas members actually voted in the nominations ballot this year. I read that the academy reported that they had greater participation in the ballot than ever before in all branches but there is a huge amount of anecdotal evidence that the constricted viewing time, due to bringing the ballot deadline forward to 3 Jan, combined unfavourably with the difficulties some experienced with the online voting process with the result that many who always vote at the nominations stage did not participate this year. It’s my guess that Steve Pond’s magic numbers required for a nomination were in reality far lower than his estimates which he bases on a pretty much full turn out. Online voting is a welcome innovation – if long overdue – and it will all work out in the end, but the early nomination ballot deadline is absolutely crazy. What about the working members of the academy and those who live outside north america, especially those in the southern hemisphere where Xmas is the beginning of the annual summer holidays. Isn’t the initial ballot as important as the final ballot? The academy really do need to rethink on this. As for the foreign language category, the whole thing needs overhauling. It’s the least transparent category and therefore most open to manipulation. From the way in which the national representative titles are selected through to the way in which the nominees and then the winners are chosen. Not sure who referred to it as a backwater but it really is. Why can’t the nominees be sent out on screener to the entire membership for the final ballot? Why do only the foreign language movies have to be seen on the big screen by anyone who wants to vote? Because there’s writing on the bottom of the frame? This and many other questions need to be looked at in light of the 21 century. Really enjoy the podcast. Thanks for your insights and humour.
The winner for best foreign film is NOT determined by a special comittee. Every academy member can vote for this category IF they have “attended Academy screenings, or other theatrical exhibition, of all five motion pictures nominated for the award.” Same goes for short films and documentaries.
so actually to cast a ballot for the foreign language nominees – however these titles got to that stage – you have to be able to attend a theatrical or festival screening of all five nominees. How do you do that if you’re an academy member who lives outside of LA, NY or London? And why can these films NOT be viewed on dvd screener, same as all the others? Same question goes for shorts and docs.
I feel the same. but that’s the official rule. I guess the academy is worried that since these movies are more obscure and less well-known, people might vote without having watched any of them, or they could vote for the most popular, or the only title they know, without any ground for comparison , whereas in the other categories, there are reasonable chances that voters have seen most of the contenders.
Which is why I corrected myself when I said committee. We’re well aware of how it’s selected.
“Everybody needs a best friend” from Ted is actually a good song performed by none other than Norah Jones. It’d be quite an exciting lineup if she showed up to the ceremony. Hugh Jackman could also sing “Suddenly” for Les Misérables and ScarJo could sing “Before my time” from Chasing Ice. Seth McFarlane could sing during his opening number instead, like Hugh Jackman did a few years ago.
I saw Amour last night. I think if voters see Amour, it’s going to be hard for them not to vote for Riva. She’s that good. Will everyone see it now that it’s a Best Pic/Best Director nominee?
You can say that about any of the actresses in the category, really. Riva and Watts are my favorites, but I think all the actresses except Wallis have a shot.
“Amour” opens next week where I’m at, and I still haven’t seen it, but regarding the age comment, let me just throw one name to the ring: Peter O’toole (8 nominations. not a single win).
Ad I still would’t rule out Quvenzhane. Watching the unveiling of the nominations live (it’s 15:30 in the afternoon where I’m at when that happens. didn’t have to get up early like you did) I felt that ‘Beasts’ got much more than it bargained for, and that in it’s own gave it a boost. I don’t see it winning Best picture or director, and considering how lovely she is and will still be on the awards shows that will preceed the Oscars – the girl still has a shot.
(and from a personal point of view – I really adore Naomi Watts. she’s great in everything she does. but I honestly hope she doesn’t win this one. Oh how I hated The Impossible)
Also, being an Israeli, obviously I’m proud of the unprecedented achievment of 2 films at once on the final nominations list of documentaries, but I agree that Gatekeepers is kind of a cold fish (emotion-wise), and although I loved “5 Broken cameras” I also felt that the editing of it was too manipulative (every film editing is manipulative, but the trick is not to let you feel the manipulation. I feel that presenting the protesters as never-ever being violent is bending the truth a little too much).
I don’t understand why everyone assumes Bigelow was snubbed on account of mysogyny. The movie was not nominated in a couple of categories which many thought it would be (cinematography, etc) and it’s not one of the top nomination hogs among the picture nominees, so why is it do unbelievable that maybe they just didn’t love her movie as much as critics did? It’s controversial and it was one of the last out of the gate so it’s likely that many didn’t see it right? Plus it’s not like she was passed over for safe picks who were already members of the club, after all Ben Zeitlin and Haneke are not exactly hollywood royalty
Interesting talk! I hope that you and Anne are right about Philip Seymour Hoffman maybe winning Best Supporting Actor. He’s certainly my choice.