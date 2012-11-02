Oscar Talk: Ep. 94 — Disney buys Lucasfilm as ‘Hitchcock’ opens AFI Fest

Welcome to Oscar Talk.
In case you’re new to the site and/or the podcast, Oscar Talk is a weekly kudocast, your one-stop awards chat shop between yours truly and Anne Thompson of Thompson on Hollywood. The podcast is weekly, every Friday throughout the season, charting the ups and downs of contenders along the way. Plenty of things change en route to Oscar’s stage and we’re here to address it all as it unfolds.
Disney’s big pockets purchase of Lucasfilm leads the discussion this week as it’s a move that will have plenty of impact on the film industry.
The 2012 AFI Fest kicked off last night in Los Angeles with the world premiere of Sacha Gervasi’s “Hitchcock.” We discuss the film and its potential this season.
Opening next week is Sam Mendes’ “Skyfall,” the latest in the James Bond franchise and certainly a favorite of the two of us. We discuss.
And finally, reader questions. We address queries regarding the box office success of “Argo” and how 2012 is shaping up as a year in cinema.
You two praised Looper yet are meh on The Master. Only one of these movies will age well and it ain’t the one with the creepy-annoying little boy and bad makeup job on its lead.
So, what? Sue us?
As someone who likes both “Looper” and “The Master”. I can say with objectivity that /3RT comment is fucking dumb and has absolutely nothing to do with anything.
I second Dylans comment. Huh?
3rd
Nice to know. I think international figures kind of speak for the films potential success. I would love to see the film sneak it’s way into the 5-10. I think Casino Royale would’ve made it in an expanded year.
“War Witch” is good but it covers pretty familiar terrain and at times feels kind of superficial. Beautifully shot, though, and Rachel Mwanza is great.
Totally agree, superficial is a good word to describe “War Witch” though Rachel Mwanza is really exceptional. I don’t think the movie is a threat in the foreign language category.
It’s Mwanza I’m mostly interested in.
Do you guys think that some of the weightier or more serious moments Skyfall could alienate some of the fan-base and maybe even hinder box-office a little bit?
No way. Nothing’s completely out of character, I don’t think.
Wasn’t Casino Royale quite the same in that regard? I remember critics and audiences alike loving it.
Finally someone else doesn’t care for Empire (or most of SW for that matter.. It’s not good, and not even better than the first one.
first of all, I have to say that regarding your bet, I’m with Ann. I honestly don’t think that any of the “Hitchcock” crew will get a nomination. It didn’t look right to me from the start. Ever since Fox Searchlight bumped up “Hitchcock” I figured that they were just throwing it out there. Everyone, especially the smaller ones, has a limited amount of money, so they need to choose which horse to bet on. I figured that Fox Searchlight would want to bet on “Beasts of the Southern Wild” (for acting and possibly directing. I still have the girl high on my list for winning an Oscar) and also “The Sessions” and “Marigold Hotel”. I guess they knew what they had with “Hitchcock”, and just threw it out there. I suspect they are not going to campaign for it.
And I would also like to throw a general comment out there: I feel that this is the most exciting Oscar season in years. We’re already in November, and there’s not a leading candidate in sight. In recent years we had “The King’s Speach” and “The Social Network” who ran head to head since Toronto; the year before that we had Bigelow Vs. Cameron in a long battle. And last year there was only one true candidate, who ran a marathon since the spring (Cannes), and still made it to the finishing line as a winner (“The Artist”. Kudos for the Weinteins for the extremely long run). This year there are about 6 or 7 strong candidates, none of them are in the lead. We pretty much know the names of those in the nomination list, but this is an extremely tied race. And we still have to see about Tarantino and Bigelow. A fascinating Oscar year.
“I suspect they are not going to campaign for it.”
Boy do you not know what you’re talking about in that regard. Fair if you doubt its chances but don’t speak for a studio that is clearly going to campaign a film for Oscar.
By the way — have you even seen “Hitchcock?”
Right now I feel like Best Actor noms, in order of possibility, look like this:
DDL
Hawkes
Phoenix
Denzel
Jackman – a huge potential that no one’s seen.
—————-
Hopkins – the film isn’t a home run and we don’t know the strength of the campaign.
Cooper – it’s quiet now, but I wonder if the buzz for the film will transfer to him.
Trintignant (sp?) – ditto ^ for Amour.
Best Actress is a crapshoot. Mirren could be in, but she’s got 8 others who could be in with as much or nearly as much of a chance.
JJ, i think you’re right on with the best actor race. I’d also suggest that once Django rolls around, we will see Christoph Waltz (correctly) pushed as a lead as to avoid in category competition with DiCaprio (who could very likely win) and because Waltz is going to have a better chance than Jamie Foxx anyway.
