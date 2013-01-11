Oscar Talk: Ep. 102 — Oscar nominations and the BFCA Critics’ Choice Movie Awards

Welcome to Oscar Talk.

In case you’re new to the site and/or the podcast, Oscar Talk is a weekly kudocast, your one-stop awards chat shop between yours truly and Anne Thompson of Thompson on Hollywood. The podcast is weekly, every Friday throughout the season, charting the ups and downs of contenders along the way. Plenty of things change en route to Oscar’s stage and we’re here to address it all as it unfolds.

The Broadcast Film Critics Association’s Critics’ Choice Movie Awards were held last night. We cover the carnage.

Oh, and not to bury the lead, but the Oscar nominations were kind of announced yesterday morning. So we spend the majority of the podcast chewing on those.

Have a listen to the new podcast below. If the file cuts off for you at any time, try the back-up download link at the bottom of this post. (APOLOGIES IN ADVANCE FOR ANNE’S VACUUM CLEANER IN THE BACKGROUND.) You to subscribe to Oscar Talk via iTunes here. And as always, if you have a question you’d like us to address on a future podcast, send it to OscarTalk@HitFix.com.

“Here I Come” courtesy of Stuart Park.