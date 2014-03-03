Oscar Talk: Wrapping up the season and the podcast

Welcome to Oscar Talk.
In case you're new to the site and/or the podcast, Oscar Talk is your one-stop awards chat shop between yours truly and Anne Thompson of Thompson on Hollywood. The podcast is broadcast in special installments throughout the season, charting the ups and downs of contenders along the way. Plenty of things change en route to Oscar's stage and we're here to address it all as it unfolds.
On the docket today…
– THAT'S A WRAP: Oscar Talk puts a bow on the season by remembering the ups and downs, the Oscars that were and the podcast that was – yes, Oscar Talk is no more after this final 117th installment.
Why no more Oscar Talk?
I missed the memo- What made you decide for this to be your last podcast?
Sad to see it end — Oscar Talk is the gold standard for this podcast genre.
no!!!!! what is it with Oscar podcasts calling it quits? No other themed podcasts do this…
I may have never commented here before, but have been a constant follower of what I consider to be the finest oscar podcast on the net. So imagine how surprised I was when reading about this episode being the final one. Good luck to both you and Anne for whatever lies ahead and thank you for the input. It’s been a pleasure listening to the both of you over the years and I hope to see you back next year for a yearly special.
I had a feeling this would happen when you both switched to only monthly talks rather than weekly. Very sad. You both put such thought into your predictions. You see the films; you have passion for film and good cinema; and you try to remain impartial. I hope there wasn’t a falling out…that always seems to be the case when podcasts end. No one else has a podcast as informed and level-headed and with all the movies seen by both people (even the shorts and docs).
No falling out at all.
The combination of you two will be missed.
No! Please dont discontinue this.I have sampled many other podcasts but nothing comes close to this.You guys are so perfectly matched.It is never jarring.Please please please rethink your decision Kris
This is making me very depressed.Had a lot of fun all these years guys.Thanks for everything
Sad to see the podcast go… always a highlight of the season! As Anne suggested, I hope to hear Kris and Guy make guest appearances on IndieWire’s new podcast.
Man, this blows. Oscar Talk has been the best thing about following awards season for the past five years. I always enjoyed your unique perspectives, your logic on certain predictions (Kris, many of the things you said over the years regarding the short film races has made me a frequent winner in these categories in my Oscar pool) and especially your journalistic approach (= no overt campaigning for one personal favorite over all others, you know the kind of things which some other awards websites have become notorious for).
I look forward to Anne’s new podcast next season, hopefully with Kris as a guest here and there. Thanks for all the great shows, you guys!
Super bummed to hear the news about no more Oscar Talk podcasts… you guys had a great run.
I really hope you guys at least keep alive the Top 10 edition of Oscar Talk. Every year you guys make a fantastic, passionate rundown of the year; while letting us know you a bit better through your tastes and your differences. You guys made such a fantastic, insightful back-and-forth, to which every other movie podcast out there not only should feel jealous about, but also owed. You guys were the best.
And what else is there to say. Thank you so much for all these mp3s, for attending our queries, and most of all: for being my podcast of choice whenever I had to work on something. “Finally, Kris put it on the site. Now let’s get busy with this shit due tomorrow”. Now I don’t know what I’m gonna do with my life. I think I’m gonna resort to a life of procrastination or something.
I just kid. Thank you so much for the commentary, Anne, Kris. :)
Very sad. No other words.
Aww disappointed that this will be the last podcast, but thank you Anne and Kris for a great 117 episode run!
I just want to say Kris is a fucking great guy.
I will miss listening to you both throughout the season. Thank you for putting out such a great, well-thought-out podcast.
This has always been such a pleasure to listen to — and, occasionally, contribute to. Best that you’re calling it quits while your listeners are still hungry to hear you! Hats off to you both.
This will absolutely be missed!! You guys had excellent chemistry, and it was worth listening to. Almost sensual, I might add ;) But still, great stuff.
Very sad to here this is the end. Hope you and Anne find new podcast homes.
great podcast, so bummed to see it end — please
promise you and Anne will do an annual podcast
every year, the Friday before the Oscars with your
predictions and insights. meanwhile, all the best of luck to both of you and thanks for so many
smart, entertaining hours.
Well damn. Sorry to hear Oscar Talk is no more. Thanks for all your hard work the past five years, Kris. I look forward to the new incarnation with Anne and Peter at Indiewire.
“Sad to see it end” sounds like such a cliche, but truly sad is exactly how I felt listening to you two wrap it up. (And based on the above comments, I’m not alone.)
