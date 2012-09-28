Oscar Talk: Ep. 89 — ‘Life of Pi’ opens NYFF but is it a player?

Welcome to Oscar Talk.
In case you’re new to the site and/or the podcast, Oscar Talk is a weekly kudocast, your one-stop awards chat shop between yours truly and Anne Thompson of Thompson on Hollywood. The podcast is weekly, every Friday throughout the season, charting the ups and downs of contenders along the way. Plenty of things change en route to Oscar’s stage and we’re here to address it all as it unfolds.
This week the New York Film Festival is launching and October is right around the corner. We’re catching up with this and that along the way and have plenty to mull over as always, so with that, let’s see what’s on the docket today…
The 50th annuals New York Film Festival kicks off today with the world premiere of Ang Lee’s “Life of Pi.” We both discuss the film, adapted from the award-winning novel.
With the season barreling ahead, it’s time to start handicapping some categories. So we start in with Best Actor, from Daniel Day-Lewis to Jamie Foxx and all possibilities in between.
Since I’ve had a chance to catch up on some films like “Cloud Atlas,” “End of Watch” and “Silver Linings Playbook,” so we go back to the well briefly on those and have a particularly heated disagreement on the latter.
And finally, reader questions. We field queries regarding major players peaking too early, viewing the season with favorites while banking on the excitement of upsets and — OMG — “Django Unchained.”
Have a listen to the new podcast below.
“Here I Come” courtesy of Stuart Park.
Kris and Anne, I really enjoy listening to your podcasts each week, but I think most of your listeners do not want these movies spoiled for them. Anne mentioned that she assumes everyone listening to the podcast has already read the book, “Life of Pi”, which is a ridiculous assumption. The film just had its very first press screening, so why give away some of the most emotional moments in the film?
If you both feel strongly that you can’t avoid spoilers, I would strongly recommend posting start and end timecode for any sections of the podcast that do contain spoilers. Alan Sepinwall and Dan Feinberg’s podcasts are an excellent model to draw from.
Again, I’d really like to continue listening each week, as its a lot of fun to get your insider perspective on the Oscar race, but not if its at the expense of ruining the element of surprise when going to see these films.
I totally agree, please avoid spoilers, it makes me sad when I have to turn the podcasts off :(
Guys, she very clearly said “spoiler.” And it wasn’t even really a spoiler. Lighten up.
She did say spoiler.
But I find that you guys typically (and commendably) avoid big spoilers in almost all of your discussions of yet-to-be-seen movies.
So the fairly open chat about Life of Pi’s story details did take me aback, as well.
I dont think Gladiator and Braveheart were clearly telegraphed winners. They were both summer releases that werent even considered contenders until they scored some Golden Globe nods.
Kris, as soon as Anne said “slight spoiler alert”, I skipped forward a minute or two in the podcast, thinking that would be enough time, and accidentally heard a plot detail that sounds like it occurs towards the end of the film. It would just be nice to mention the timecode where spoilers start and end next time. Just a request, that’s all.
We’ll address it then. I don’t know that anything is greatly spoiled here and if there was I would have edited it out. I did re: End of Watch a few weeks ago.
I, for one, have even left the theater every time a “Life of Pi” trailer comes on. I try to avoid any plot details – even if they’re only slightly spoilery – before watching a movie. They may not be a big deal to you, but you’ve already seen the movie. For those of us who like to go in fresh, more warning would be appreciated.
That being said, thanks for doing these podcasts, they’re great fun to listen to.
I’m curious how and why Anne thinks The Master is “fading”? It is polarizing for sure and it’s not going to be a please mainstream America, but it has the critical support + 3 terrific performances + the PTA factor to make it all the way. Or at least I hope. I would hate to go through ANOTHER Oscar season watching a deserving film not get recognized. I would like to forget that the 2012 Oscars ever happened…
Whoa major typos– I meant, “it’s not going to please mainstream America”
“I would hate to go through ANOTHER Oscar season watching a deserving film not get recognized. I would like to forget that the 2012 Oscars ever happened…”
Which film?
