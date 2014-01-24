Oscar Talk: Nominations postmortem (finally) and Sundance chatter

Welcome to Oscar Talk.
On the docket today…
– BETTER LATE THAN NEVER: A week after the Oscar nominations announcement, we finally get around to assessing the field. What were the surprises?
– TO SPLIT OR NOT TO SPLIT?: Is this really a year that will see Best Picture and Best Director split? Is such a thing predictable? Many seem to think so but…
– BALMY SUNDANCE: No snow in Park City this year but a few films hit a stride that could carry them into the awards discussion a year from now.
I know splits are rare, but this feels like one of those years to me. We’ve already had a PGA tie, and that tells me it’s perhaps even more competitive than we realized and we all already knew it was very competitive. I’m not saying I think I a split is probable. I’m just saying it’s more likely than in most years given the way the season has charted and where we sit today.
Kris, I tend to agree with you most of the time but I found myself agreeing more with Anne this time. I do think in a season such as this, our perspective on the race could change any given day with new information. Early March feels like a long time away to be set on any real predictions, especially this year.
I’m with Kris. I don’t see a split happening this year. The main reason why people are predicting s split is because HFPA and BFCA went for a split; but it’s easy to have a split with a small number of voters. To expect that from 6000 voters in AMPAS is just too unlikely. And a competitive year doesn’t imply a BP/BD split. To get a split to happen, almost every voter has to agree it, which is unlikely.
Look at it this way. A 12YAS fan is more likely to put 12YAS for BP and Gravity for BD. But a Gravity fan is not going to delegate their vote; they won’t just all of a sudden agree to the split and put 12YAS for BP and Gravity for BD. Nor are they going to put 12YAS for BD. So they’re going to put Gravity for both BP and BD. And this is why Gravity will win in the end.
Actually I think a 12 Years fan is just as likely if not more so to vote for McQueen. Basically, whichever way 12 Years/McQueen or Gravity/Cuaron, I expect Best Director to follow Best Picture.
Yea for sure. Just saying a BP/BD split is not likely to happen because a Gravity fan probably won’t be satisfied with only BD. Whereas 12YAS fans may vote for 12YAS for the BP/BD split because they can be satisfied with only BP.
I’m not so sure it’s that tidy but I get the point you’re trying to make.
By the way, Kris, do you happen to know what the tallies were like on each round of the PGA votes? Any ideas? Because I fully expect 12YAS to have gotten the most #1s in the first round. But on every subsequent round, more redistribution votes went to Gravity than to 12YAS, allowing Gravity to tie on the final round. AwardsDaily did a simulated preferential ballot, and this is exactly what happened, except Gravity ended up winning (albeit, it’s just 1000 internet voters, so make of it what you will). But 12YAS looks more like a plurality winner while Gravity looks more like a consensus winner.
I’ll be absolutely devastated if McQueen won Best Director over Cuaron. I don’t think anyone else has a shot at upsetting Cuaron and I really didn’t like 12YS especially in directing department (felt more like 12 Days a Slave). OTOH, Cuaron pulled a once-in-a-lifetime achievement. Movies like 12YS (from directing POV) are made all the time. What Cuaron did is simply stunning and rare and robbing him of Best Director would be the biggest travesty of all. I think Gravity is a masterpiece but if “important movie should win” crowd needs 12YS win to stop pestering anyone who isn’t in the camp, give them Best Picture as long as Director goes to Cuaron. McQueen doesn’t deserve to win because his work is ordinary. Cuaron spent 4 years of his life, pulled off the impossible, made a groundbreaking movie. He should win by a landslide.
Not to be reductive, but: Bullshit.
Movies like 12 Years a Slave are made all the time? That’s news to me.
@Chriss138, I think you know what I’m trying to say. Gravity is one-of-a-kind achievement in directing. There. 12YS is not. Also, Gravity’s narrative is that it’s ground-breaking achievement, not that director is Mexican or this race, that race, this gender, that gender. He could be anything and that doesn’t matter. His effort is the story. OTOH, 12YS narrative is that McQueen is black and that, if he won, would make history. Without that element, you don’t have the main reason why 12YS is considered so important. And I think that one-of-a-kind achievement in directing should win over director’s race/gender/whatever as reason for “historical” win. Long story short, nobody measures up to Cuaron’s achievement so why deny him the prize?
Again: Bullshit.
