Oscar Talk: ‘Hustle,’ ‘Wall Street,’ precursors and the 10 best films of 2013

In case you’re new to the site and/or the podcast, Oscar Talk is your one-stop awards chat shop between yours truly and Anne Thompson of Thompson on Hollywood. The podcast is broadcast in special installments throughout the season, charting the ups and downs of contenders along the way. Plenty of things change en route to Oscar’s stage and we’re here to address it all as it unfolds.
On the docket today…
– FINAL SHOES DROP: Since we last spoke, “American Hustle” and “The Wolf of Wall Street” have finally screened. So it’s time to discuss them and their place in the season.
– THE PRECURSORS HAVE BEGUN: Film critics from New York to Los Angeles have begun dishing out end-of-year kudos, while the Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globe nominations have shed a little more light on the season.
– BEST OF THE YEAR: It’s the final podcast of 2013, and you know what that means: Top 10 lists!
(P.S.: This is a LOOOOOONNNGGGG podcast. So get comfortable.)
Have a listen to the new podcast below. If the file cuts off for you at any time, try the back-up download link at the bottom of this post. You to subscribe to Oscar Talk via iTunes here.
UPDATE (12/31/13): As a certain film on this list (#3 in the recording) continues to linger for me and open up new, fascinating avenues, it has, in the last two weeks, crept up a spot. So consider the #3 film from me on this podcast to be #2 now, and vice versa. Great, great year.
“Here I Come” courtesy of Stuart Park.
So can we disregard any further “I really think Gravity is going to win everything!” predictions from Tapley since that’s also his favorite movie of the year?
It’d be like him predicting RG3 was going to win the MVP last season when RG3 was still a starter.
If it makes you feel better sure.
Tonight is my night for “spoilers, dipshit!” comments, but spoilers, dipshit!
Though apparently Kris and me are two for two on Gravity/The Grey, so that’s cool.
You say long podcast like we mind.
Seriously. I thought they had stopped doing podcasts.
Kris Tapley, much like Frank Grillo and Ken Takakura, is a GOD.
You agree with Anne. Anne agrees with you. I agree with both of you.
The best film of 2013…Gravity.
How does Gravity maintain its number one position for you Kris if it loses something significant in its transition to home video? A movie has to operate well under less than ideal circumstance. Especially because most of us will experience a movie at home instead of a theatrical setting.
Gravity wasn’t made to play on a crappy little screener. Your position is bizarre here.
Every movie loses something in the transition to home video. My first copy of Lawrence of Arabia was a crummy pan & scan job with horrible sound. I think it was a later studio cut with a couple of original scenes missing too.
Kind of a bizarre question. A movie has to operate under the circumstances intended by its director. I understand many people, even Academy members, will see Gravity on the small screen–unfortunately, but Gravity is the definition of a movie that should be seen as intended. I suspect most Academy members get that.
Gravity is by far my #1…then again, I haven’t seen many of them (looking forward to national releases this holiday).
But “The Place Beyond the Pines” is definitely my #2. That and “Gravity” are by far the best two films of the year I’ve seen so far.
Oh, and by the way, “12 Years a Slave” is not on my top ten either. I don’t think you can ever say Steve McQueen has a “worst” movie, but I think it’s certainly, for me, his least accomplished film.
I sensed that Gravity will lose a lot of it’s greatness when goes to dvd and Kris just confirmed that, and that’s why I think it won’t age well, because that’s how it will be watched from now on.
I would just like to say that I noticed Kris and Anne talk too much about the structure and performances not enough about the resonance of the story and characters, which I think is much more important.
I don’t believe we said anything about the structure of Gravity and a ton about story resonance and character. Were you listening?
Agreed, Alf. Often times these “Wow!” factor films fade much from memory than the more suble ones. It wasn’t that long ago – heck, it was only FOUR years ago – that folks were going on and on and on about how AVATAR was such a “game changer” and how it was the “future of cinema” etc etc.
Now? Sure, some still revere it, but, is it really remembered as a masterpiece of cinema? Hell, how many folks are really looking forward to the sequels?
Hey Joe, last time you went to the theater, how many movies were in 3D?
Huh? This AVATAR invented and created the market for current 3D is way overblown. Not to mention that hordes of folks are now making the conscious decision to go to the 2D flat version of all but the most important 3D movies. Just this week, I had a choice for FROZEN – and, the 2D screening had twice as many attendees as the 3D version at just about the same time.
