Oscar Talk: Ep. 77 — Critics’ Choice Awards, DGA nominees, documentary rule changes

Welcome to Oscar Talk.
In case you’re new to the site and/or the podcast, Oscar Talk is a weekly kudocast, your one-stop awards chat shop between yours truly and Anne Thompson of Thompson on Hollywood. The podcast is weekly, every Friday throughout the season, charting the ups and downs of contenders along the way. Plenty of things change en route to Oscar’s stage and we’re here to address it all as it unfolds.
It’s been a busy week of announcements and awards shows leading into an even busier week of same as we barrel toward Sundance next week. Plus, ballots are due today (in a few hours, in fact). So let’s see what’s on the docket today…
Last night brought the first major televised awards show of the season in the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards. Both of us were on hand. We give our perspective from the show and our take on the winners.
The DGA announced nominees in both narrative feature and documentary filmmaking this week, including a surprise nomination for David Fincher in the former category.
Speaking of documentaries, there was some major news this week in how the Academy’s documentary branch will handle its nominating process. Anne has been dutifully reporting on it throughout the week so she breaks it down for us. The Cinema Eye Honors also happened, recognizing one of the films unfortunately eliminated by the branch’s old paradigm.
And finally, reader questions. We address queries regarding the best campaigns of the year, how sewn up the Best Foreign Language Film category is for perceived frontrunner “A Separation” and how critically reviled films get nominated by, um, critics at the Critics’ Choice Awards.
Have a listen to the new podcast below with Bob Dylan leading the way. If the file cuts off for you at any time, try the back-up download link at the bottom of this post. And as always, remember to subscribe to Oscar Talk via iTunes here.
“Blind Willie McTell” courtesy of Bob Dylan and VH1.
“Jump Into the Fire” courtesy of Harry Nilsson and RCA Victor.
I don’t know if Serkis was good enough in Apes to deserve a nomination, but one only needs to watch the doc on the extended Two Towers DVD to know that he gives actual and incredible performances. It’s a shame that these people are so against him and what he does. There probably isn’t an actor in the business (other than maybe Day-Lewis) who devotes his or herself more to a film physically and mentally than Serkis does.
Thanks for recording the podcast, I’m sure you were pretty exhausted Kris (while also being attacked by your cat).
Bejo is my pick for Supporting Actress on Sunday and at the Oscars. When you look at the big Weinstein films that have won Best Picture – Chicago, English Patient, Shakespeare in Love, King’s Speech, they all have one thing in common, acting wins. And that includes 3 for Supporting Actress.
Enough voters watch Bejo at these award shows and they’ll fall in love with her. Harvey will work his magic once again.
Very good point. I still think the Oscar is down to Bejo or Chastain. And though Spencer obviously has a big shot, I just see the Academy going more for Davis in Leading (to give ‘The Help’ something).
So my rank would be Bejo (slightly) over Chastain or Spencer – for the Oscar.
I also just noticed that 2/3 of those BP wins are embarrassments.
(Chastain ftw!)
**3/4
Your quality concerns aside Laura, Harvey spun Oscar gold for Catherine Zeta-Jones in Chicago, Judi Dench in Shakespeare in Love, and Juliette Binoche in The English Patient. Mighty strong track record for Best Supporting Actress.
But don’t fret, your girlfriend Chastain has another 15,000 films scheduled for release in 2012. :)
None of those wins are embarrassments at all. The only one that comes even remotely close is “The King’s Speech.”
Although statistics aren’t completely reliable here – otherwise, we’d be expecting a Daldry nod for ‘Extremely Loud’, given his track record so far. Still, it’s a very valid point, but I’d say Dujardin has a higher shot, having already won at Cannes and safelanding a Golden Globe win this sunday (another similarity with another Weinstein film, Inglourious Basterds and Cristoph Waltz).
@JLPatt- Shakespeare in Love, The Kings Speech, and Chicago over their competition are a little embarrassing… to me.
Kris, do you really think Clooney has it wrapped up? I thought this would be a tight race between he and Brad Pitt
I do, actually. More and more.
A shame, I think. If ever there was a chance for Pitt to win, I think it could be this year. There’s no Foxx/Whitaker/DDLewis/Bridges/Firth obstacle scenario and I think Pitt gives one of his career bests in a great film, and he could/should be rewarded for that.
I still think its a 3 man race between Dujardin, Pitt and Clooney. I think Pitt will win at the end of the day, because I just don’t think they see Clooney as the kind of actor who wins 2 oscars. I remember people being surprised when he won the first one, I just don’t see them embracing him on that level yet, despite his popularity.
