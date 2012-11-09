Oscar Talk: Ep. 95 — Everyone’s predicting, ‘Lincoln’ and ‘Skyfall’ land

Welcome to Oscar Talk.
In case you’re new to the site and/or the podcast, Oscar Talk is a weekly kudocast, your one-stop awards chat shop between yours truly and Anne Thompson of Thompson on Hollywood. The podcast is weekly, every Friday throughout the season, charting the ups and downs of contenders along the way. Plenty of things change en route to Oscar’s stage and we’re here to address it all as it unfolds.
Oscar predictions are running rampant now with the Gurus o’ Gold at Movie City News publishing again finally and Entertainment Weekly putting out its annual look with a new prognosticator. We look at where things seem to stand among the consensus.
“Lincoln” landed at AFI Fest last night as the closing night presentation and makes its way to theaters today. We revisit the film, somewhat, and Anne reports from last night’s event.
We take a gander at the field of cinematography contenders, dipping our toes into the below-the-line water.
And finally, reader questions. We address queries concerning the potential for more live sung-through musicals and the voting practices of the crafts branches.
My favorite cinematography so far this year is “The Master,” with runners-up to “Cloud Atlas” and “Sister.” If you haven’t seen the latter film yet the DP is Agnès Godard and she takes stunning advantage of the wide, cavernous spaces of the Swiss Alps, while also paying lovely attention to the more intimate interiors of the main characters’ living.
And I know I keep mentioning it, but “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” is worth mentioning also. The tunnel scene(s) took my breath away.
I don’t quite understand Anne saying things like Bradley cooper is so in or a sure thing etc when you have ddl, hawkes, Denzel, Phoenix, jackman, trinitignant, Hopkins, and now waltz at play.
Can cooper make it in? Sure he can. But it doesn’t seem like a sure fire thing at all to me. I can see globes and maybe sag.
That’s just my opinion and she has more insight and intuition than I, certainly. But she speaks in such definitive terms so often, no?
Having said that, I do love these podcasts with the two of you and I enjoyed this one, a lot.
I tend to agree with you JJ1. I think Cooper’s chances are being overstated here. The competition seems too much for me to be so certain about him.
Also – doesn’t “Anna Karenina” open next week?
“Killing Them Softly” is the third Greig Fraser film.
Just watched Your Sister’s Sister, and I think that Emily Blunt and Mark Duplass were absolutely amazing, especially Duplass. The script was very neat, funny, real, touching. All in all, a great movie.
a few comments:
1. To answer your question from last week: No, I haven’t seen Hitchcock yet. I live in Israel, where Hitchcock hasn’t come out yet (In fact, it doesn’t even have a release date here). I just listen to your podcasts and read all kinds of web sites, and then I call it as I see it.
2. Regarding Bradley Cooper: I still haven’t seen the film (“Silver Linings” is scheduled to be released here at the end of November), but as far as I can tell, The American Academy has a long history of snubing artists who they feel are not dealing with serious films. We can go way back to the 80’s, when spielberg’s Color Purple was nominated for 11 Oscars, not winning a single one; Or we could also talk about Jim Carrey, who gave the performance of a lifetime as Andy Kaufman in Man on the Moon, and wasn’t even nominated. Having been in huge comedy blockbuster Hangover (1 & 2), I feel that Mr. Cooper isn’t considered a serious actor yet, and however great his performance may be in David O. Russel’s film, his image may hurt his odds in the play.
3. a comment to what maybolicious said: Your Sister’s Siter has just opened here. I saw it the day before yesterday, and I melted completely. Emily blunt gives her best work in years (and she wasn’t half bad in Looper either), and Rosemary De-Witt and Mark Duplass aren’t far behind. I totaly agree: It is a beautiful movie.However, this film is much too small for awards consideration (However, it may turn up at the Independent Spirit Awards)
I agree with point 2 regarding Cooper. I think he’s the kind of actor who they’re going to make prove his more dramatic chops over time.
Speaking of Shot of the Year… some of the memorable ones that I have seen are.
The concert scene shot and the last shot with Huppert sitting in the chair and reflecting from Amour shot by DOP Darius Khondji.
The whale shot from Rust and Bone. It was not CGI!
The NSFW shot from Holy Motors with Kylie and Denis Lavant with an erection sitting in a cave.
I think Argo is very ordinary. I wish it were not the front-runner.
Glad to see I’m not the only one who thinks Matthias Schoenaerts kills it in Rust and Bone, Kris.
Thank you for mentioning the stunning cinematography on Wuthering Heights; I’d also like to throw The Deep Blue Sea, Farewell My Queen and Tabu into the ring.
I really hope Deakins wins for Skyfall. It’s just dazzling stuff, definitely worthy of standing alongside his past work. Also, I’m thinking a top ten 10 list devoted to either Deakins or cinematography overall is in order. For a side that so ardently reveres cinematography, it’s shocking that a list hasn’t been devoted to it yet
And I’m wondering, Kris, after your ‘masterpiece’ comment, is ‘Lincoln’ then your pick for best cinematography of the year?
It’s up there, Marc. Way up there.
The rodgers astaire movies were never sung live… work on your cinema history.