More to the point, AVATAR is already shrugged off whenever its mentioned for the most part. I think GRAVITY has more substance, but, 20 years from now memories of it will be closer to AVATAR than something truly groundbreaking such as 2001.
Well, whatever you like. Wondering why Avatar was brought up in the first place.
Glad you know what’ll happen in 20 years. Who’s gonna win the World Series?
Look, I know what Gravity is now. I’m not interested in how haters think it will “age.” It is, as it is, a beautiful, simple, emotional story told with exceptional technological acumen with an incredible central performance and a thematic construct that moved me immensely. I understand if you feel otherwise, though that fact — and any dubious comparisons to other films — couldn’t matter less to me.
All that Alf and I and others are just expressing is the notion that GRAVITY is basically just a good solid effort with extraordinary technical achievements. It really is ALL IS LOST with more tech, but, nobody is talking about ALL as a game-changer. Like AVATAR, TITANIC (sorry James Cameron) and THE MATRIX, GRAVITY will recede as time and technology catch up to it. It doesn’t have a story, plot and thematic richness that will last the test of time.
I am NOT saying it won’t be remembered at all, but, it won’t be the masterwork that some are calling it.
You’re free to it. I’m saying it’s way, way, way more. And I never called it a game changer, by the way. I called it a landmark. Which it is.
I’m not a hater or contrarian and I actually loved Gravity. I will never forget the experience of watching this movie in 3D, but i don’t think that people will have the same feeling in future. watching it on small screen is just not the same. I do think it’s one of the best movies of the year but I think people should wait a few years before calling it a masterpiece. I don’t remember Kris calling it that, but many others did immediately after it’s premiere in Venice. also I don’t think it’s just survival flick – Cuaron is a smart filmmaker, he would not make a shallow movie, but it’s not that deep either. I’m sure it will be remembered and respected as one of the great works of great filmmaker. And wouldn’t mind seeing it win an Oscar.
About that other thing I commented – I’m sorry I wasn’t listening carefully (I was listening and doing other stuff at the same time). yes you didn’t talk that about the structure of Gravity, but you definitely did about movies. but my reaction doesn’t refer to Kris and Anne only. it’s more my reaction to something I noticed when people, including critics, discuss films – too much attention given to the structure and performances, or as I like to say the body and not the soul. few days ago there was a review for Saving Mr. Banks saying it’s worth watching for the performances. well I don’t go to movies to watch performances…
I wasn’t aware that Titanic hadn’t aged well. I think Titanic is still very much revered by audiences, critics, and academics. I wrote a paper that involved researching the history of digital effects and much of what I read pointed to Titanic’s status as one of the last great “Hollywood epics”. And last year’s 3D rerelease is the second highest grossing rerelease ever. You’re best not to generalize and let your personal opinion of a film influence dictate how you think a film is perceived in ‘film history’.
Also, the structure (in screenplay and, specifically, the shape of the film found in the editing process) is one of the most important factors for my being able to connection to a film in an emotional manner. I would argue that structure can be as essential as performances or characters or the score in allowing an audience to identify with what is onscreen and achieving that emotional connection. That is why, like Kris, I didn’t truly connect with 12 Years a Slave. I made the same comment that the film’s editing fails to communicate the length of time that Solomon was held captive. The events of the film play out like they happen over the course of a few months. When he returned home, his reunion with his family should have the weight of those 12 years looming right overhead. But for me, it didn’t quite work.
Yea…”This is the End” never worked for me, at all. I don’t remember laughing once- was almost impossible for me to get through. Funny how two people can agree on their number 1 film (Gravity) and then place another of your top ten on my bottom ten. Oh the subjective nature of film…which is why I love it.
I think this is the first time Ive actually agreed with Anne on most of the topics discussed in the first half of the podcast. Im kinda weirded out by that, haha.
Kris, love ya, but my goodness we disagree on a lot. Not that you care or know me or whatever, but Ive always loved your opinions and we typically share a likeness in films, subjectiviely. But boy not this year, and yet I agree that its been a stunning year.
Loved Frozen
Loved The Croods
Loved American Hustle
Really enjoyed Enough Said
Really got a lot out of Blue is the Warmest Color
Loathed Spring Breakers
But we do agree on Mud and Place Beyond the Pines. Both so amazing.
Posting as I listen. First thing that must be said?