Hi Kris, I would like to know if you think this will be a “runaway” year in the acting categories.
It seems like Davis, Clooney, Plummer and Spencer are the ones to beat.
In my opinion, this is so boring! I hope they shake it up a bit this year and we have an Adrien Brody type win somewhere.
I’m not sure why A Separation would be such a difficult sit for the typical sort of Foreign Language Film voter. It’s not genre like Pan’s Labyrinth, it’s not violent like A Prophet or City of God… why wouldn’t they love it like anyone else?
But I do agree with whoever mentioned Declaration of War– I haven’t seen it yet, but I’m getting a good vibe from that film. Should be fun to see what happens…
I don’t think it’s a difficult sit, I just think, if there is indeed some kind of indifference to it, it’s just that.
Reply to comment…
Don’t forget, too, that the foreign language category is notoriously erratic because of the Academy’s peculiar voting procedures. Last year, The Secret of Their Eyes over The Prophet and The White Ribbon.
Yes, Atom– I mean that the Academy generally becomes erratic when the frontrunner is outside of their favored type of films. Family/legal dramas seem right up their alley so I don’t know why it would fail.
I know it can; I was just asking where this “The Academy might not like it” storyline was coming from. Is it pure speculation or based on a belief that AMPAS members aren’t or won’t respond to it?
Thanks Kris for answering.
My theory as to why the Academy might not like it: it’s actually good.
On this, I talked to a member of the committee last night and he mentioned in passing the exec committee “who will go in an weed all our stuff out.” Uh, yeah.
I think this year there will be split between picture and director.
If only because there really seems to be a large affection for Hugo, Scorsese, and the fact that the film could very well lead with the nominations. That doesn’t mean anything, really. But I wouldn’t be shocked if there was a split. As it is now, I also predict Hazanavicius, barely.
The most interesting aspect of the Golden Globes this year has to be the fact that for once the frontrunner isn’t in the Best Drama category, and as such we’ll get a little insight into what film is the one nipping at The Artist’s feet. Not that it’s hard to guess which film that might be, but still.
I assume The Descendants is the frontrunner for B Drama, but I’ll be intrigued if they go for Hugo.
Concerning an ensemble award, I agree that the actors determining the nominees of five major categories would be outlandish. But I do think such a category might achieve some distinction within the Academy if it were nominated in a similar way to best picture.
It seems to me that ultimately every person who contributes to the production of a film, if they are committed to making the best film they’re capable of, exerts a measure of influence on what results in a “great ensemble”. A great ensemble is the result of compendium of parts, beginning with the screenwriter who conceives of the characters, but then the make-up artists who allow the actor to live in their performance, the composers who accentuate any number of a characters attributes, the cinematographer who influences how the audience sees the character, the actors who find in themselves how to actualize the character, and the director who sets all parts in motion. More things go into the absorption of a great ensemble than the performances themselves, so all branches could conceivably not be flimsy in their vote. Also, it could be another award that viewers might care about and also that WE would care about, because there would be two categories that considered the entire academy.
I say all this understanding the unlikelihood, while continuing to not understand why they don’t have this category.
The reason there’ll never be a Best Ensemble Oscar is the simple fact that if you were to give 5-10 actors an Oscar for Best Ensemble every year the value of winning an Oscar would drop enormously. It would pretty much destroy the value of having won one, and AMPAS wouldn’t be so stupid to do that.
The only way I could ever see it happen would be if it were given as a non-Oscar-statuette award (like the Thalberg Award), perhaps as a plaque, but I don’t see that happening either.
And also, you yourself just outlined more or less why Best Picture is the award for Best Ensemble. It may be given to the producers, but it’s still meant to represent a film’s accomplishments in its entirety.
That’s very true, two. Though they could just designate ONE for the ensemble.
Wouldn’t Bejo be pronounced like Be-ho, considering she’s from Argentina?
That’s what I thought, until her husband pronounced it “Bejo” at the show last night.
Huh… very interesting.
Wait, her husband is Michel Hazanavicius. Maybe it was just his accent? Just speculation, I didn’t see the show.
Maybe her husband was dumbing it down for the American audience?
I asked her that very question in our interview: she says Bay-zho. Presumably after spending most of her life around the French, she’s adapted to their pronunciation.
Self-loathing alert: when you reasonably accomodate the French, it is “adapting.” But when you reasonably accomodate the Americans, according to Red Wine, it is “dumbing down.”
Frank Lee FTW.
Shame, I wanted to hear what Kris had to say about the infallibility of the DGA now that his dreaded Dragon Tatoo got nominated…