Oscar Talk: Ep. 78 — Golden Globes, BAFTA nominees, more guild announcements and Sundance 2012

Today I’m in snowy Park City, Utah for the 28th annual Sundance Film Festival and Anne is back home in Los Angeles (though on her way to the fest herself). But while next year’s crop of potential awards contenders takes a bow here, the week saw plenty of news relating to the current awards season. So let’s see what’s on the docket today…
First and foremost, speaking of Sundance, Anne has been vocal about studio pick-ups from last year’s fest missing out on the Oscar season this year. We talk about that a bit and a little about this year’s festival films.
Last weekend brought a busy couple of days full of parties leading into Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards. We reflect on those awards and the various celebrations that night.
One of last weekend’s parties was the annual pre-BAFTA nods tea party. The nominations themselves, though, dropped earlier in the week, reflecting some strength amongst that crowd (which has cross-over AMPAS membership) for certain contenders. We discuss.
Suddenly this leads to a discussion of “The Descendants,” which I’m struggling with more and more as it succeeds throughout the season. Anne, naturally, remains in the tank for it.
Also scattered throughout the week were a few industry/guild nomination announcements. The editors, sound mixers and costume designers all spoke up, reflect strength here, weakness there.
And finally, reader questions. We address queries regarding how this year’s Oscar slate is likely to be viewed in the future, what chance Michael Shannon might have to pop up and the odds of “A Separation” getting a major nomination or two.
Agreed with Kris re: Descendants screenplay. As far as showing character’s point-of-view sans voice-over…We Need to Talk About Kevin, Shame, Martha Marcy May Marlene, Hugo.
I am a fan of Clooney and Payne, but I must say that The Descendants don´t work almost at all. I am quite easy cry, but this left me emotionally cold. Except for the refreshing Hawaii setting, there is nothing really original in the film. It is just too mechanical. Clooney´s role is underwritten. Why did his wife leave him? We know his point of view, but we never really get to know him. Why is this role played by the sexiest man alive? Big miscast. SPOILER ALERT At the end of the film, and potentially at the very moving moment, Clooney´s character is just watching how SOMEONE ELSE (!!!), a counselor (?), is telling his little daughter that her mother will never wake up. Emotionality of such a moment is destroyed by that. There is nothing moving about it. I am sorry that I am so negative, but as a fan of Clooney (I really loved The Ides of March) and Payne (Election is great), I was disappointed by the film. I dont understand the success of the film in the US.
That scene where they tell the young daughter has always bothered me, too. It feels kind of empty.
Loved The Ides of March, as well.
Third the Ides of March love.
Is Clooney actually sexy or do we just think that because the magazines say so. I mean, really look at the guy (in this movie). Just looks like a regular average build dad, especially in those clothes.
The Ides of March >>> The Descendants
In regards to the first question you guys answered, just looking at the likely nominees, this is one of the weakest BP lineups in a while.
I actually think it’s a disappointing year, too. A lot of the (soon-to-be) nominated films have issues with them– pacing in Hugo, a dragging middle in The Artist, the focus on Skeeter in The Help… there are a lot of good films getting Oscar buzz this year, but overall, I think there have been very few excellent films this year compared to others.
Kris, you are not alone in your minority feeling of ‘The Descendants’. In fact, I think the film is worse than those who think it’s just ‘okay’.
-As you said, the narration doesn’t work.
-Clooney’s character remains unlikeable (or at least, not very rootable) from beginning to end.
-Woodley and the other daughter actress (who I think was very good, actually) come across bratty – even when giving them the benefit of the doubt for their grave family situation.
-The Nick Krause character is not funny and incredibly annoying.
-The writing of the ‘I’m gonna hit you” scene was cringe-worthy.
-The Clooney heart-to-heart scene with Nick Krause … who cares?
-The Woodley character’s narrative arc disappears after her 2 or 3 early scenes.
-I did not find the flying to another island to stalk Matthew Lillard plotline to be remotely funny or interesting.
-The selling of the land subplot (with Beau Bridges, et al). Who cares?
-And as someone mentioned above, I was not emotional at the end, at all.
-On the tech front, everything was okay; nothing remotely awards-worthy. The repetitive Hawaiian music – tiresome. The pace of the movie – slow.
Kris, I could go on & on. ‘The Descendants’ is actually the first movie in a long time where I can say that I’m actually stunned by the adoration (especially in comparison to the accolades it’s getting). I LOVE Payne (About Schmidt, Sideways). But this film’s reviews/award success befuddles me. Sorry for the rant. Hope I didn’t over-vent. :)
Sorry if I’m a bit unclear in the last paragraph (eek). What I’m trying to say is, I’m just surprised by the incredible reviews and Best Picture buzz.
I agree wholeheartedly. Most of the time if I didn’t like a movie I can comprehend what others see in it (case in point: The Artist). But this was just…horrendous. Every frame save some moments with Woodley and Greer felt entirely false, petty, narcissistic. I wasn’t invited to identify with these characters in any way, which is essential for this kind of intimate drama.
Co-sign all of this.
“The Woodley character’s narrative arc disappears after her 2 or 3 early scenes.”
so so so true. She should have remained a terror the whole time (or actually become one in the first place). She was a vanilla terror, if that. In a year of sentiment, extreme terrors became refreshing. Much love to Young Adult!