World War Z is sooo NOT a good movie. And I’m not averse to over-the-top blockbusters or monster movies.
Agreed. Did not like it at all. I don’t hold zombie movies to a high standard regarding realism, but the movie is preposterous.
One more thing:
The idiocy of Before Midnight being in the Best Comedy category for the Globes was not mentioned. Then again, the film continues to be painfully ignored, even though I feel keeping it in the conversation could possibly help. If we build it, they will come. Maybe Hollywood hates Linklater? Bernie could have been a sleeper hit last year, but it was dropped unceremoniously on too few screens with too little promotion (none means too little, right?). Texans can’t get no love.
Richard Linklater
Wes Anderson
Terrence Malick
Tommy Lee Jones
Some pretty acclaimed fimmakers you guys are producing these days.
Hey Kris, possibly nit-picky request here, but is there any chance in future Oscar Talks you can post somewhere exactly what length the recording actually is? I know they’re variable lengths, and this one especially long… I like to listen to the talks, but knowing how long they are help me know when / whether I have time to listen to them… and I can’t seem to find the length in any convenient way.
Another thing that bothers me is that all these pieces on films like Inside Llewyn Davis is that people say how great and wonderful and layered it is…but they immediately downplay its Oscar chances. If pundits and critics keep telling the voters they don’t think it has a shot at awards, it gives the voters a pass to pick the obvious, often lazy or undeserved choices. And when a unique film like Her actually manages to break through with the critics awards (including a questionable yet well-known outfit like NBR), people still have to suggest that it will not get a BP nom. And they don’t say, “It should get in, but the Academy won’t go for something this unique or clever or whatever.” Instead, they say, “I don’t see this getting in.”
Pretty sure we haven’t downplayed it’s chances that much. Had the Coens in Best Director not long ago.
Next: This is the End is phenomenal, but I’m sick of all these suggestions that The Heat is “so much better than people give it credit for.” Or, “it really deserves more recognition even though it’s a hit.” Keep in mind that this flies in the face of the claims that other prestige pics can’t be nominated BECAUSE they’re not big hits. But anyway, The Heat is formulaic, completely unrealistic, and desperately profane.
Side note: Anne’s voice still sounds like melting butter. Also, Tapley gets an atta boy for using the term “ciaroscuro.”
I like melting butter.
Tapley now said “hagiography,” which neither adds to – or takes away from – the fact that he also used “ciaroscuro.” Incidentally, I thought… HOLY SHIT.
Tapley, who took issue with Blue Is the Warmest Color’s male gaze, just announced Spring Breakers as part of his Top 10. I haven’t seen the former and had no major gripe with the latter, though it’s an interesting development. Annoying that Anne took issue with Spring Breakers when she was ready to place crap like World War Z or The Heat on the list.
AND HOLY SHIT (PART 2): Did Tapley just have trouble recalling the name of Enter the Void, which I believe is the film he inexplicably placed as his #1 on his Top 10 list a few years back? Or maybe it was just in his Top 10, not #1.
P.S.: I totally did! Re: Enter the Void. Total senior moment. Amazing movie. Was my #7 of that year, actually:
[incontention.com]
Though a shot from the film ended up #2 on my top 10 shots list:
[incontention.com]
“Tapley, who took issue with Blue Is the Warmest Color’s male gaze, just announced Spring Breakers as part of his Top 10.”
You took the words out of my mouth. I love you Kris, but Spring Breakers is seriously skeevy male fantasy, in this lady’s opinion. Although, now I really don’t want to see Blue if it’s skeevy in comparison to SB.
It should be added that I haven’t seen most of these eleventh hour films, because either they haven’t gone wide, or they never played near Denton, TX. Cinephiles in a north Texas college town can’t see most small indies, foreign pics, or docs, without illegally downloading them or waiting months or years for them to show up on Netflix. Even Dallas doesn’t get many small films (and certainly not for long). I know, I know…we should stop whining and moving to Los Angeles or NYC. But how about Hollywood give other cities a chance too? Southerners have brains, despite what the media claims.
Thank god both of you have included Before Midnight, which is a masterpiece (even if people seem physically incapable of discussing it during award season).
AND YES, YES! Tapley gets props for having the brains and balls to include This Is The End. Love what he’s saying about it too. Sounds a lot like what I’ve said to people in the past to justify my profound appreciation for Dazed and Confused, though I think most would agree (albeit decades later) that it’s a bona fide masterpiece.
