Oscar Talk: Wrapping up the season and the podcast

03.03.14 4 years ago 37 Comments

Welcome to Oscar Talk.

In case you're new to the site and/or the podcast, Oscar Talk is your one-stop awards chat shop between yours truly and Anne Thompson of Thompson on Hollywood. The podcast is broadcast in special installments throughout the season, charting the ups and downs of contenders along the way. Plenty of things change en route to Oscar's stage and we're here to address it all as it unfolds.

On the docket today…

– THAT'S A WRAP: Oscar Talk puts a bow on the season by remembering the ups and downs, the Oscars that were and the podcast that was – yes, Oscar Talk is no more after this final 117th installment.

Have a listen to the new podcast below. If the file cuts off for you at any time, try the back-up download link at the bottom of this post. You to subscribe to Oscar Talk via iTunes here.

STAY TUNED THROUGHOUT THE DAY FOR MORE THOUGHTS ON THE SEASON THAT WAS!

“Here I Come” courtesy of Stuart Park.

