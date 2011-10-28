Oscar Talk: Ep. 67 — ‘Shame’ and NC-17, documentary feature discussion and the weekend’s releases

Welcome to Oscar Talk.
We’re in the dog days of late October, those pre-November moments when the lull is palpable and we’re waiting for the next films and moments to step out into the spotlight for us to chew on and devour. So it was kinda/sorta tough to come up with a rundown worth discussing this week, but we tried. So, let’s see what’s on the docket today…
The “news” of the week, though it really wasn’t news, given that we were expecting it, was the NC-17 rated extended to Steve McQueen’s “Shame.” We discuss the MPAA, whether it was warranted rating and what it means for Oscar. (NOTE: I said “distributors” but I meant “exhibitors.”)
There was a lot of documentary talk this week, with the International Documentary Association and Cinema Eye Honors handing out their list of nominees. We use it as a springboard into what we do know about the documentary feature category so far.
Then there are the films releasing this weekend. The limited players include “Anonymous” and “Like Crazy” while the wider releases include “The Rum Diary” and “In Time.” We discuss.
And finally, reader questions. This week we address queries about the likelihood of actors receiving multiple Oscars to one actor, the very tight top tier of the lead actress category and what films are likely to become the critical darlings along the circuit this year.
“The Rum Diary” trailer courtesy of FilmDistrict.
“It’s a Shame” courtesy of The Spinners and V.I.P. Records.
Midnight Cowboy in the top 5 Best Picture winners of all time? What are your others, Kris?
My favorites are probably It Happened One Night, Gone with the Wind, Midnight Cowboy, The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, Annie Hall and One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.
Fascinating that you mention Gone With the Wind. It’s one of my favorite films of all time (I actually watched it randomly yesterday for the first time in over a year). I don’t know why, but it doesn’t seem like a film up your alley. Awesome that it is.
It’s kind of an inarguable accomplishment.
True
Are we talking a real top 5 or favorites here? Because as much as I find It Happened one Night perfectly enjoyable, is hardly top 5 material (unless, of course it’s a sentimental favorite, I can see that). And “Roman Holiday”, while, it came later, is the better film.
I’ve always had a soft spot for It Happened One Night. And I definitely prefer it to Roman Holiday.
“That doesn’t ring my Oscar chimes.”
I love you, Anne Thompson.
I enjoyed that, as well
Anne mention that multiple nomination is diregere (sp.) for someone like Meryl Streep who doesn’t always win. What does diregere (sp.) mean here? Thanks.
De rigueur. Means required or customary.
It just irks me that a young movie goer such as myself can not go see a movie like Shame. I do agree that movies should be seen by an appropriate audience, but I guess I can’t agree with the restrictions. Whatever, I would probably only be able to see at home anyway, as it wouldn’t be in a theater close to me.
You can always tell if its digital. Always. Like something as well shot as Contagion looked so cheap in some scenes, the digital photography got really ugly.
Digital is still quite tricky. Film is where the gold is.
Have you seen Anonymous? I (and many in the cinematography community) think it’s as close as we’ve come to the look of film.
I think the best digital cinematography has been the kind that doesn’t attempt to replicate the look of film and embraces the clean, high definition qualities and the heavier lighting of digital. “The Social Network” is one that comes to mind, and I think Fincher is the director who’s done the most accomplished work with digital cinematography, and I think that’s because it’s unique qualities gell so effortlessly with his visual style.
Re: The Rum Diary “Film District has been promoting the hell out of it…”
So has Hitfix! I keep getting stupid ads for it :)
I liked it, but it doesn’t even begin to touch the novel.
Also J.T was not good in Friends with Benefits but neither was Mila Kunis. The whole movie was a mess. What could have been a decent premise was stretched out, trampled on, and then came the projectile vomit (minus the lovely Patricia Clarkson of course).
Also, getting into what Anne mentioned about ‘Young Adult’… it is not autobiographical. At the Q & A in Austin, Diablo Cody was asked this question and she said it was not based on her or anyone in particular she knew. In the past people have asked her if she has a infatuation with writing about teenagers (i.e. Juno) and so she thought it would fun/interesting to write a movie about a woman who writes young adult novels. Apparently Sweet Valley High (another project she is adapting) inspired her.
Also, I thought I heard that Young Adult was more arthouse dark comedy than mainstream. No?
It will be tough to market it that’s for sure. I like what they’re doing with the pop up screenings. Good word of mouth will hopefully go a long way.
Great song choice, as always. I hope Shirley & Company’s “Shame, Shame, Shame” can make it in at some point this season. Such a great song.
I think The Patriot is rated R, not PG-13?
I can think of plenty of ratings mistakes, however:
School of Rock PG-13: could easily have been PG.
Movies like Ice Age getting PG instead of G. G has now become worthless, the difference between G and PG so minimal as to have no meaning.
Movies such as Once or The King’s Speech getting an R for brief language when they’re perfectly appropriate for children.
Torture porn such as Hostel (et all) really should start getting slapped with the NC-17.
Chastain’s performance in Tree of Life was outstanding. It’s true she’s portraying an archetype, and also a memory, but in addition to that she’s human. Her Mrs. O’Brien is as conflicted as Pitt’s Mr. O’Brien, only more quietly so. Think of the dramatic scene in the kitchen following Mr. O’Brien’s outburst at the dinner table. Or consider the look of disappointment that she gives her son, Jack, when he misbehaves, or her reaction to his telling her that she lets Mr. O’Brien walk all over her. She’s taken aback, and yet she wants to peer into her son, whose feelings for her have become mysterious. She struggles to maintain her poise. In grief we see her tested. Her predicament is Job’s predicament–one could almost make the case for her being the lead. Finally, it must be said that her physical rapport with the children is amazing. I’ve never seen anything like it outside of family gatherings. It’s groundbreaking cinema and it wouldn’t have succeeded without her talent and dedication to the performance.
I don’t think you could make any serious case for her in lead. At all.
I think she’s totally lead. When we’re not seeing through Jack’s eyes we seem to be most often seeing through Mrs. O’Brien. She starts the film, and she (kind of) ends it. Without a doubt a lead to me.
I’m a big fan of Gilliam’s “Fear and Loathing”, but it’s an inherently flawed work cinematically and by no means his best. It’s on a much lower level of accomplishment than “Brazil” or “12 Monkeys”. That said, it’s a blast and the acid trip visuals are the best ever displayed on film except for “Enter the Void”.
What’s “inherently flawed” about it? I’d put it way above 12 Monkeys (which I do love). I understand Brazil is the gold standard for Gilliam fans, but talk about inherent flaws. I’ve never held it on such a pedestal.
I just meant that it has a meandering structure and is kind of repetitive. I think it’s great fun must of the way, but it’s a bit too long for a film without any real narrative thread.
I think “Brazil” is tonally and visually Gilliam’s most effective film. I love the crossbreed of Orwellian dystopia and python-esque humor. And I don’t see it as being inherently flawed, so much as it is intentionally chaotic in nature (though not nearly as much as “Fear and Loathing”)
I think Anne and Kris are wrong about Mulligan piggybacking off Fassbender to a nomination. They both have really slim chances of getting in, but she has a better shot than he does. The supp. actress race is more open, she’s a previous nominee & more well-known than Fassbender (I’m unconvinced that voters know him for anything besides X-Men/Ing. Basterds).
The Patriot was rated R.
Anne,I’ll be surprised if Weekend doesn’t wind up on A.O. Scott 10 Best List. He loved it.