God, it is LAUGHABLE that Gravity and Bullock continue to get overwhelming heaps of undue praise, but Before Midnight and Delpy are just clumps of shit being scraped off the shoes of the industry. Keeps me up at night.
Dosnt keep me up at night, but I agree with the overall sentiment.
Anne is right on about the performances in American Hustle. It feels like people (Kris) are confusing the roles with the performances (especially Adams and Bale). Cooper’s and Lawrence’s characters overwhelm Bale’s and Adams’ characters for a large part of the story, but that is the story not the performances. I loved Adams’ choices throughout the film, and Bale is brilliant as always (though I preferred his work in Out of the Furnace). Beyond that, Kris is reacting to American Hustle pretty much the way I reacted to Silver Linings Playbook: “Did we need this now? Is it all that?”
Gravity #1? Top ten, sure. But no.
MY TOP 10:
1. 12 Years a Slave (not necessarily “the definitive account” of slavery in the US, Kris, but a staggering achievement)
2. Her
3. Inside Llewyn Davis
4. The Wolf of Wall Street
5. Out of the Furnace
6. The Place Beyond the Pines
7. American Hustle
8. Stories We Tell
9. Fruitvale Station
10. Gravity
(Of course, there are about ten films on other lists that I haven’t even seen yet.)
I’m pretty sure I praised the performances, save Adams.
Yeah, but elsewhere you’ve written about Cooper and Lawrence as being best in show, or stronger than Bale and Adams, which I can’t agree with. On the whole, though, you are definitely not feeling this movie as a best of the year, or as an essential awards player. I get it, it’s exactly how I felt about SLP last year.
I think Bale is great. I like the showier performances better this time. *shrug*
What would be the definitive film depiction of slavery to you?
it hasn’t been made yet, Kris. But when it is, it will not be a “wrong man” narrative like 12 Years a Slave. And I have a feeling it will be the story of a woman like Patsey…and her children.
Paul’s point is there needn’t be one—a lone definitive portrait of slavery in film.
Yeah, there’s not necessarily a lone definitive portrait of everything – think World War 2, which has been iconically depicted a number of times. There can be though. Schindler’s List is certainly the first thing you’ll think of when it comes to depictions of the Holocaust, particularly in the United States (or Anne Frank, for literature). For slavery, right now I’d say it’s Roots on the screen. Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass is a big one in literature. Nevertheless, this film has a chance to claim that mantle for a time, especially if it wins best picture.
Doesn’t appear to have been his point, Expression. In any case, this is hardly a unique point of view on the film so a strange debate to be having.
Yeah, that wasn’t really my point. I do think 12 Years is one of the best pieces of cinema on the subject. It wouldn’t be my #1 for the year otherwise.
I loved Captain Phillips too, but if there’s anything that’s secretly hurting its Oscar potential, it’s Tom Hanks’ nipples. Good lord, had it been HFR 3D I might have needed a trip to the optometrist. Followed by a trip to the therapist.
I have not yet seen Inside Llewyn Davis, which kills me, but I’m sure it will be in my Top 5. I’m that confident in the Coens, especially given everything I’ve heard and read about this picture. I actually went out and bought the soundtrack without having seen the film or having heard a lick of it, and I almost NEVER buy soundtracks anymore (Social Network, I’m Not There, and Assassination of Jesse James, notwithstanding). But then I got home and realized I didn’t want to listen to the CD yet, because I realized it might take away from experiencing the film with virginal eyes and ears.
Also, it should be added that I firmly feel that the Coens often make pictures that reward viewers and reveal new layers after multiple viewings (Miller’s Crossing, Barton Fink, A Serious Man, and The Big Lebowski chief among them, though I can brag that I loved Lebowski instantly and saw it three times in the theater during its first week in theaters). Damn, I love the Coens.
Inside Llewyn Davis actually won best picture at the Gotham Awards, though i agree someone else should give it a shot
actually inside llewyn davis won best picture at the gotham awards, though i agree it should get live elsewhere too
After a brief sojourn at a sushi restaurant with the wife, I’m back where I belong. Just tried sake for the first time (I’m 35). It was horrible, but still not as bad as Anne nearly putting World War Z and The Heat in her Top 10.
Returning to this page means that the podcast starts over again, which brings me two quick points before fast forwarding to where I left off earlier.