Movies with voice-overs rarely win for their screenplays. I don’t think any movie with a voice-over in the past 10 years has won a screenplay Oscar, unless you count the short opening narration in No Country for Old Men. I think it’s just a device that most writers look on with skepticism (as they should). Even Up in the Air, which most people thought was a shoo-in for Adapted Screenplay, ultimately lost out to Precious. Having heard mixed reactions to the voice-over in The Descendants, I’m doubtful that it’s the frontrunner. In fact, hasn’t Moneyball won more significant Adapted Screenplay prizes so far? I could definitely be proven wrong, but I just think Moneyball–not The Descendants–is going to win Best Adapted Screenplay, especially if they plan on giving Clooney Best Actor already (they may view that as a sufficient prize for the film).
Just as a quick followup, I think this is definitely going to be a spread-the-wealth type of year, similar to last year. I think The Artist will win probably 4 awards (Picture, Director, and Score for sure, plus one additional award–possibly Editing?), and then nothing else will win more than 2.
It’s the Academy at large voting for the winner, actually, and I just don’t think they think in those terms.
Juno had voiceover.
Stylized narration can be a virtue. The stuff in Descendants is a crutch.
The Descendants is a movie Payne could have phoned in, hands tied behind his back after 7 glasses of scotch… not to get kinky but my point is- it’s a waste of his talent and so utterly pointless. (Mild SPOILERS ahead): A grieving, absent father… original! A misbehaving elder daughter who needs to get her shit together… original! A kooky younger daughter who is kept in the dark about her mom’s condition… original! A comedic relief in the form of an obnoxious surfer dude who becomes the voice of reason… original! Grumpy in-laws who blame the father for their daughter’s current condition… original! A cheating wife… original!
I felt nothing with this film. Woodley has one good scene when she reacts to the news of her mother’s condition but other than that, she doesn’t do much. She’s good, but all this attention she’s getting feels unwarranted. I thought the actress who played Scottie was the best.
The Tree of Life, Drive, Moneyball, Young Adult, MMMM > TheDescendantsArtistwithaDragonTattoowhoHelpsaWarHorse.
P.s. Major kudos to going out with Florence + The Machine!
Thanks for answering my question, Kris! I forgot Anne really likes all the movies I hate haha.
I enjoyed the added context to your question (she’s a Young Adult nutter!).
But seriously, 2011 is no more or less embarrassing than other years. The best films are rarely nominated, the Oscar race is a beauty pageant.
You’re a War Horse nutter… or something like that!
And last year was an amazing line-up, so I find this year embarrassing in comparison.
Last year was the exception to the norm. True Grit, The Fighter, Inception, Black Swan, Toy Story 3, it was the perfect storm. Critically well-received films that were embraced by moviegoers ($$$) and just so happened to also be nominated for Best Picture.
I’m a Tree of Life/Rango/Drive nutter. :p
2007, 2008, 2009, and 2010 were good too. Yes, even with The Blind Side thrown in there.
Forget the Oscars, Kris, how bad is that new DC logo? Yuck
Ugh.
Upside, Batman #5 was AMAZING.
Yes.
But was Tom Hooper really an outsider last year?
He had made Elizabeth 1 and John Adams for tv, with very well known names, even movie stars attached, and won the Emmy for Elizabeth 1, was nominated for both the Emmy and the Directors Guild for John Adams, which took home both the Emmy and the Golden Globe for Tom Hanks as one of the producers (Elizabeth 1 also won both those awards for tv-movie/miniseries).
People in Hollywood definitely knew him much, much better than Hazanavicus.
The Damned United was better than The King’s Speech too.
Ok, fine. Bottom line: I’ve always thought Anne’s “outsider” theory was bullshit.
Whether he’s an “outsider” or not — and whether they care about this or not (they don’t) — the more relevant point to bring up is that The Artist hinges entirely on its directorial conceit. Either you think it’s a risky formal experiment or you think it’s playful, tech-heavy gimmick, but Hazanavicius’s direction is the film’s driving, defining force either way. That’s why he’s going to win the DGA and the Oscar, for my money.
Any evidence that Oscar voters check out sites like these? Do you think you or Goldderby influence anything with these predictions? Just curious.
I don’t. Publicists and some craven, competitive members do.
I have to agree with Kris that the screenplay of The Descendants is far from incredible. It really shouldn’t be in the best picture consideration. I really admire Anne’s knowledge but I don’t know why she’s so crazy about the movie.
What I don’t agree with is love for Take Shelter. I thought the film had nothing to say after the first half hour.
I liked The Descendants but I do understand and even agree with some of the criticisms here. I agree with Kris that it is lesser Payne. I was a huge fan of Sideways and Election. So, I’d hate for Payne to be rewarded for this after those films. But it’s not like oscar hasn’t done that sort of thing before. I’m more likely to buy the narrative of Hugo v. The Artist rather than The Descendants v. The Artist. Scorsese is much more likely to win Best Director than Payne. I just don’t think this is Payne’s moment for a film or directing. Not yet. Hopefully, it will come when he is in top form.
“The Descendants” is terrific. I was taken by it almost immediately. It’s moving, it’s smartly written, and it’s often incredibly funny. Payne has a way of mixing these things together in wonderful ways, sometimes uncomfortably but always effectively and astutely. The movie does trip up a bit once Clooney encounters Lillard’s character, but up until then it’s virtually flawless in the way it balances drama and comedy with an utmost deftness. Every scene in that first half or so just feels so assured and so right.