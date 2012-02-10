Oscar Talk: Ep. 81 — Lunch with the nominees, breaking down animated shorts, BAFTA preview

Welcome to Oscar Talk.
We’re getting close. Oh so close. The Oscars, if you can believe it, are just over two weeks away. We have a few more ceremonies on the horizon, but with ballots in hand for another week, it’s a few more times into the breach. So, let’s see what’s on the docket today…
The Nominees Luncheon went down on Monday afternoon (which I view as a dubious press moment but Anne had a good time). So, we talk about that.
We start mining a few of the peripheral categories, touching a bit on doc shorts and live action shorts before fully discussing the animated short nominees. We both agree that Pixar could end up continuing its losing streak in the category.
The BAFTA Awards are Sunday night (which — FYI — Guy will be live-blogging). We do a mini-preview of sorts, though not real thorough. We both agree that a strong showing for “The Artist” over “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy,” particularly in the Best Actor category, would be telling.
Then there’s this and that, moving from the Gurus o’ Gold calls to some below the line elements, etc.
And finally, reader questions. We address queries regarding Shailene Woodley’s ultimate fate this season, the pros and cons of moving the Oscars earlier and the seemingly unsettled Best Actor category.
Anne, Thelma Schoonmaker´s name is pronounced “SKoonmaker” (not SHoonmaker). :-)
I still don’t understand Clooney winning. Is winning a second acting Oscar a bigger deal to me than it is to other people/voters? I feel like the comparatively few people who have won second (or third) acting Oscars have had much stronger performances (and in some cases narratives) than Clooney’s this year. His being mayor of Hollywood and being a Screenplay nominee and in a Best Picture nominee…what does that have to do with handing in yet another Clooney performance? His is much less revelatory or interesting than any of his fellow nominees’. Do people really like The Descendants that much that they have to give it something (I see this argument being made for it winning Actor and Screenplay)?
Also, I see that most of the Gurus are predicting Paradise Lost 3 for documentary feature. Have there been any recent developments to reflect that or is it just a guessing game with Project Nim not being a nominee?
Doc Feature is WIDE open. I think most are leaning on Paradise Lost due to timeliness, but it could be Hell and Back Again.
“The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore” is utterly wonderful. Everyone can watch it for free on YouTube or iTunes, and I highly recommend doing so.
“Why did they ignore Shaileene Woodley’s campaign at the SAG and the Oscars? Because she’s a TV actress, and they’re snobs… that’s mostly it”.
Well, but so is Melissa McCarthy.
I didn’t fully buy that argument, either.
Yay. So glad you came around to calling “The Fantastic Flying Books…” as winner, Kris. So good and so deserving. (I personally cried. Ha.)
I’m surprised that neither of you liked “Morning Stroll”, which I thought was awesome and fun animation-wise. Not a winner, for sure.
I feel like Pixar hasn’t won in this category in a long while oddly because most voters think “Eh, they have enough. Let’s reward someone else.”
I’d say that Lessmore had the best animation of the bunch, but I’d put A Morning Stroll in second. I loved the lines in the 1959 segment and the colorful/playfulness in the 2009/2059.
Lessmore will win though– it’s beautiful and sentimental and nostalgic… perfect for the unofficial theme of the 84th Oscars.
Just saw all the nominated animated shorts plus 4 honorable mentions at the IFC center in NYC. Had a good time. La Luna is lovely, but, yes, The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore is absolutely magical and in the end I was in tears. I can hardly imagine it not winning.
I’ve been wondering if perhaps The Descendants could be this year’s Up in the Air, where the latter was expected to get at least one Oscar (for writing) but ultimately went home empty handed.
Then again, I’m really pulling for Moneyball to win in the adapted screenplay category since I know Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy likely won’t get it.
Wow, Kris doesn’t sound like he hates humanity this week! Anne is graceful and lovely as always.
Write a comment…I think Anne is missing your point. It’s clear that it’s a “good time”; who among us wouldn’t want to hang out with Clooney and Spielberg…but its not clear what journalistic virtues going and covering said event possesses.
“She’s a tv actress”… so is Melissa McCarthy
I maintain, woodley did not make it in because she wasn’t overly impressive/memorable. Other than 4seconds underwater and the couch scene, I saw nothing now-worthy