Oscar Talk: Ep. 106 — BAFTA and Scripter recap, WGA preview and more shorts

Welcome to Oscar Talk.

In case you’re new to the site and/or the podcast, Oscar Talk is a weekly kudocast, your one-stop awards chat shop between yours truly and Anne Thompson of Thompson on Hollywood. The podcast is weekly, every Friday throughout the season, charting the ups and downs of contenders along the way. Plenty of things change en route to Oscar’s stage and we’re here to address it all as it unfolds.

Guess what won some more awards? Would you believe “Argo?” The film took top honors at the BAFTA Awards last weekend. We discuss the show’s winners and potential Oscar impact, especially as it regards hopefuls like Quentin Tarantino and Emmanuelle Riva.

Another award “Argo” picked up was the USC Scripter prize. Is a WGA Award next? We preview the weekend’s upcoming screenplay competition and forecast the screenplay Oscar races as well.

Last week we covered animated features and shorts. This week we dive in on documentaries. We mull over the feature and short subject competitions, two strong categories.

Speaking of shorts, the last category we need to cover finally gets its day: Best Live Action Short. Will emotion win out over production value?

And finally, reader questions. We address queries about our initial dismissal of Christoph Waltz’s Oscar chances and how the Academy reacts to digital production design.

Have a listen to the new podcast below. If the file cuts off for you at any time, try the back-up download link at the bottom of this post. You to subscribe to Oscar Talk via iTunes here. And as always, if you have a question you’d like us to address on a future podcast, send it to OscarTalk@HitFix.com.

“Here I Come” courtesy of Stuart Park.