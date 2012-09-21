Oscar Talk: Ep. 88 — Academy changes dates while Searchlight adds a new contender

Welcome to Oscar Talk.
This week there have been a number of shake-ups, from significant scheduling shifts to new movies for the season to festival premiere announcements. And there are even a few movies to discuss, too. Let’s see what’s on the docket…
We start out this week with discussion of the weekend’s releases. We both really liked “Trouble with the Curve” while I’m big on “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” (which Anne hasn’t seen) and Anne is big on “End of Watch” (which I haven’t seen).
The week’s biggest announcement was the Academy’s decision to announce Oscar nominees earlier than ever, on January 10. This significantly shortens the phase one window and gives us plenty of room to agree, disagree and ponder the implications.
Fox Searchlight dropped a new contender on the slate this week with the announcement that Sacha Gervasi’s “Hitchcock” is ready to go — and with a November release, at that.
With the October 1 deadline looming, the Best Foreign Language Film race is heating up with official submissions landing fast and frequent. We take an ever-so-brief survey of what’s going to be in play.
And finally, reader questions. We field queries regarding the “zeitgeist” thing people like us bring up every year around this time, perceptions of The Weinstein Company’s recent streak of dominance impacting this year in some way and whether “Moonrise Kingdom” is still a potential player.
Zeitgeist-y movie that won the BP recently is No Country For Old Men. I thought it captured the phantom of terror (post-9-11) quite well. Or was that just me?
just you
Definitely not just you. It’s been mentioned many times by others, and I’ve seen it in several articles listed as one of the primary movies that truly embodied the 00s.
You could see the same 9/11 subtext in every movie from Lord of the Rings to The Dark Knight. If we stretch the meaning of the word too far, EVERY film is a zeitgeisty film.
Is it definitely going to be released this year?
Is what going to be released this year?
Django mysteriously ignored again!! Aside from that, good chat.
What is there to say?
Kris next time you should just say “Django Unchained,” randomly and perhaps that will suffice
Emma Watson was perfectly fine in My Week With Marilyn….she fulfilled what she was given (and she did it quite well)…exactly how Kris describes her performance in Perks. She has huge hump to get over if she wants to please Anne!
Yeah, I’d love to know what was horrible about Watson in My Week with Marilyn, haha. She was at best/worst, serviceable. There was nothing cringe-wrothy about it.
You won’t talk about Looper FROM the future, but you’ll talk about it IN the future. Dun dun dunnn.
Aside from that, I haven’t heard around here if they’ve chosen No as our national Oscar submission. They should pick it, though — let’s hope this doesn’t turn into another The Maid situation.
No hasn’t been officially picked yet. I think Anne was presuming — which, as we saw with The Maid, isn’t wise!
Hey Kris. I have a question for next week’s episode. Will Pixar have any competition this year to go up against Brave ?
No. Pixar make one feature a year.
I think he means what movie will be competing with Brave for Animated Film. Brave is not the frontrunner I think since while the reviews are solid it’s low compared to the typical Pixar flick. I think as it stands among the mainstream releases ParaNorman and Frankenweenie will likely be top contenders as well. And there’s Rise of Guardians and Wreck It Ralph waiting to be seen.
Brave doesn’t even deserve a nomination.
That’s what I mean yeah. What films can compete with Brave as Animated Feature usually always goes to a Pixar film. What about To Rome With Love ? Could Woody score another Screenplay nomination ?
“What about To Rome With Love ? Could Woody score another Screenplay nomination ?”
In a word? No.
I don’t foresee “Brave” winning the Oscar, but it’s tough to say which other animated movie will beat it. “ParaNorman” had more passionate fans, but it seems to have slipped under the radar and I wonder if people will still remember it come Oscar time. I don’t have high expectations for “Wreck-It Ralph,” but it could be a big box office hit, and sometimes that counts. “Rise of the Guardians” could go either way, but I get the sense that it’s more jokey/less heartfelt than, say, “How to Train Your Dragon.” I actually think “Frankenweenie” might have a shot. The early reviews seem to be suggesting that it’s a very personal movie for Burton, and passion projects can go a long way with voters (see Glenn Close’s nomination last year). Plus it would be a way to give Burton an Oscar for all of those who feel he’s been snubbed in the past, and given his recent output, I’m not sure his career is heading in a direction that would lead him to an eventual Best Director nod. Frankly, this might be the best chance the Academy ever gets to give Tim Burton an Oscar, and if for that reason alone, it’s my current prediction. Plus, as an interesting trivia note, it would mark two consecutive years of Best Animated Feature going to a director who is more known for live action films, and more specifically live action films starring Johnny Depp.
Wreck-it-Ralph feels like it’s this year’s Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs…beautiful to look at, but not much for the Academy snobs to grab on to…
At least this time Toby Jones’ Hitchcock will be seen first…
He was so freaking good as Capote in ‘Infamous’. Such a shame he couldn’t get traction/buzz for that performance; the movie (and other performances) was quite good, too.
Actually, The Girl (the Toby Jones/Sienna Miller Hitchcock film) has already been seen — the BFI previewed it in London last month. I couldn’t make it myself, but responses I heard from colleagues were… not good.
Yikes, that’s too bad.
RE: The Grey. I just received an invitation to a SAG Foundation screening next Thursday followed by a Q&A with Liam Neeson and Joe Carnahan, so the campaign would seem to be on.
hey! how long does it take for oscar talk to show up on itunes? two weeks in a row that it tells me that its not on the u.s. store.
Great podcast as usual,
I especially liked you running through this week’s releases talking about their general quality and potential chances with the academy. Is that going to be a regular feature going forward?
We always TRY to discuss the weekend’s releases in some form. I guess in this case, they were films we hadn’t discussed so they got more air.