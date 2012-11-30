Oscar Talk: Ep. 97 — ‘Les Misérables’ and ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ enter the season

Welcome to Oscar Talk.
In case you’re new to the site and/or the podcast, Oscar Talk is a weekly kudocast, your one-stop awards chat shop between yours truly and Anne Thompson of Thompson on Hollywood. The podcast is weekly, every Friday throughout the season, charting the ups and downs of contenders along the way. Plenty of things change en route to Oscar’s stage and we’re here to address it all as it unfolds.
Two of the final four hold-outs of the season screened since we last met, “Les Misérables” and “Zero Dark Thirty,” and both were received well. We discuss our thoughts on both and their potential impact on the race.
The Gotham Awards happened earlier in the week and the Independent Spirit Award nominations were announced the very next day. Is the state of indie film really reflected here? We talk about those who were and are in play.
We focus on the Best Documentary Feature category for the first time this year, running through a number of contenders.
And finally, reader questions. We address queries concerning the renaissance of documentary filmmaking and the density of quality films in the Oscar race this year.
“Here I Come” courtesy of Stuart Park.
I agree with Anne when it comes to studios getting more interested in reaching adult audiences, following the unexpected success of The King Speech.
Nevertheless, when it comes to Les Misérables I think this movie will appeal to almost every age. I’ve been searching #lesmiserables repeatedly on twitter over the last few days, and I am amazed by the many youngsters (girls and boys alike) who seem to be genuinely looking forward to seeing Les Miz, either because they have seen the musical, or are reading the book for French or English class, or even the few oddballs who dug the trailers and are now trying to read the massive book (1500 pages/4 volumes) in order to get ready for the movie.
It’s really heartwarming to see teenagers getting excited for a movie that does not involve superheroes or vampires, and that is adapted from a literary masterpiece about European history. Most studios would pass that kind of “high-culture” project, as common sense dictates it might not target lowest common denominator.
Just wait and see Hollywood! Just wait and see…
Him, you thought you were going long, but it was only 39 minutes. You guys used to do a good 45-50 min. on average. I would have loved more intricate discussion of Les Miserables and ZD30. But I’m sure you’ll dig deeper in the next … 2.5 months :)
Otherwise, good podcast! Loved the documentary discussion. Can’t wait to see so many of those.
Love hearing you guys discuss away.
Actually I think our average has always been about 40 minutes. I know when we get closer to 45 or 50 I get a little nervous, anyway. Nevertheless, film editing would have taken a while I think.
So, Anne can pronounce incredibly difficult names regularly but she practically gives up on Emayatazy and Quvenzhane? Seems a little disrespectful to not really try and write them off as “unpronounceable.”
Yea I’m sure she was intently disrespectful. Cut her some slack.
Intent does not change the impact. I am cutting her slack. I’m not insulting her and I’m not saying she had malicious intent but it really isn’t that respectful.
I’m with AL. Anne has had roughly over ten months to learn to correctly pronounce Quvenzhané Wallis’ name. So yes, she is purposely not even trying, which IS disrespectful.
Well, she was having trouble with Dwight Henry’s name, too. Hopefully she’s not that illiterate!
This kind of reminds me of how annoyed I was last year when Anne couldn’t stop giggling every time Nicolas Winding Refn’s name came up.
well at least she’s better than Tom Sherak. Lighten up.
Great insight on the studios pushing for movies for adults because they’re realizing that there is an audience that craves for them. It is no wonder that the studios are back to play in the Oscar race.
Because there are so many Documentaries, it seems like they are competing for showing times at the local indie movie theaters along side indie and foreign movies. What that means is that the turn over rate is much, much faster. I have to be more judicious which one to see this wknd and guess which movie to wait for next wknd. Sometimes it’s gone by then.
Great podcast– I missed you guys last week!– and thanks for answering my question.
About Beasts- while I want to think it will get nominated, I’m beginning to worry. As you say, it needs critical support/awards and with several films falling into that boat this year (Beasts, The Master, Amour) and a number of well-reviewed frontrunners, I just don’t see consensus happening as it has in other years for films like The Tree of Life.
The make-up of the Academy is important. A lot of low budget indie folks also on there. 250 out of 6000 of them might vote for Beasts. So its possible.
Several Hollywood peeps mention Beasts as one of their fave movies of the year in entertainment weekly this week.
Life of Pi is mediocre and is not doing as well as people are being made to think. Stop worrying if it’s not getting enough attention — it doesn’t deserve it.
It can get nominated in a field of 7+ films, but its chances are far below Les Mis, Argo, Lincoln, Zero Dark Thirty, and Silver Linings (Django’s unseen at this point).
Mmm, I saw Life of Pi last night and expected to be quite emotional as well as being blown away, visually. Well, I was def. blown away visually, but I did not get the emotion. I even found Lincoln more emotional. I’d give Life of Pi a B. and I don’t think it’s in that top tier of best pic noms.
I totally agree with this. There is no denying the craft in Life of Pi, particularly in that middle section of the film. But I found myself at an emotional distance from the film. I’m still considering why. Part of that is the structure of the film. And part of it s that ultimately the film (and I assume book) boils down to a kind of trick. It either works for you or it doesn’t. There was much about the film I admired. And I adore Ang Lee, so it pains me to criticize the film at all. But I would not be devastated to see Life of Pi miss out on a Best Pic nomination.
What Houston said
Regarding the Docs:
I’ll admit that I’ve really fallen behind on docs this year. After all, few if any have played wide. I intend to begin catching Marley and others via Netflix, Amazon, etc. And I would be willing to travel into Dallas (30-40 min away) to see West of Memphis if/when it plays.
Anyway, here’s my question:
Why no mention of The Act of Killing? It’s one of the few docs I’ve read about this year that I was instantly dying to see. Is it not eligible? Is it not good enough? Is it too bizarre or controversial, perhaps? Or was it a mere oversight?
There are a number we didn’t mention. No reason. Time.
This might be a super long shot, but I hope Comic-Con Episode IV: A Fan’s Hope gets some traction. I dig Morgan Spurlock’s brand of documentary filmmaking, it’s very much like a lighthearted Michael Moore, and I felt he was the right man to capture the crazyness and expectations of con-goers, all with insightful and cool cameos and story arcs. It might be pandering to my nerd tastes, but this doc was one of the most geniunely fun movies I’ve seen this year.
Great to have you guys back. Missed the podcast last week.
Very cool that you liked Les Mis as much as you did, Kris, especially without seeing the play or reading the novel and considering the criticism I’ve been reading from some who think only the initiated will like the movie.
I have to say listening to you both run down the strong docs I was jealous. So cool that you guys get to see so many films. You must love your jobs.
What about Samantha Barks? Does she nail it? Will she be nominated? And Russell Crowe? Does he have a chance? Is Hugh Jackman a big threat? Would have liked to hear about that.
Jackman was discussed.
Although it will be impossible for me to see all the short-listed docs, I did see “The Invisible War” and wow… just wow… That film needs a hell of a lot more mainstream attention.
I just find it sad that “Obama’s America” is the year’s highest grossing doc and few people have ever even heard of Invisible War, Chasing Ice or Queen of Versailles.
Re: Anne about Jessica Chastain’s character unapologetically crass + going up against authority – “do people like that from a woman?”
Julia Roberts as “Erin Brockovich”, any one? That was ten years ago and made almost 260 million worldwide. I don’t think it’s that much of a problem any more, seriously.
Anyway, great podcast once again (though I would have loved to have heard even more about ZDT and Les Mis).
Soooooo, Kris, how was The Hobbit? Or are you embargoed?
Embargoed.