Oscar Talk: Nominations postmortem (finally) and Sundance chatter

Welcome to Oscar Talk.

In case you’re new to the site and/or the podcast, Oscar Talk is your one-stop awards chat shop between yours truly and Anne Thompson of Thompson on Hollywood. The podcast is broadcast in special installments throughout the season, charting the ups and downs of contenders along the way. Plenty of things change en route to Oscar’s stage and we’re here to address it all as it unfolds.

On the docket today…

– BETTER LATE THAN NEVER: A week after the Oscar nominations announcement, we finally get around to assessing the field. What were the surprises?

– TO SPLIT OR NOT TO SPLIT?: Is this really a year that will see Best Picture and Best Director split? Is such a thing predictable? Many seem to think so but…

– BALMY SUNDANCE: No snow in Park City this year but a few films hit a stride that could carry them into the awards discussion a year from now.

Have a listen to the new podcast below. If the file cuts off for you at any time, try the back-up download link at the bottom of this post. You to subscribe to Oscar Talk via iTunes here.

“Here I Come” courtesy of Stuart Park.