I don’t see how its fading either. Films are naturally going to lose some buzz with time, but as critic awards, etc. come out they regain their buzz. Tree of Life (a more polarizing film than The Master, and which scored some big nominations) came out in May and people weren’t still going ape shit for it every day leading up to the Oscars. Until the critics awards start coming out, the talking point changes every week, so naturally the buzz is going to die down for every film. The films that are good enough to regain their initial buzz are the ones that go on to get big nominations, and I think The Master will fall in that category.
And by that reasoning, I think a film that is good enough (at least by Academy standards) that is released at the end of the year has an advantage because it doesn’t have to regain its initial buzz. It just has one peak to sustain before nominations. The last few years, that hasn’t really happened. This year, however, you have Les Miserables, Django Unchained, The Hobbit, Zero Dark Thirty, and Promised Land all coming at the last minute. I’d say the chances are good that one of those will connect. Things like Silver Linings, Argo and Life of Pi will really have to keep their buzz alive as much as possible. Linings and Pi have the advantage of a late November release date, so they open shortly before awards start coming out. Argo is the one I worry about, because it comes out so damn early.
Loyal- if I recall correctly, you called me a “Young Adult nut”… haha and you were championing “War Horse.” So, the film I wish had gotten more recognition was “Young Adult” but I could easily throw in “Take Shelter” and “Tinker Tailor.”
Great memory, oh that wacky WWI epic.
I still need to see Young Adult and Take Shelter but Tinker Tailor has one of the best end scenes ever, the La Mer sequence is insane.
Went to see The Master and yes the acting is great, but the film is a deadly bore. Yes I understood it. Just because the subject is deep doesn’t mean the film is worth watching. There is a zeitgeist to film awards and this year I don’t think the public is in a mood to suffer for the sake of art.
Looper for ALL THE OSCARS PLEASE.
Not for Best Makeup.
The makeup ruled. I couldn’t imagine watching it without it.
I just saw and liked, not loved “Looper”. But I thought JGL’s make-up looked very natural.
Expectations are a bitch and will sink a film’s Oscar chances quickly. If you look at the films that have recently won BP, none were widely expected to win at the onset of the Oscar season. The Departed, No Country for Old Men, Slumdog Millionaire, The Hurt Locker, The King’s Speech, The Artist. In fact, most if not all of the above winners beat the “safe bets.”
You really have to go back to Gladiator and A Beautiful Mind and even further to Braveheart and English Patient for clearly telegraphed winners (the epic, the biography).
If I ran an Oscar campaign, I would look at The Social Network and Up in the Air as scary campfire tales and fly my film under the radar as much as possible in the fall, let the critic groups do their thing, and go full throttle in December. A short and intense campaign backed by the Globes, SAG, DGA, and PGA is a thousand times better than Oscar bloggers jizzing themselves months in advance and hyping up a film to the point where expectations are blown widely out of proportion. Argo, Silver Linings, and now Life of Pi lost Best Picture the minute they screened at festivals.
I agree to an extent, but then you have cases where you have The King’s Speech and The Artist peaking incredibly early. However, in those years, the films released late in the year didn’t provide much competition. This year is a different story though and I’d say releasing late is definitely going to be advantageous. I have a feeling one of those mid-late December ones is going to floor people, Million Dollar Baby style.
This makes me wonder why TWC released The Master so early on? I get that it’s a tough sell and going the festival route was smart… especially given the Venice win… but I don’t understand the theater roll out AT ALL. This is NOT the kind of film you expand in its second week. I think The Descendants – while a Lifetime 2.0 movie in my opinion and severely overhyped – had the best rollout platform I’ve seen in a long time.
In their slight defense, TWC has a stacked fall calendar. Killing Them Softly and Silver Lining in November, followed by Django in December. But yeah, 900 theateres is too much, too soon.
The Master is the kind of film that needs a lot of massaging. The fact that it’s about to cross 10m is already a small miracle considering what a strange lovely duck it is.
Laura, I agree with you on ‘The Descendants’ roll-out. God, did I loathe that movie. But it’s theater roll-out was genius.
Loyal- I wouldn’t say the lost the minute they were screened at a festival. I agree with the gist of your comment that being the early frontrunner hurts their chances, but that has nothing to do with their festival release. You disprove your own theory in your examples actually. The Departed aside, but look at the rest:
No Country for Old Men (Cannes)
The Hurt Locker (Venice, 15 months before Oscars!)
