Oscar Talk: Ep. 91 — ‘Not Fade Away’ drops on NYFF and surveying Best Supporting Actor

Welcome to Oscar Talk.
In case you’re new to the site and/or the podcast, Oscar Talk is a weekly kudocast, your one-stop awards chat shop between yours truly and Anne Thompson of Thompson on Hollywood. The podcast is weekly, every Friday throughout the season, charting the ups and downs of contenders along the way. Plenty of things change en route to Oscar’s stage and we’re here to address it all as it unfolds.
Leading things off this week is discussion of the New York Film Festival’s Centerpiece selection, “Not Fade Away,” from “Sopranos” creator David Chase.
Next up is a look at some of the smaller films, from “Arbitrage” to “Smashed” that are looking to get a foothold on the race this year amid the usual big marquee titles.
Continuing our survey of various categories this week we move on to Best Supporting Actor and try to widen the net of hopefuls while also handicapping the category’s likely standing at the end of the year.
And finally, reader questions. Well, one anyway, regarding biopics. IF YOU HAVE A QUESTION FOR US, please write in to OscarTalk@HitFix.com.
Have a listen to the new podcast below. If the file cuts off for you at any time, try the back-up download link at the bottom of this post. You to subscribe to Oscar Talk via iTunes here. And as always, if you have a question you’d like us to address on a future podcast, send it to OscarTalk@HitFix.com.
“Here I Come” courtesy of Stuart Park.
You know, Anne, you don’t like Russell Crowe, we get it already. A lot of people do, however, a lot of people whose opinions mean more than yours. And Kris, get over the phone thing from 7 years ago already, Jesus!
Hey it’s funny.
Crowe can’t be shut out forever. He’s too talented, and hasn’t had since Cinderella Man a role nearly as Oscar-friendly. Weinstein is on the record (on Opie and Anthony) as saying he and Tarantino were “blown away” by DiCaprio in Django, and in Tarantino’s interview with Premiere Magazine he described Leo’s performance as “incredibly fierce”. Seymour Hoffman won’t even be top 3 in votes, if Tommy Lee Jones is as good as everyone’s saying (and he probably is).
I’d be somewhat surprised if Weinstein and Tarantino said DiCaprio is merely okay in Django.
I agree that for sure they’re not going to badmouth him, but I think it’s telling that they’re volunteering information in a way I haven’t seen them do so before. Waltz in IB, Forster in JB, the two leads in PF never received these random, months-in-advance-before-any-screening accolades.
I can see Leo finally winning an Oscar for playing an over the top villian in a hit Tarantino film, the award season narrative writes itself.
That Oscar pundits havent actually seen Django Unchained is more a formality than anything else. If Harvey manages to land Oscars for QT, Lawrence, Phoenix, and DiCaprio, I’d call that one of the most impressive Oscar feats ever.
I don’t know how you came to the conclusion that Tarantino winning an Oscar for Django Unchained was likely enough to even merit making such a statement, but it will almost certainly not happen. I would say whether or not the movie is going to be easy for most audiences, let alone the rather picky Academy, to swallow is a gigantic question mark. It’s violent, genre, and none-to-sensitive about its handling of a hugely sensitive topic. It’s been my #1 most anticipated since the beginning of the year, but I’d be shocked if the movie got anything more than a couple techs and maybe screenplay/supp actor nods.
Also Leo playing an over the top villain for Tarantino isn’t a narrative at all, let alone one that writes itself.
Take this with a grain of salt, but I know someone working on Django who says he would be surprised if DiCaprio doesn’t win.
That´s really nice to hear, Brock. But people working on J. Edgar said the exact same thing last year: “DiCaprio will be very hard to beat”. And they were right, sort of: it was an incredible performance. But not even a nomination.
There are a few differences between those situations. Firstly, J. Edgar wasn’t a very good movie (I’ve heard Django is the opposite), which prevented DiCaprio from getting nominated. Secondly, they are two very different performances. One is based on an iconic figure (which is tough to win for unless the movie is good and the performance is spot on) and one is a supporting villain performance that the Academy goes for time and time again.
Again though, grain of salt.
Playing an icon in a bad movie worked pretty well for Meryl Streep, though:-) But of course, you are absolutely right, there are some important differences.
DiCaprio clearly needs to make a string of comedies with Ben Stiller, or a bunch of rom-coms with Kate Hudson. Then, after ten, fifteen years: a comeback with a crying scene and some George Clooney level acting, and the Oscar should be his. Piece of cake, really.
too funny
This is somewhat off-topic, but …
speaking of smaller films, I saw ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’ last week and I fell on love with it. I’ve been singing praises to anyone who’ll listen.
And I hope that Anne (I think she sometimes reads these) gets a chance to see it and not dismiss it.
You guys should have Tom O’Neil on your show next week to talk about Lincoln since he know has complete confidence in Daniel Day-Lewis.
Funniest show in a while. The Alan Arkin bit is hilarious.