A) Anne inviting people to play her violin is hotter than anything that might have been in a red band trailer for Unfaithful (if red band trailers had existed back then).
B) Secondly, hearing Anne refer to Wolf of Wall Street as a hoot reminded me how condescending that phrase sounds.
Anne raises herself a few notches in my eyes by naming the Coens the best filmmakers working today, despite the caveat that accompanies that statement. Still, hearing that buttery voice laud the Coens is something special. If only I could hire her to recite every bizarre title in their filmography, I could play it back in a loop on headphones to achieve a thrill akin to something out of Jan Svankmajer’s brilliant-yet-forgotten,’Conspirators of Pleasure.’
I honestly loved 12 Years far more than I expected I would, but I agree that Pitt took me out of it (ever so slightly). Loved Dirty Pretty Things too! And I thought Dano was better here than he was in films like TWBB and Little Miss Sunshine.
Loved Mud, and I’m thrilled that people remember that good films come out before September. I was not crazy about the final twist/reveal, though I need to see it again. The kids WERE terrific in it, and I do think that Jeff Nichols is a wonderful filmmaker.
Now that we’ve got first-half-of-year flicks like Mud and Before Midnight in there, can we go all out and include Sundance headscratcher Upstream Color? Probably not, but here’s to hoping.
Thrilled to hear more love for Nebraska, since I’ve always been a Payne devotee (though I wasn’t particularly high on The Descendants). Bothers me when people harp on him for being condescending, especially when it comes to Sideways. Funny that most people who argue he’s condescending still cite Election as his only great film. Head-scratcher indeed.
Side note: 9 years ago I wrote a great piece on Payne and my wife did a great-er piece of artwork to accompany it, called Payne’s World. Features a main character from each of his first 4 films, which we later added to a shirt. Great stuff.
Oh dear, sigh. Both of you have picked Gravity, which I enjoyed but find to be rather overrated. Tapley himself admits that it loses quite a bit on the home screener, and that begs the question, “Is a film really that masterful if it loses significant impact by being seen on a smaller screen?” I saw it in an XD theater in 3-D, and it was certainly impressive. But it was sooooooooo “movie as thrill ride.” A firecracker. Stunning while its ablaze, but once it goes out there’s little left to think or wonder about. Really shocked that Tapley, in particular, would place that film so high on his list. Really, really disappointing.
See the conversation on page one begun by “Alf”. Agreed, once the heat of the moment on GRAVITY cools, it will be seen as a high-tech ALL IS LOST. I liked GRAVITY, but, even with no dialogue, ALL actually seems to be the deeper experience.
“Is a film really that masterful if it loses significant impact by being seen on a smaller screen?”
I believe this is a really, really stupid question, in my opinion. A movie isn’t made with consideration as to how it plays on a screen infinitely smaller than was intended. I imagine most movies look like shit on an iPod. Does that diminish them?
Really silly line of logic. Baffling, really.
Kind of makes me wish I hadn’t even mentioned it, because it seems to have given haters license to say, “SEE??? You don’t even like it on screener!”
Honestly, the only reason I even brought it up is because it might have a bad effect on first-time viewers in the Academy. I saw it three times in a theater. I know how amazing it is, small screen be damned.
I’m not a Gravity hater. I never saw the movie. All I felt was you reconsidering it as your number one if it loses something in transition to home video. Mud won’t. In fact I’m sure its primary audience are those who’ll fall in love with it on their television sets.
Tapley, I didn’t mean to anger you or make you defensive about your pick. And like I said, I actually enjoyed Gravity quite a bit and will likley buy in on 3-D Blu-ray once it hits $25 or less. That being said, I was not arguing that a film has to be AS GOOD on the small screen as the big screen for it to hold up over time. I was trying to say that what I primarily recall of my sole viewing of Gravity was the visual and thrill-ride aspects of it.
I seem to vaguely recall a flimsy attempt at a meaningful backstory for Bullock’s character, as well as the scene where her vision of Clooney helps reboot her determination to live (or something to that effect – it’s been months).
I’m guessing you’ve already caught flak for choosing the film as #1, as well as for making the home screener comment, so perhaps that better explains your rather heated reply to me (which I in no way mind). I honestly just feel that the movie was expertly crafted, but ultimately rather lacking in the story and character department. And most of my favorite films (even the those full of whizbang pyrotechnics) remain incredibly enjoyable on an iPad sized screen, though I obviously try not to watch any film that way unless it’s absolutely necessary.