Slumdog Millionaire (Toronto)
The King’s Speech (Toronto)
The Artist (Cannes)
And The King’s Speech was the frontrunner immediately after its audience award win at Toronto. The critics awards gave us false hope for The Social Network, but we all knew the Academy wouldn’t go for something like that.
Well word of mouth among regular movie-goers is very mixed. I went to the Friday showing last week in 70 mm and while I loved it and couldn’t wait to discuss it with friends, I heard many many negative comments in the lobby. So to expand to 700+ theaters in its second week, is just stupid. Like Loyal said above- it needs a lot of massaging. I think once the film starts winning critics awards/GG nominations, etc (fingers crossed), then it should have expanded with the big red headline “WINNER OF XYZ awards”… but for now, it just seems silly. Oh well.
Does anyone else feel like Christoph Waltz looks like a co-lead in “Django”, judging by the trailer? It looks like a buddy movie.
He’s definitely a co-lead, but could probably be argued for supporting. I think they will probably push lead though because I think Schultz is the more audience pleasing character (Django’s very quiet and quite reserved). They probably will push lead for Waltz, as they will be going full-tilt supporting for DiCaprio, who, if I had to bet today, would be my pick to win. It’s something he can really sink his teeth into and something so completely different than anything he has done that I think people are going to really embrace it. It will shock them, but I think they will embrace it.
Django is one I think people should watch out for, but I like how they are keeping everything under wraps as Quentin edits it. It’s the kind of thing that when you finally drop it on people who have only witnessed the trailer with the James Brown music, it’s going to floor them. The trailer doesn’t even scratch the surface of where this film goes.
QT is overdue and I long thought a QT vs PTA narrative was building at the start of the year.
The Master (which I loved) isn’t winning Best Picture and I’m sure Harvey knows this. Maybe Django Unchained becomes more Kill Bill in the editing suite than Inglourious Basterds but if anyone can spin straw into gold it’s Harvey. Step One: push the slavery storyline and significance of having a nearly all black cast.
One thing is for sure, between it’s Christmas release and urban crossover, Django Unchained will lead the Best Picture field in terms of box office and that’s always a good thing.
I’d say it’ll be more Basterds than Kill Bill in terms of awards prospects, but I think it will be very different overall. I think it’s his most focused and character driven film in a long time. It’s not broken up into chapters and the one part in the script where it diverts from the main storyline, I heard was cut from the script right before shooting. If it’s as good as the script, I think it will be a contender. I also don’t think the controversy will be much for it to overcome. Any issues they have will be pretty easy to work around.
Sounds great. I’ve had a copy of the screenplay forever but couldn’t bring myself to read it. I want to go in completely fresh.
Yeah, don’t read it. I wish I hadn’t, but it was too tempting. You’re close enough now that it should be easy to hold off.
I read a part of the script, had to hold myself back so there was plenty left to still surprise me. And I agree Brock about Schultz being the more audience pleasing character. And I think audiences will like that Waltz is using his charm and charisma for a more noble character as opposed to Hans Landa. Reading the script I just felt like Schultz was the character with the most breakout potential, one of the best Tarantino has ever written.
I can’t imagine the directors not nominating PTA. That atleast has to be a given?
PTA, Hooper, and Affleck seem like a safe 3. I guess Spielberg and Russell are good possibilities.
I’d watch out for PJ, never underestimate the kiwi.
Who is PJ?
It’s going to be a packed field. I honestly don’t think anyone is locked at this point. Affleck is probably the closest, but we’ll have to see how Argo holds up. I also don’t think Haneke has a hope in hell of making it in, not when you have:
Ben Affleck, Paul Thomas Anderson, Ang Lee, Tom Hooper, Steven Spielberg, David O. Russell, Gus Van Sant, Quentin Tarantino, Kathryn Bigelow,Peter Jackson, and Robert Zemeckis
all being players. I think the appreciation for Amour is more of a critic thing. I saw it in Toronto, and while I had heard some at Cannes say it was Haneke’s warmest film, I would kind of beg to differ. That thing is motherfucking bleak. I think it could struggle to win Best Foreign Film, honestly.