The quality of your discussion has always been so high; the opinions you voice, especially when different from one another’s, have always been strongly argued; and the particular combination of Anne’s long-time insider status and Kris’s personal passion for the craft of filmmaking has been a dynamic combination.
I’ll definitely be tuning in to whatever Anne does next with Peter Knegt at Indiewire. But I’ll miss this combo. Thanks for the hard work, Kris.
Thanks for a great run, guys. With the more limited schedule, I feared this might be coming, but its still sad. You both have such a good rapport and it made the podcast tremendous fun. I think most of all the fact that you guys have an even-keel attitude to the season is helpful.
I do hope you guest on occasion on Anne’s new podcast, Kris. I have such fond memories of listening to the podcast–when I think of my most peaceful times in grad school, I think of taking a walk around campus on an Autumn Saturday while listening to you guys chatting about the prospects for various films. As I result, whenever I think about that time in my life or any Saturday in the Fall, I think of the podcast.
But my favorite OscarTalk moment actually doesn’t involve either of you…it was when Guy referred to the cinematography (I think) in Alice in Wonderland as “it looked like a gaffer urinated over the lense.”
Touching notes there, Ben. Thanks for making us such a part of your life.
Yeah, I used to run home from work on my hour break every Friday with anticipation of the podcast being put up circa noonish. It was my every Friday gift. So sad it will be gone. I also LOVED thereader questions and you guys would sometimes address my own questions or comments. Whatever you and Anne had to say was always so refreshing and insightful. So sad to see it go,
I actually found Oscar Talk to be a worthy continuation of what Siskel and Ebert started a generation ago. That may seem like an overstatement, but it’s still rare to hear such intelligent and focused discussions of new movies with a real generosity of spirit. Of course there’s lots of movie talk online, from capsule reviews to 2-hour long gabfests, but Oscar Talk always seemed like the right length, with the right amount of detail and the right perspective. And even though your emphasis was presumably on the horse races, you and Anne have pointed me to many worthwhile films, some of which will probably become long-term favorites.
I understand your reasons for stopping Kris but hope that being free from regular production chores will allow you to participate in Anne’s show and any others as you see fit. And I also hope, like some of the other commentators, that you’ll consider recording maybe a couple of “special edition” reunions per year. Thanks for enriching the conversation!
Wow. I almost didn’t want to read past your first sentence because I can’t imagine a higher compliment. Thanks, Seth. Truly.
This blows.
But how about this idea for next season?:
Kris and Guy makes an Oscar Talk now and then.
First of all, Thank You for all the podcasts. I love the tone and the chemistry. And it’s not crazy!
I’m sorry to hear the news, but I’m grateful that there’s another Oscar option on the horizon.
Thanks, Kris and Anne, for helping to make a personal highlight of the past five Oscar seasons. You’ll be missed.
I hate podcasts. I’ve never understood what I was supposed to do with the rest of myself while listening to them.
And yet, I’ve listened to every single one of these since I discovered this site a couple of years ago.
I do hope that maybe you’ll do one annual pre-Oscar special. Is that out of the question?
Meanwhile, good luck with what’s next an thanks for what’s past!!
I love you guys!
Saddened that the podcast is ending, I actually thought the new monthly-ish format worked really well. Thanks for all the free entertainment these past 5 years.
I just want to say thank you to Kris and Anne for five great years. Oscar Talk was the best podcast in the business. Like others have said, you both were so passionate about film and had such informative discussions. I will truly miss listening to both of you.
What a year to end it on though. A back and forth race with two amazing films. I have been following the Oscar race for almost ten years and this has been by far my favorite year.
I’ll end my rambling with one of my favorite Oscar Talk moments. Kris asked Anne what her thoughts on Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close were and she responded with, “It’s dead.” While it ended up getting a BP nomination, Anne was right and I almost fell out of my chair laughing.
No! Please don’t do this. Most of the time, the podcast has been focused, interesting, gave intriguing insides into the business but was also a valuable film education. When AO Scott and Michael Philips sadly had to stop their “at the movies” follow-up a few years ago, at least this was there in terms of quality film discussion. Now, nada. Please consider to do at least a Cannes-, Toronto-, top ten- and pre-Oscar edition.
These are very sad news indeed! I really enjoyed listening to your discussions every podcast.
Nevertheless I want to thank both of you for your podcasts and the time you spent in Oscar Talk! You put your thoughts and soul into each discussion.
I will continue to read both of you.