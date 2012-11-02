Oscar Talk: Ep. 94 — Disney buys Lucasfilm as ‘Hitchcock’ opens AFI Fest

Welcome to Oscar Talk.

In case you’re new to the site and/or the podcast, Oscar Talk is a weekly kudocast, your one-stop awards chat shop between yours truly and Anne Thompson of Thompson on Hollywood. The podcast is weekly, every Friday throughout the season, charting the ups and downs of contenders along the way. Plenty of things change en route to Oscar’s stage and we’re here to address it all as it unfolds.

Disney’s big pockets purchase of Lucasfilm leads the discussion this week as it’s a move that will have plenty of impact on the film industry.

The 2012 AFI Fest kicked off last night in Los Angeles with the world premiere of Sacha Gervasi’s “Hitchcock.” We discuss the film and its potential this season.

Opening next week is Sam Mendes’ “Skyfall,” the latest in the James Bond franchise and certainly a favorite of the two of us. We discuss.

And finally, reader questions. We address queries regarding the box office success of “Argo” and how 2012 is shaping up as a year in cinema.

“Here I Come” courtesy of Stuart Park.