@Parrot Outlaw I don’t think so. I don’t think so at all. Feel free to repeat the same 2 words for the third time.
Sometimes one precise word is sufficient response to over a hundred words of nonsense.
From your POV. from mine, you simply have no counter-arguments. That said, unfortunately, your candidate McQueen will win tonight. On top of everything I already said, they won’t give it to sci fi director cause they don’t want to give it to a sci fi movie. It has always been like that. Kris is right. No split. So Cuaron would mean Gravity meaning sci fi win. Not gonna happen. But there’s always next year with Interstellar and Nolan to hope for miracle. Sigh.
From the POV of most people rooting for Cuarón, Greengrass, Russell or Scorsese, your comments about McQueen’s direction and position in the race are nonsense and borderline offensive. But I don’t think you have to worry about being “absolutely devastated” by tonight’s winner.
John Williams score is magnificent. Listen to the track ‘Finale’. It is a beautifully simply and devastating piece of music.
If there is refinement in film music, it is in John William’s score. Simply as a piece of composition, it is probably the best composed film music of the year.
And Inside Llewyn Davis is a masterpiece. Shame for the academy really.
I’ve listened to it a few times. It’s unremarkable.
I think the view from your end sometimes doesn’t show you what the rest of us see. All Is Lost played one theatre for two weeks where I live, which is Houston, a city of 6 million people. Never saw a trailer, never even saw a poster, and no one I know ever knew what I was talking about when I mentioned it. Even when I mentioned it three days in a row, each time, “What’s All Is Lost?” So maybe the campaign looked good on paper, but if no one goes to your movie, no one cares about it. Also, do people really like Redford? Personally, I mean.
P.S. Nice to hear your voices again. I love this podcast.
Similar experience here. It would be interesting to know how much money Roadside put into promoting All is Lost compared to, say, the amount of money Focus put into Dallas Buyers Club or Paramount put into Nebraska. It’s interesting that Chandor has switched distributors for his next film; supposedly he and his producers had to plead with Roadside to put more money into promoting Margin Call as well.
2007 Bourne won editing, not a best picture. 2011 Girl with a Dragon Tattoo won, not a strong Best Pic contender. The rule that editing foretells Best Pic has been broken pretty recently. I think an editing award for Capt. Phillips is a way to award Greengrass since they didn’t have room for him in Director. I think of editing first when I think of this movie.
I still think “Gravity” is the obvious choice in that category, but it’s not because of BP strength. Like you said, Ultimatum and Dragon Tattoo weren’t even BP nominees.
I personally think Gravity should win editing, Director and Best Pic. If the academy wants to spread the love, we could see Capt. Phillips win Editing, Hustle win Org. Screenplay, Gravity win Director and 12 Years wins Best Picture. Then again maybe there’s not that much love to go around.
I’ve been thinking that even though American Hustle’s a favorite among actors, it may end up True Gritting it and shocking by going home empty-handed. This movie just has way too much competition from Gravity, 12 Years and… who knows — even Great Gatsby could end up taking its two awards much like Moulin Rouge! did back in 2001.
If it doesn’t get the DGA, I’d say it’s original screenplay or nothing. Or like Kris mentioned, a Cabaret-type situation. But that’d be like betting on a tie.
Not that anyone cares, but I think Philomena could win the Best Original Score category. The film is liked by the Academy, by British voters, so this would be the easiest category to honor the film. The highly respected composer Alexandre Desplat would finally win an Oscar, though not necessarily for his best score. A lot of people thought he might win for The King’s Speech but then Social Network happened. (He did win the BAFTA that year.)
BP/BD splits usually only happen in cases where the BP director is an inexperienced lightweight like Paul Haggis, Rob Marshall, or John Madden (or something really weird happens like Ben Affleck not being nominated or Steven Soderbergh getting nominated twice). Even under those circumstances it’s rare. People thought it would happen for Tom Hooper and Michel Hazncicius but it didn’t and Steve McQueen way more respected than either of those guys were, so I don’t get why so many people are predicting a split.
What happened to you two….you used to be so exciting to listen to….now you just sound bored(no offense)
About the split: what I’ve been saying for weeks now is that of course splits happen, but it’s so weird to have people predicting a split so consistently throughout the entire season. From my perspective, BP/BD splits happen when one film is losing momentum /another film is gaining momentum and the Oscars happen to occur when the gaining film has only reached critical mass in one of the two categories.