I also didn’t need to conclude by saying I found you two picking Gravity as #1 to be disappointing, because it’s just your personal opinion and I’m not sure either of you can change voters’ minds with your Top 10 lists. I guess it was just a bit disappointing that another person (or two) seemed to get so swept up in a film that I felt didn’t hold a candle to something like Before Midnight (which almost no one even seems to give a shit about at this point in the year). Thanks for including that one in your list(s), by the way. Anyway, good night.
“a flimsy attempt at a meaningful backstory for Bullock’s character”
This was actually one of my two main problems with the film as well.
The second time I saw Gravity was at a 4DX screening — these are the ones with the automatically moving chairs, and all the gizmos and bits to “put you INSIDE the movie”, like chair vibration, air being blown to your face, flashes of light on the roof to enhance explosions, AND it’s a 3D screening to boot. If you thought 3D was gimmicky enough already, wait until this thing becomes popular.
That said, if there’s ONE MOVIE that really works with this kind of thing, it’s Gravity. It’s a movie that even in regular screenings it sensorially transports you, so to have an actual, physical reaction, makes it all the more immersive (even if the machinery can get a bit too loud sometimes).
Wouldn’t say it’s the definitive way to watch Gravity, but it’s certainly one worth paying for, regardless if you liked the movie or not.
I think All Is Lost and Place Beyond the Pines are shit. Incompetent film-making on the first and lame writing on the second one.
I liked Anne’s mention of Stories We Tell. It is a sly film to say the least, like a documentary with a few twists up its sleeve.
And I frankly knew even before the podcast that Anne would pick Gravity. It is exactly the kind of film she would pick. But was surprised when you picked it Kris. I thought you would pick Before Midnight or something.
My current top 10 (alphabetical order)
1. 12 Years A Slave (I agree it’s somewhat overpraised, but it still makes my top 10)
2. Before Midnight (agree with Kris about wanting this series to continue; though they’re running out of good titles)
3. Blue Jasmine (Allen’s best in a long time)
4. Captain Phillips (Hanks at his best, terrific drama)
5. Frozen (despite having a few elements I don’t care for, thus being a bit less consistent than “Tangled”, the high points of this movie are very high, and it gets a lot of nostalgia points from me; 90s kid that I am, I’m just ready to love a good Disney musical)
6. Gravity (one of the most visceral cinematic experiences I’ve ever had)
7. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (the year’s best blockbuster; I’d kind of like to see the awards bodies give Lawrence’s work here more consideration, because I think what she does here is as impressive as her ‘serious’ work)
8. The Spectacular Now (one of the talked-about early movies that kind of got buried as the year went on, undeservedly; terrific performances, and one of the year’s great ‘shock’ moments)
9. This Is The End (another film I agree about Kris about; I had no expectations for this, and it was incredibly funny and surprisingly mature in places)
10. Wadjda (my breakout foreign film so far this year; a fascinating look into Saudi society)
Films I haven’t had the chance to see: Blue Is The Warmest Colour, Nebraska, American Hustle, The Wolf of Wall Street, Her
Ah, I was predicting that you’d put “Mud” at #1. I figured it was the early-year release you’d hold onto all year like “The Grey” last year. I guess #2 is pretty close though.
I guess the one exclusion of yours that surprised me was “Tim’s Vermeer.” I seem to remember you raving about it after Toronto. Then again, it seems like that film had everybody talking for a week and then it disappeared from the face of the earth. What’s with that?
Still listening to the Podcast: Kris, I had to chime in a soon as I heard the shout out to Mike Patton and FNM.
I come to this site and study cinema on a daily basis. I am also an overly obsessive (seen him live over 50 times) Mike Patton fan. Not a day goes by that I don’t hear Patton’s voice or feel his influence in my life.
As much as I love music, and Patton’s above all, CINEMA is my true passion. So, to have my two biggest passions collide on your website in a real way (not just a stunt like Crank), blows my mind.
To think that the artistic genius of Mike Patton can now be taken serious by respected filmmakers is a dream come true. I look forward to an exciting future for musical score in cinema. I know this year may be a bit of a stretch, but the possibility of Mike Patton, as an Oscar Nominee, well i’d be speechless.
The real problem would be that I’d have to try and get tickets to the Oscars, so I can throw an afro at him on stage (Tradition).
Having the chance to see FNM again when they got back together was HUGE for me recently. And I went multiple times. Love that guy and all his wonderful projects.