It’s pleasure to know that both Kris and Anne like ‘Birth’. A movie which has been criticized undeservedly just because it’s last 10 minutes or so was a letdown. Otherwise a brilliant movie with great performances and even greater cinematography & background score.
That’s not at all why people criticized it.
In any case, it’s a good movie, but now its supporters have gone in the opposite extreme direction of the detractors and make it out to be some kind of masterpiece or something.
Recently watched it because Guy named Kidman’s perf in it her best. Little would I know the film is just as stunning as she is. And the lensing is remarkable.
Yes, truly a gem and @JLPATT this has nothing to do with proving detractors anything. I am not dependent on others to dictate me how much should I like the movie.
Re: the Supporting Actor discussion. Most of the buzz on Lincoln thus far has been focused on Tommy Lee Jones. But I’m curious for those who’ve seen it (and a potential topic for Kris & Anne next week): How is David Strathairn?
It’s almost impossible to read Team of Rivals and not be nearly as fascinated with William Seward as with Lincoln; he’s easily the 2nd lead in Doris Kearns Goodwin’s narrative. I’m an enormous fan of Good Night & Good Luck and was stokes about Strathairn’s casting, but now I wonder if his role will be too small/subtle standing next to Tommy Lee’s wig. Thoughts?
Should have been *stoked*
I’ve also been asking questions about this and hope this one gets acknowledged.
Not to open an old wound *cough* but I don’t agree with Anne’s assessment of “in the Oscar club” working for just anyone, especially MC. As much as I would love to see her nominated, if that logic were to apply for *any* past winner who tackles challenging material, Charlize would have been nominated last year. That’s all.
I kind of sort of agree to an extent.
I mean, I think Marion Cotillard has given one nom-worthy performance after another since ’07/’08 (Public Enemies, Nine, Inception, Midnight in Paris), and she hasn’t even come remotely close to a nom.
Granted, I realize that campaigns have so much to do with that, and many of those stellar performances lacked a focused campaign for her (like we see now – 2012 – with all these tributes).
So I also don’t think that being in the “Oscar Club” works most, or even half of the time.
And good call on Charlize. GREAT performance, the movie made some money, she got the reviews, she got mentions in many small critics awards, she got a GG nom, a BFCA nom, did the Hollywood round table, seems relatively popular in Hollywood, she campaigned EVERYwhere … and it led to no nomination. She may not have even been 6th or 7th in the ranking.
Maybe it’s because they’re women and still in their 30s? Maybe the “Oscar Club” works mainly for male actors & older Directors, Cinematographers, and such?
I don’t think Marion’s part of the Oscar Club yet after just one win, as the term itself implies that afterwards she wouldn’t have to do a whole lot to get nominated. Streep, Spielberg, Winslet, Scorsese and Pixar are all full members of it for sure (I’m not dirting on their work, but you know, if they release something, it’ll get Oscar buzz no matter what), but what about Peter O’Toole, Cuba Gooding Jr., Mo’Nique, Anna Paquin or Mel Gibson? To be part of the Oscar Club I think that not only you’ve got to earn your cred with the Academy, but you’ve also got to keep your PR status in check.
Listen, I’m a fan too, but Cotillard’s work in Public Enemies, Nine, Inception and Midnight in Paris was not on the level of the performance that won her an Oscar. Her work in Rust & Bone is. That’s the difference, and that’s why the buzz is there now.
And Laura, Theron may not have been nominated, but she got a lot closer than a less established actress giving an equally good performance in the same role would have.
Both of the Truman Capote movies also benefited from eschewing the greatest hits approach to the biopic. In those cases, the screenwriters chose the Faustian episode in Capote’s life when he went for immediate fame and acclaim at the cost of his soul. Both films, that is, were structured in the most logical way for a movie. That should be one’s concern, I would think: what elements from this person’s life can make for a classic tragedy, if you are aiming for tragedy.
Ezra Miller deserves a nomination sooo bad.
In regards to the reader question. I think the structural choices of biopics is more complicated then “a key event approach works better than the greatest hits approach” or vice-versa, and it really all depends on the central figure and what kind of arc you can create with them. In “Milk”, which takes the greatest hits approach, you get the fully realized dimensions of Harvey Milk evolving from a man entering middle age with a life lived without accomplishment to a man who dies the martyr and icon of a serious political and social cause. That’s an example where that approach works. With “Capote”, we get an intensely focused character study on the selfishness of an author who becomes overly attached to his subject. That approach works well for that film.
“Milk” had its strengths, but it was basically hagiography, which makes for an odd and dishonest film, especially when his boyfriend hangs himself and the storyline just keeps moving forward towards Harvey Milk’s martyrdom. The point, I guess, is to select a biopic’s material honestly and wisely.
That Arkin impression is NOT BAD. Also, what about Walken in Seven Psychopaths? Even though he’s won this category before, his CMIYC loss lends him a sense of due-ness–however deserved Chris Cooper’s win was.
Glad you had a great time in WV. Elkins is beautiful this time of year and if you ever get a chance you should play around in Tucker County up at Canaan Valley which are about 40 minutes from Elkins.