But what we’re seeing this year is highly unusual, if not unprecedented. Neither of these films has really wavered in terms of momentum since they came out in theaters in October. And yet people are consistently predicting each to be rewarded in its own way.
Maybe Gravity is just such a technical masterpiece that it defies all the norms of the season (though one wonders why that didn’t happen to Life of Pi, Hugo, or a better comparison, Avatar). Maybe that’s the case. But I’m left wondering if maybe it’s just that people are underestimating Gravity’s Best Picture potential.
That’s right. They are underestimating Gravity’s Best Picture potential because AMPAS never awarded a sci fi before (LOTR was fantasy and based on literary masterpiece, so no shame in awarding trilogy that were also one-of-a-kind achievement) and because they can’t imagine that AMPAS would pass on “important” movie. They are forgetting that Gravity has just as good critical response so it isn’t like they would look back and go “what were we thinking?” After all, “important” movies can produce the same effect, just ask Crash, and “important” movie about race. What were they thinking indeed?
-I still think a split is possible because – if the 2 films in question are 12 and Gravity – both films have received such acclaim. Both films have some of the highest score on Metacritic in some time. 12 has been winning BPs. Gravity has been winning BDs. There’s a narrative. I understand that even in close years, usually one film wins both BP/BD. But if ever there were a year. Both films have so much going for them. Both seem to be admired and/or loved by nearly all the branches. A split could happen. And if it does, I really don’t care which way the chips fall because both McQueen and Cuaron are nominated as both Producers and Directors. So, both would deservedly win.
-Can’t believe that information about the music branch. That’s disheartening.
-I don’t see how a category mix-up at the Globes with Saving Mr. Banks would have hurt it, at all.
-I think AH is being more and more exposed as a style over substance type of film.
-I absolutely think Phillips or Hustle could win Editing. Bourne Ultimatum is a great example. Another great one? 2 years ago … Dragon Tattoo.
-The only way Hustle is winning Screenplay is for an O.Russell here’s-your-Oscar-win-finally!!!!, because I don’t personally think AH’s screenplay holds a candle to Her’s. Plus, Her is a BP nom, it has a good chance of winning something somewhere.
-Oh, and Ann absolutely said in a prior podcast that Hanks was very weak in the 5.
Re: Globes, it stalled any momentum it could have mustered. I explained it in the podcast. It hurt it.
I should not have said “at all”.
And I highly respect your insider info/wisdom.
What I perhaps meant to say and didnt say clearer was: I did not think that the 90 person committee GG would influence Banks much with the Oscars, especially when there were so many good movies in both categories and Emma Thompson did get recognized anyway. Also, Even in Comedy, I dont think Thompson would have beaten Adams or Streep, their perennial favorite. It didnt look to me like the category confusion there would have meant much. But I trust that youre insight is FAR better than mine.
What it influences is marketing. Which can influence Oscars. It’s not a one-to-one correlation. Everything is fuel for the fire.
HFPA hated August so she definitely would have won over Streep. Maybe over Adams, but the fact is it would have been a race, which would have elevated Thompson’s overall profile in the category.
All understandable and valid. One thing though, wasnt Oscar voting over by the time Amy Adams was walking up on the stage?
It was but I’m not saying the night of the awards mattered as much as the appearance of Thompson as a contender in the lead-up.
I see. Makes sense. What youre saying is that every little bit counts. I still cant believe Adams got in over her. Talk about an example of campaign and buzz triumphing over actual performance. And I usually love Adams.
I never know exactly how the best director award works but in the case of McQueen vs. Cuaron, though both are respected, I think Cuaron has long been highly regarded by filmmakers and film lovers so I see why he has the edge this year. And I think there are enough people who thought who was overlooked for his masterly Children of Men, then they might want to reward him this year.
I don’t quite get Anne’s idea that 12 Years is strong with the tech branches, while American Hustle is weaker there, when they have the exact same three tech noms: editing, costumes, production design.
Though I do feel American Hustle is seeming to lose its footing in the race, I’m hesistent to declare something “dead” because upsets do happen, but it looks to me like a two-way race again.
Please don’t wait until the Friday before the Oscarcast for your predictions podcast. That won’t leave enough time to fill out my office pool ballot or any of the others. We rely on you guys. Get the podcast out early in the week!