Hi Kris, Not sure if this will get to you since it’s such an old post, but here goes.
I would like to send you my personal Awards list, which I have been doing for 17 years. I was looking for a way to email you directly or directly to Hitfix, with a word attachment. Would this be possible? I choose this old post so if you were able to share an email address with me it wouldn’t be where anyone is currently looking. Let me know either way, just curious to see if you even get this old post. I totally understand if you don’t have time or an interest, but it’s a very thorough list and I think you might find it fun. No matter what, I wanted to say you guys do it the best this time of year, keep up the great work.
Thanks, Rock On FNM!!!
“12 Years a Slave” keeps getting headlines for having the most nominations, but “Gravity” has been showing up everywhere just as strong. Has made me think of the advantage a piece like “Slave” has, just because of those extra 2 acting nominations it gets (plus, in this case, probably the screenplay nod, not that I think “Gravity” doesn’t totally deserve one as well).
Besides the strong support a nomination count indicates, I wonder how much extra benefit those weeks of “12 Years a Slave Leads/Most Nominated” headlines amount to.
That said, as mentioned, Gravity’s really been representing itself just as strong so far in all the categories where you think it should. Seems to be a pretty even race, at the moment.
After a few years reading In Contention, this was my first podcast. It was kind of weird hearing Kris’s voice, different of what I thought.
Having listened to your lists for years, I’m still consistently pleased by them, even if I often wouldn’t particularly indulge in them. Films like “Fruitvale” and “Nebraska” just ring wrong to me, though I’m not about to call either of you wrong about them. Possibly only one film from both of your Top 10 lists would make my own, but many of them are ones I’m incredibly fond of and my heart wrenches at omitting them from even my top 25.
If there’s a single choice I’m most fond of, it’s Anne’s selection of “Enough Said”, a film I only like, but I like it so incredibly. I’m glad people are sticking up for them.
This might be the first time you two have agreed on #1, and you both nailed it! “Gravity” is the film of the year, and the gripes about it playing on a smaller screens is a minor issue imo. One would think that most Academy and/or guild members have seen it on the big screen.
My Top 10 for 2013:
1. “Gravity” (A)
2. “Her” (A)
3. “Inside Llewyn Davis” (A)
4. “Blue Jasmine” (A-)
5. “Enough Said” (A-)
6. “Captain Phillips” (A-)
7. “Nebraska” (A-)
8. “Dallas Buyers Club” (B+)
9. “Short Term 12” (B+)
10. “The Conjuring” (B+)
So I take it you both didn’t see any non-English language films this year.
I agree. The Hunt and The Broken Circle Breakdown are mentioned and deserve to be in a top 10. They even deserve to be in the top 3.
We did. It hasn’t been the greatest year for international cinema for me. However, as noted, Broken Circle Breakdown and The Hunt were obviously mentioned. The only other international film that had a shot at my list was A Hijacking but it just didn’t work out this year for foreign films landing on my list.
But don’t let that stop you from being snarky or anything!
I agree that, in a year where everything was about looks and CGI and where a good story was just “optional”, Gravity should win, because it is the best example of this and embodies 2013 the best.
Makes no sense.
If only the rest of the world made good films, they’d have a chance at making Kris or Anne’s list!
The idea that the ten best films of the year all came from Hollywood studios or major indies is laughable, geocentric, and narrow-minded.
Well, you can only see that many films a year and I guess that American critics mainly watch their own stuff to cover all those bases, whereas Europeans (for example) will dismiss / ignore / postpone Hollywood stuff more easily as being irrelevant to them.
Having said that, I wouldn’t have a lot of Hollywood in my own top 10. Probably stuff like Mud or Nebraska, maybe Before Midnight or even Prisoners, but that would be pretty much it.
Although I’m not entirely neutral, since I’m really starting to detest Hollywood with it’s endless remakes, reboots, sequels, franchises, prequels, TV-show spinoffs and other ways of not having to come up with original stuff. I know it’s not really fair to judge the whole of American cinema on that basis, but it’s just getting embarrassing.
Anyone else think that Anne was confused during Kris’s praise of This is the End, confusing it for her shout out to The World’s End earlier in the podcast?
Also, I got a kick out of Anne’s description of Captain Phillips. “When that skiff approaches that huge boat…” It reminded me of Wiig and Ferrell at the Globes last year!