Any idea why Waltz has a better shot than Foxx? Just curious if you have inside info :)
I read a good deal of the script and it’s a much flashier part (very similar to Hans Landa, and we saw how that turned out) than Foxx’s Django. But this is just a hunch, I’m not a Weinstein Co. insider or anything ;). And I could be wrong about Waltz’ being a genuine contender, as this is the stronger category, but I’d be willing to bet money he’s pushed as a lead purely to mess with DiCaprio’s campaign, given that he’s on much of an equal footing with Foxx.
sorry, that should be purely NOT to mess
I have regained a lot of renewed respect for your podcast. Tonights discussion was spot on and the sparing between you both was refreshing (ie., Kris telling Anne not to be thick left the roomful of film-loving people whom I was listening to the conversation with, all in stiches). Clearly, it was in jest, yet, very funny. One can tell you both really like each other. I am making a concious effort to type this praise not only because you both deserve it, but also because I, and friends, just listened to the podcast by Tom O’Neal and Thelma (whoever) on GoldDerby. This was my/our third attempt to listen to O’Neals’ podcast. I understand that the vast majority of people in your line of work are pretty protective of each other, avoiding fueds, criticism, and other discomforting situations, so I do not expect a response (especially one that could be construed as encouraging) from neither one of you. But I did want to share with you the comments left to Tom & Thelma that described the feelings my friends and I had following their vaccous ramblings:
Anyway, that was the combined response left on GoldDerby by myself and friends. I expect that you both may be offended by the harshness of the comments and, thus, will defend your colleagues. But I still hoped to encourage you and Anne for elevating these Oscar talks towards relevance and cogency. Oh, and Guy Lodge is an absolute joy. My friends and I wish that he, too, would join your discussions on a weekly basis (but, perhaps, the time zone differences may be an obstacle). At any rate, amongst our group, Guy occupies a rarefied pedestal. Anyway, keep up the good talk.
I regretfully forgot the great podcasts at The Film Experience, which are smart and very, very funny. Props to them, too.
Thanks very much for the encouragement, Levi.
When Anne finally exploded with “It is crude!”, I agreed with her. It really is kinda crude and redundant to trace an artist’s work back to his impulses, its a mocking of the intellectual process. To think that all invention (by which I mean imagination) arises from personal trivia is indeed offensive and reductive.
How is it a mocking? And did you see the film? Those were fleeting moments. The stuff I liked was when it reached beyond that into the things I was referring to. And that stuff is fair.
The problem here is Hitchcock is a hero to so many they won’t allow for any kind of exploratory analysis and that’s unfortunate.
I was not referring to Hitchcock. I was talking more generally. So was Anne. It seems fruitless to me to speculate what amounts to the origin of certain ideas basically. It is reductive. These are not ‘eureka’ moments that can be captured on film. Again I am not talking about the film at all, just generally.
Maybe. That seems to be the central argument detractors have against the film. I don’t really think it’s such a tragedy, though.
On SKYFALL winning cinematography, I’d say LIFE OF PI has that award sewn up. It seems to fit totally with the recent winners of the category and is incredibly showy. Only if the voters feel they need to finally award Deakins… but they didn’t with TRUE GRIT, so why now?
I’m predicting Life of Pi, for sure. But if Deakins won for this, it would be deserved.
I’m not one to berate reviewers and yell spoiler! for no reason, but I did think, having seen Skyfall that the reveal about one of the female characters was a nice little moment [yes, it had been rumoured, but still] which Anne just sort of casually revealed during the discussion. Just an observation.
I love the podcast, but your constant political comments (much like the one featured at the beginning of the show) is getting tiresome. I listen to Oscar Talk for just that, not for your endorsements of your political party.
Um, what? “Constant?”
First and foremost, if I did have something to say about politics, I’ll say it all I damn well please and I guess if you don’t like it you can listen elsewhere. Sorry to be so strong there but a statement like, “I listen to Oscar Talk for just that, not for your endorsements of your political party,” can kiss my ass.
That little note out of the way, I don’t think we ever bog down in politics. At all. I made a single comment at the start and if something else trickled out in this episode (not sure if it did, but I really don’t think so) then it’s understandable. An election is around the corner, after all. But “constant” seems dimwitted. We never go there.
Kris, I know this isn’t on topic, but I saw The Perks of Being a Wallflower tonight. Really enjoyed it. Structurally a little messy, but I very much enjoyed the performances, especially Miller and Lermen. They both strike me as young performers with very bright futures. I was quite touched by the film.
Yay!
Yeah, Perks is my 3rd fave of the year; really loved it. I also saw ‘Flight’ last night which really impressed me, as well (it’s my 5th or 6th of the year). Denzel was … well, I thought he was superb.
Looking forward to seeing Flight, JJ1. Delighted to read the praise for Denzel.
I also watched Moonrise Kingdom this weekend for the first time. Very much enjoyed it. Could say more, but I’m sure the movie has been discussed plenty here. I’m a little late to the game on that one.
I quite enjoyed Moonrise Kingdom, Houston. I’m not your typical Wes Anderson fan. And it took me a while to warm to the kids. But overall, I enjoyed myself quite, a bit. The story was lovingly quirky, the cast was fun, and the prod. design was awesome to look at. :)
What makes Anne think that Jaws doesn’t have the kind of praise Psycho received?