Amour is also probably his weakest directorial effort. It’s one of his best films because of the script and the performances, but I had some issues with the direction and the cinematography. Even Haneke admitted that the camera he used was a piece of shit.
That’s a shame, as I always expect an almost clinical level of precision from Haneke (even when I don’t like the film), and I expect nothing short of greatness from Darius Khondji lensing.
It’s precise, but I guess I’m more so responding to the aesthetic of the film, which was ultimately in Haneke’s hands. It was shot on digital, which I don’t have a problem with at all, but it looks like it was shot by someone who has no experience with digital. When digital is used well, it can be a thing of absolute beauty, but it takes some skill to make something really look great.
PJ = 9 time nominee, twice for Best Director, winner of three Oscars, Sir Peter Jackson.
If Jackson somehow sticks the landing for The Lord of the Rings: Episode I – An Unexpected Journey, watch out. As someone who has seen the stage musical in London, sat through all three LOTR films in a row during Trilogy Tuesday, watched Howard Shore conduct the score live in concert in Chicago, AND flew to New Zealand to see the landscapes in person, I have my doubts.
Not saying that Darius Khondji doesn’t have the skill, he just seems inexperienced with digital (has he used it before)?
Oh, I wasn’t saying Khonji did anything wrong, it’s just a shame that the work is of a lesser quality (apparently).
Thanks for the shout out guys, I hope you don’t forget to answer my question next week!
Life of Pi’s beginnings sound so similar to Hugo, it’s eery, actually.
Both got their starts at the NYFF.
Both have received some raves out of the gate.
Both seem to have clunky beginnings, but evens themselves out by the end.
Both have strong emotional impacts.
Both appear to employ 3D to great effect.
Both are technical juggernauts.
Well, I’m spooked.
Can’t tell if that’s sarcasm or not, haha. Either way, very funny, Guy. :)
I lost it when Kris said “You just described Along Came Polly”. I love SLP, but I get that reference.
Au contraire, Anne: The Paperboy is the best film of Lee Daniels’ career.
If The Paperboy is Lee Daniels’ best, I shutter to think what is his worst. I admit I did like parts of The Paperboy.
Should say “shudder” — sorry.
Clearly, you haven’t seen Shadowboxer.
No I haven’t seen Shadowboxer and now I may have to avoid it. I’m not quite sure in The Paperboy what is intentionally trashy and what is just plan trash.
I’ll be curious to hear what you think of Grace, Kris. (So please share!) I thought it was ridiculous, but I did enjoy Michael Shannon and imagine you might too.
Really enjoyed this podcast. I am fully on Anne’s side in her evaluation of Life of Pi, which I think will become a film favorite in years to come.
About Cloud Atlas. Despite its length I was never bored and I was very entertained. I don’t think it’s that highbrow and it will definitely have a following.
But Kris, you don’t have to like the stories as written in the screenplay but do not evaluate the quality of the novel by this film adaptation.
The novel is a wonderful literary achievement and David Mitchell who wrote the book is one of the most respected living fiction writers out there right now.
That’s fine but I only eventually said “novel” because Anne was being so thick with the “six stories” thing. The overall story, the thematic texture tying it all together, that’s what I just didn’t dig.
Really enjoyed the discussion on the podcast, especially the different takes on Silver Linings Playbook. It’s actually refreshing to hear Kris not fall in line. Also really intrigued with Life of Pi after hearing Anne swoon.
I tend to think The Master’s chances at nominations in the top categories depends how other movies are received in the coming months. I’d give it about a 60/40 chance right now, favoring major nominations. The film certainly has the critics on its side, for the most part. But this early wide release thing they did was a misstep, if you ask me, if they truly want to make a run for those nominations.
The movie started off with terrific, must see buzz. You have to see this movie! It’s a stunning work of art with brilliant performances! But the wide relase injected quite a bit of grumbling from additional viewers who weren’t in love with it. I’m not saying I agree with the grumblers. I’m only being critical of the strategy. The perception of the film has certainly changed, and I’m not sure they wanted that to happen so early. But maybe it couldn’t be helped. The film is what it is.
You guys need to improve your sound engineering or sound mixing or something. While listening to this, everytime there was a bit of noise in my room I could barely hear a word Kristopher Tapley said.